Best Housing Plays, Very Different Stories By Sector

Jun. 12, 2023 12:56 PM ETAGNC, MTG, PHM, RDFN, RKT1 Comment
Summary

  • Housing sector valuations and trends suggest holding Pulte, selling Rocket and Redfin, and buying MGIC and AGNC.
  • Factors affecting the housing industry include a housing shortage, low affordability, excellent mortgage credit quality, low interest rates, and a wide spread between mortgage and 10-year Treasury interest rates.
  • Investment opportunities depend on the specific sector within the housing industry and the impact of these trends on each company.
Sentiment towards housing shifted sharply this year. The aggressive Federal Reserve since last year created fear that housing was going to blow up due to affordability challenges. But home prices and home sales stabilized this year, eliciting this comment from

Gary Gordon’s career was on Wall Street, where he was a stock analyst covering the housing, mortgage and consumer finance industries. He also served as a U.S. investment strategist and as a portfolio manager. The bulk of his work career was at PaineWebber and UBS. He is now retired. Mr. Gordon is an adjunct professor at Mercy College in New York. He teaches economics on campus and math at prisons (Sing Sing and Taconic in New York). He also presents financial literacy seminars to adults and students. He is on the Board of Hudson Link (college education for incarcerated men and women) and the Baron de Hirsch Fund. Mr. Gordon is married with two young adult children. He has degrees from Colgate University (BA '74, philosophy) and The Wharton School (MBA '77, finance).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

