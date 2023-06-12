ipopba

Investment Thesis

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is navigating a challenging period, where demand for devices that contain high-performance wireless connectivity is markedly weak.

For Skyworks, this is translating into unimpressive revenue growth rates. And by extension, Skyworks' gross margins are trending in the wrong direction too.

However, what you'll see here is that the multiple to earnings that investors are willing to pay has remained demonstrably stable. Consequently, I argue, that this is a good time to get interested in the stock since there's an absence of sellers in this name.

Why Skyworks Solutions? Why Now?

Skyworks manufactures semiconductors for use in wireless communication devices. They provide high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors used in various consumer devices, with a focus on enabling wireless connectivity.

Through recent acquisitions, Skyworks has positioned itself as a leading player in network technologies, including cellular and advanced Wi-Fi.

Skyworks seeks to tackle the complex connectivity challenges of the digital era by deploying next-generation standards that attempt to resolve analog, mixed-signal, and radio frequency signals in wireless communication systems that presently exist in hardware and network infrastructure.

Moving on, in the first instance, consumer electronics devices grew very strongly during the pandemic, as consumers had little else where they could spend money on. This pulled forward demand for consumer electronics, and we are now in a lull period.

The second element is that there's an assertion in the sector that we may be facing a recession.

Here I make no claim as to whether or not this recession will arrive (or how long until it arrives or even how long it will last), the fact of the matter is that there is ''belief'' that a recession could be on the cards, and this has led many industry participants to cut back on their investments, which has had an impact on the outlook for Skyworks something we'll next turn to.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Improve

SWKS revenue growth rates

The revenue growth rates we witness above leave a lot to be desired. The guidance for fiscal Q3 2023 doesn't inspire much in the way of hope that Skyworks is close to finding a trough.

Here's a quote from the Q&A section of the earnings call that reinforces this argument:

[...] initially, we were anticipating a stronger second half of the fiscal year and calendar year, but we do see some signs of recovery, although I would say later and slower than initially anticipated.

For analysts following the stock, where timing the turnaround is critical, that message was more than enough for them to downwards revise their revenue estimates.

That being said, I believe that Skyworks Solutions' recent performance isn't particularly shocking when taken in the context of what we are seeing in the semiconductor sector.

In fact, asides from semiconductors that are directly positioned to benefit in some way from soaring AI demand, the rest of the semi space has fallen out of favor with investors.

Naturally, given the unimpressive growth rates on the top line, this will have an impact on Skyworks's profitability too, something that we'll now discuss.

Profitability Profile Weighed Down

Looking ahead to fiscal Q3, Skyworks guides for its non-GAAP gross margins to report approximately 48%. This is a 200 basis points compression sequentially from fiscal Q2 2023.

For investors looking at Skyworks right now, this is a company that has truly abysmal outlooks. Not only is the macro environment looking challenging, but its actual guided fundamentals will struggle to muster much enthusiasm from most investors.

And yet, when all is said and done, the multiple that investors are willing to pay for Skyworks has remained relatively stable.

Consequently, I charge that any investor that wanted to drop Skyworks' stock has already done so. Indeed, as noted throughout, there are plenty of reasons to be despondent with Skyworks Solutions' near-term prospects. And yet, despite all the negativity, the multiple that investors are willing to pay has remained very stable.

This leads me to believe that the stock is already pricing in all the negativity, and those investors left holding the stock will simply refuse to let go. That's typically a good setup for new investors to enter that are considering doing so.

The Bottom Line

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. faces challenges with weak demand for high-performance wireless devices, resulting in unimpressive revenue growth and declining margins.

Skyworks manufactures semiconductors for wireless communication and has positioned itself as a leading player in network technologies. The pandemic-driven surge in consumer electronics demand has subsided, and concerns of a potential recession have led to reduced investments.

Revenue growth rates have been disappointing, and upcoming guidance does not indicate a significant improvement.

The semiconductor sector, excluding AI-related segments, has lost investor favor. Profitability is weighed down, with compressed gross margins. However, the stable valuation (P/E multiple) suggests that negativity is already priced in, and remaining shareholders are reluctant to sell. I declare that a lack of sellers of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stock creates a good setup to enter this name.