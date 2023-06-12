Neydtstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After more than one year of covering Exor N.V. (OTCPK:EXXRF), we provided a significant total return (Fig 1) compared to the S&P 500. However, our analysis is not only limited to Exor's new investments, but we also deep-dive into the majority of the holding companies. We recently provided an update on:

Ferrari: Luxury Upside Still To Price In (latest update on 8th June 2023): buy rating target moved from €280 to €285 per share. Our investment is supported by a better product mix evolution thanks to customizations, price increases, and a luxury view still to price in (compared to LVMH and Hermes); Stellantis: Buy More (latest update on 24th May 2023): buy rating target confirmed at €20 per share. Higher synergies are expected, and also we have a positive view of the company's electrification plan versus Wall Street expectations; Iveco: Potential M&A Premium (latest update on 1st June 2023): buy rating target confirmed at €10 per share supported by a new industrial facility (with a higher margin expected) and an ongoing buyback; CNH Industrial: M&A At Full Speed (latest update on 31st March 2023): no change in our estimates, with a neutral rating confirmed at $15 per share.

Mare Ev. Lab previous analysis

Fig 1

2022 was a year of change for Exor. The holding entity decided to change its strategy and moves forcefully to invest in the healthcare business. This diversification might count on a solid track record and also from the highly profitable portfolio companies committed to paying recurring dividends. In a challenging 2022, Exor increased its net profit to €4.22 billion from €1.71 billion in 2021. The move was only partially offset by the subsidiaries' share decrease and Exor NAV fell by around €3 billion in 2022; however, this 7.6% drop is still much better than the MSCI World benchmark which lost more than 14%. This negative yearly performance did not impact Exor's Net Assets growth over time. Indeed, since 2009, the company's average annual growth rate was at 17.6% against 10.8% recorded by the same index (Fig 2).

Exor NAV performance

Source: Exor Annual report - Fig 2

Liquidity will not only be used to invest in health, but also to continue dedicating resources to investments in funds and venture capital activities (and this is what is currently happening). In detail, the public fund portfolio managed by Matteo Scolari produced a cumulative return of 192% since inception, with an average annual return of 19% against a cumulative total return of the MSCI World index of 68% (Fig 3). The returns on portfolios in private funds and venture capital also did well. In detail, in 2022, these private market investments appreciated by over €8 billion against almost €2 billion recorded in 2021 (Fig 4). In detail, this jump in Investment activities is due to Institut Mérieux's contribution of a total consideration of €848 million and Christian Louboutin for an equity ticket investment of €700 million. In addition, a positive year-on-year performance was also recorded by Via Transportation, Welltec, Casavo, and NUO (Fig 5). In Other, we should recall the PartnerRe proceeds received in July 2022, and Exor investments in short-duration bond funds to generate extra yield (before using the €6.5 Billion Firepower for M&A activities) - Fig 5.

Exor public funds performance

Fig 3

Private markets NAV

Fig 4

Investments and Other detail

Fig 5

Lingotto Investment Management

Last month, Exor presented the new Lingotto Investment Management company. In line with the public fund's strategy, this is a new alternative asset management company, fully owned and led by Enrico Vellano as well as Matteo Scolari. Regulated by the FCA, the British SEC, the Lingotto, takes its name from the historic FIAT factory in Turin inaugurated exactly 100 years ago. The new company has an endowment of $3 billion and is also expected to selectively increase assets on third-party AuM. This might likely provide an upside over the future on recurring revenue fee generation. The initial AuMs are conferred by Covea and Exor. The aim is long/short investments with a worldwide geographical focus basis in listed but also unlisted companies. There will also be a $500 million dedicated fund to invest in companies with highly disruptive technology, including Artificial Intelligence.

Charm Industrial

Exor continues to push on technologies to combat CO2 emissions. The holding, through the venture capital arm called Exor Ventures, invested in Charm Industrial. This is a company based in San Francisco specializing in the capture of CO2 from the atmosphere. Charm Industrial concluded a $100 million Series B. In detail, the company uses plants to capture CO2 from the atmosphere. In particular, the technology converts biomass (i.e., agricultural residues) into a stable and carbon-rich liquid (called bio-oil), through a process known as fast pyrolysis, which is then pumped to very great depths underground. This process makes it possible to permanently remove CO2 from the atmosphere (ESG impact). In addition, it reduces fire risk and soil erosion. A few days ago, more than 6,200 tons of carbon absorption were reached thanks to a collaboration agreement between Frontier and JPM. Chase would like to increase this output to 140,000 tons per year. Looking at the aggregate level, CO2 targets are very ambitious, by 2050 there will be a need to remove about 10 billion tons of carbon a year. This will require 70% year-over-year growth over the next 27 years of what has been achieved so far.

Conclusion and Valuation

Since our latest release, the company stock price gained 1% and is still trading at a discount compared to its net asset value. Here at the Lab, we are not taking into consideration Ferrari's potential capital upside appreciation as well as Stellantis' stock price performance. Our valuation is supported by a margin of safety given the fact that Exor's NAV discount has always been around 25% and now is at almost 40%. The company's latest development is positive, indeed, Lingotto's new asset management company is supportive given the potential of higher recurring revenue fee generation while Charm Industrial represents the right investments toward energy transition (and to diversify Exor's automotive footprint). The company is cash positive with €6.5 Billion Firepower. Therefore, we continue to value Exor with a target price of €91 per share.

