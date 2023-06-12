Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 12, 2023 12:37 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.09K Followers

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference June 12, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Grewal - Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Michael Cyprys

[Starts Abruptly] research disclosure website www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The taking of photographs and the use of recording devices is not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to Morgan Stanley sales representative. I've also been asked to remind you that during today's chat, Paul may make forward-looking statements, actual results may vary materially from today's statements, information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause these results to differ are described in the company's SEC filings.

Our discussion today may include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are readily available in the company's latest shareholder letter on its Investor Relations website. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to and not substitution for GAAP measures.

Paul Grewal

Well, that's a mouthful. I'm impressed. Very impressed.

Michael Cyprys

All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us at Morgan Stanley's Financials Conference. I'm Mike Cyprys, equity analyst covering brokers, asset managers and exchanges from Morgan Stanley Research. And we are thrilled to have with us here today, Paul Grewal, the Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase. And as many of you know, Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. with over $130 billion of assets on the platform and $145 billion of quarterly volume traded. Paul, thank you. Thanks for joining us.

Paul Grewal

Thanks for having me, Mike. Welcome. It's great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Cyprys

Great. Well, why don't we dive right in? There's a lot happening in the crypto markets and the regulatory backdrop, but I believe this is your first

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.