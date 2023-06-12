Skyworks Solutions: Empowering The Digital Age, 12x Earnings
Summary
- Skyworks Solutions is navigating a challenging period with weak demand and revenue growth rates due to a slowdown in the consumer electronics sector.
- The semiconductor sector is facing uncertainties and reduced investments, impacting Skyworks' outlook.
- Despite the challenges, Skyworks' valuation has remained stable, presenting a potential opportunity for new investors.
Investment Thesis
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is navigating a challenging period, where demand for devices that contain high-performance wireless connectivity is markedly weak.
For Skyworks, this is translating into unimpressive revenue growth rates. And by extension, Skyworks' gross margins are trending in the wrong direction too.
However, what you'll see here is that the multiple to earnings that investors are willing to pay has remained demonstrably stable. Consequently, I argue, that this is a good time to get interested in the stock since there's an absence of sellers in this name.
Why Skyworks Solutions? Why Now?
Skyworks manufactures semiconductors for use in wireless communication devices. They provide high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors used in various consumer devices, with a focus on enabling wireless connectivity.
Through recent acquisitions, Skyworks has positioned itself as a leading player in network technologies, including cellular and advanced Wi-Fi.
Skyworks seeks to tackle the complex connectivity challenges of the digital era by deploying next-generation standards that attempt to resolve analog, mixed-signal, and radio frequency signals in wireless communication systems that presently exist in hardware and network infrastructure.
Moving on, in the first instance, consumer electronics devices grew very strongly during the pandemic, as consumers had little else where they could spend money on. This pulled forward demand for consumer electronics, and we are now in a lull period.
The second element is that there's an assertion in the sector that we may be facing a recession.
Here I make no claim as to whether or not this recession will arrive (or how long until it arrives or even how long it will last), the fact of the matter is that there is ''belief'' that a recession could be on the cards, and this has led many industry participants to cut back on their investments, which has had an impact on the outlook for Skyworks something we'll next turn to.
Revenue Growth Rates Will Improve
The revenue growth rates we witness above leave a lot to be desired. The guidance for fiscal Q3 2023 doesn't inspire much in the way of hope that Skyworks is close to finding a trough.
Here's a quote from the Q&A section of the earnings call that reinforces this argument:
[...] initially, we were anticipating a stronger second half of the fiscal year and calendar year, but we do see some signs of recovery, although I would say later and slower than initially anticipated.
For analysts following the stock, where timing the turnaround is critical, that message was more than enough for them to downwards revise their revenue estimates.
That being said, I believe that Skyworks Solutions' recent performance isn't particularly shocking when taken in the context of what we are seeing in the semiconductor sector.
In fact, asides from semiconductors that are directly positioned to benefit in some way from soaring AI demand, the rest of the semi space has fallen out of favor with investors.
Naturally, given the unimpressive growth rates on the top line, this will have an impact on Skyworks's profitability too, something that we'll now discuss.
Profitability Profile Weighed Down
Looking ahead to fiscal Q3, Skyworks guides for its non-GAAP gross margins to report approximately 48%. This is a 200 basis points compression sequentially from fiscal Q2 2023.
For investors looking at Skyworks right now, this is a company that has truly abysmal outlooks. Not only is the macro environment looking challenging, but its actual guided fundamentals will struggle to muster much enthusiasm from most investors.
And yet, when all is said and done, the multiple that investors are willing to pay for Skyworks has remained relatively stable.
Consequently, I charge that any investor that wanted to drop Skyworks' stock has already done so. Indeed, as noted throughout, there are plenty of reasons to be despondent with Skyworks Solutions' near-term prospects. And yet, despite all the negativity, the multiple that investors are willing to pay has remained very stable.
This leads me to believe that the stock is already pricing in all the negativity, and those investors left holding the stock will simply refuse to let go. That's typically a good setup for new investors to enter that are considering doing so.
The Bottom Line
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. faces challenges with weak demand for high-performance wireless devices, resulting in unimpressive revenue growth and declining margins.
Skyworks manufactures semiconductors for wireless communication and has positioned itself as a leading player in network technologies. The pandemic-driven surge in consumer electronics demand has subsided, and concerns of a potential recession have led to reduced investments.
Revenue growth rates have been disappointing, and upcoming guidance does not indicate a significant improvement.
The semiconductor sector, excluding AI-related segments, has lost investor favor. Profitability is weighed down, with compressed gross margins. However, the stable valuation (P/E multiple) suggests that negativity is already priced in, and remaining shareholders are reluctant to sell. I declare that a lack of sellers of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stock creates a good setup to enter this name.
This article was written by
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.