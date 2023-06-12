Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marathon Oil: More Downside Risk

Jun. 12, 2023 1:24 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.6K Followers

Summary

  • Marathon Oil's cash flow risks are increasing due to dropping petroleum and natural gas prices. Marathon Oil's adjusted CFO dropped 15% Q/Q.
  • The company's aggressive stock buybacks may not be sustainable in a lower-price world.
  • A continued decline in market prices for petroleum and natural gas poses the biggest commercial risk for Marathon Oil.
  • The EPS revision trend is highly negative.

Oil drilling rig in the field

User2547783c_812

With energy prices dropping off in recent months over fears of a global economic slowdown, downside risks for producers like Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) have grown significantly. Although the energy company has said that it wants to return at

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: MRO

Source: MRO

Source: MRO

Source: MRO

Source: MRO

Source: MRO

Source: MRO

Source: MRO

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.6K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.