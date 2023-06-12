Uniswap: Beneficiary Of The SEC's Crypto War?
Summary
- The SEC is coming after centralized exchanges Coinbase and Binance. This could be a tailwind for decentralized exchanges, or DEXes.
- Uniswap is the market-leading DEX and has a platform governance token.
- Governance aside, I don't see much reason to hold UNI until the "fee switch" is turned on and a portion of swap fees are paid to token holders.
- BlockChain Reaction members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
With the backdrop of the recent SEC lawsuits against popular cryptocurrency exchanges Binance (BNB-USD) and Coinbase (COIN), the idea of decentralized exchanges possibly generating more user interest have entered the zeitgeist once again. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXes, function like centralized exchanges (CEXes) but without the permissioned access models that are typically associated with third-party platforms that practice KYC/AML policies.
2023 Crypto Trading Volume
When FTX (FTT-USD) collapsed in November of last year, it theoretically opened the door for the DEX model to start taking trading volume share from the centralized exchanges. Over the last twelve months, there is no question that aggregate trading volume has declined both for centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges.
However, the share of that volume going to DEXes has increased from an average of about 7% in the second half of 2022 to over 10% in the first half of 2023. It could certainly be claimed the collapse of a centralized business like FTX helped drive a larger share of crypto activity on-chain through DEXes in 2023. Given that, it could also be argued the SEC's war against centralized exchanges like Binance and Coinbase could also be a positive catalyst for DEX activity share growth long term.
While it's way too early to tell if DEXes will continue to take more share of crypto trading volume from CEXes like Binance or Coinbase, the exchange flow of those coins might offer a convincing tell. According to data from Glassnode, the Ethereum (ETH-USD) balance on exchanges just hit a 5-year low.
Uniswap Usage
As a largely Ethereum-based protocol, Uniswap (UNI-USD) is in a great position to benefit from wider adoption of decentralized exchanges if ETH continues to come out of CEX wallet addresses.
Maybe more importantly though, in the world of DEX usage, Uniswap is the clear market leader as the protocol generally commands anywhere between 50-60% of all DEX swap volume. However, there is an important factor for this commanding market share; unlike competitors like SushiSwap (SUSHI-USD), Uniswap's token holders don't take a cut of fees from platform swaps. This allows Uniswap to charge less in fees as a percentage of total swap volume:
|May 2023
|Volume
|Fees
|Fee % of Vol
|SushiSwap
|$1,600
|$4.7
|0.29%
|Uniswap
|$33,800
|$59.2
|0.18%
Source: Token Terminal, dollars in millions
This model has likely had a positive impact on the popularity of Uniswap as a platform from the end user's perspective. That platform popularity is partially what has driven Uniswap's token to a $2.4 billion market capitalization and a top 25 crypto market cap ranking. Despite no revenue generation from fees to token holders, UNI remains one of the most widely held tokens in all of crypto with nearly 350k token holders.
UNI's Tokenomic Problem
I've covered Uniswap for Seeking Alpha in the past. In my view, the tokenomic model isn't terrific. There is no in-platform utility like reduced fees for token holders when doing swaps. As mentioned in the section above, UNI token holders don't currently take any cut of platform revenue from those swaps, either. Aside from hoping the coin's price goes higher, the only real reason to justify holding UNI is that token holders can participate in governance decisions. Despite that ability, UNI's voter participation is somewhat weak in my view:
|Treasury Rank
|Treasury
|Organization
|Token Holders
|Lifetime Participants
|% of holders
|1
|$3.5b
|Arbitrum One
|584,000
|130,200
|22.3%
|2
|$3.3b
|BitDAO
|26,300
|8,300
|31.6%
|3
|$2.6b
|Optimism Collective
|662,400
|88,700
|13.4%
|4
|$1.7b
|Uniswap
|347,300
|28,200
|8.1%
|5
|$841m
|Gnosis
|21,100
|5,500
|26.1%
Sources: DeepDAO, Token Terminal
According to DeepDAO, lifetime participants of Uniswap governance is much lower than that of recently airdropped governance tokens for Arbitrum (ARB-USD) and Optimism (OP-USD). Beyond that, the number of holders who have participated in governance voting is just 8% - which is low compared to other DAOs with large treasuries.
My fundamental opinion on UNI changed from bullish to neutral in December 2022 when it appeared as though the actual ability for UNI holders to participate in meaningful platform governance decisions was questionable. From my December article:
At present, governance is the only fundamental reason to have exposure to UNI. And this type of data collection was never voted on by the token holders. Until token holders are rewarded with platform fee distributions or given some sort of in-app benefit for holding, "governance" over the platform may no longer be a valid reason to hold the token in my view.
What could possibly change my view on UNI is if the much talked about "fee switch" is ultimately turned on. This switch was recently brought to a vote for UNI token holders. This switch would enable a small portion of fees to be paid to UNI token holders. But despite more than 50% of the UNI votes being in favor of the switch, the measure actually failed to pass because of what some have called a structural flaw in the proposal that asked voters to determine the size of the fees in addition to whether or not the fees should be dispersed at all. The criticism from the community seems to be that the vote should have been focused on just enabling fees.
Summary
As I see it, the current problem for Uniswap holders is that governance may not be a strong enough reason to hold the token. This could be alleviated if the "fee switch" is turned on and holders earn a share of revenue from the protocol. Despite the failure of the recent fee switch vote, it does appear as though there is an appetite for turning the fee switch on. However, if the fee switch is turned on, it presents another potential problem as US regulators may view UNI as an unregistered security if token holders are able to generate a passive yield simply from holding the token.
Furthermore, the fee switch may be a disincentive for Uniswap's liquidity providers, as the fees would come from the rewards that are paid out to the platform LPs. This could theoretically lead to less liquidity in the Uniswap protocol and by extension less usage of the platform. However, all of that is purely speculation on my part. The bottom line is Uniswap is one of the top protocols in all of crypto and commands a top 25 coin market cap. While I certainly wouldn't call UNI a sell based on the prospect that it could one day payout fees to token holders, I think it's still a hold at this point.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Forget about the dog money. With over 20,000 coins, malinvestment was begging to be purged. But not every coin is disaster. In BCR I'll help you find the ones that have staying power. Service features include:
- My Top Token Ideas
- Trade Alerts
- Portfolio Updates
- A Weekly Newsletter
- Full Podcast Archive
- Live Chat
Crypto Winter can be cold and brutal. But there is value in public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!
This article was written by
5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. I share deep dives on under the radar digital assets through my Seeking Alpha investor group BlockChain Reaction - my approach to crypto coverage leans far more fundamental than technical. I believe the overwhelming majority of crypto coins will go to zero. However, I think there are many that will actually perform very well long term. Those are the assets I aim to help other investors find.
Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.