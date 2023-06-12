Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exor: Portfolio Companies Are A Margin Of Safety

Jun. 12, 2023 1:23 PM ETExor N.V. (EXXRF)
Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • Exor Ventures invested in Charm Industrial, a company that specializes in capturing carbon from the atmosphere.
  • Exor launched Lingotto, a new AuM company that aims to invest third-party capital.
  • Portfolio companies are performing very well, with both Stellantis and Ferrari recording solid Q1 numbers.
  • NAV discount is higher than Exor's historical average. With cash at the bank, our buy is confirmed.

Mulhouse - France - 12 March 2022 - Rear view of grey Ferrai 488 pista parked in the street

Neydtstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After more than one year of covering Exor N.V. (OTCPK:EXXRF), we provided a significant total return (Fig 1) compared to the S&P 500. However, our analysis is not only limited to Exor's new investments, but we also deep-dive

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXXRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

