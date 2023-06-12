Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sticky U.K. Wage Growth Means No Rate Cuts For The Bank of England Until 2024

Jun. 12, 2023 1:04 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Summary

  • UK wage growth is peaking, but the downtrend is likely to be gradual, suggesting rate cuts will come later than in the US.
  • Markets are pricing four more BoE rate hikes, but a slow downtrend in wage growth could mean a 25bp rate hike in June could be the last.
  • Worker shortages have eased since 2022, but long-lasting hiring problems could keep wage growth above 5% by the end of the year.
Union Jacks on Oxford Street for the Queen"s Platinum Jubilee

CHUNYIP WONG

By James Smith

UK wage growth is peaking and on its own, that doesn't scream a need for the Bank of England to keep hiking much further. But the downtrend is likely to be gradual, and that suggests UK rate cuts will come

