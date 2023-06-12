Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rapid7: Higher Growth Needed

Jun. 12, 2023 2:09 PM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • RPD has experienced a decline in growth due to macro-driven headwinds impacting enterprise IT spending, with growth falling from +30% in mid-2022 to +16% in Q1.
  • I view the stock as fully valued at its current price of around $46 per share. I downgrade RPD to neutral.
  • IT consolidation tailwind persists, but key near-term risks include competition from other cybersecurity peers also benefiting from the same trend.

Female freelance developer coding and programming. Coding on two with screens with code language and application.

valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty Images

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions and managed services across vulnerability risk management/VRM, incident detection and response, and cloud security.

Since our first coverage in 2020, the stock has been through ups and

RPD presentation

RPD Presentation

author's own analysis

Author's Own Analysis

google

Google

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.6K Followers
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.