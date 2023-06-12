valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty Images

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions and managed services across vulnerability risk management/VRM, incident detection and response, and cloud security.

Since our first coverage in 2020, the stock has been through ups and downs. It reached an all-time high of ~$138 per share the following year, before continuing its decline for most of 2022 as we were entering the weakened macro environment. The outlook today remains largely unchanged since mid-2022, and the stock currently trades at ~$47 per share, down ~4.5% from the 2020 price at our first coverage.

Given the macro-driven temporary headwinds that have depressed enterprise IT spending, RPD has seen growth decline from +30% in mid of 2022 to +16% as of Q1. The current guidance also points to continued growth decline, despite the stock benefiting from the IT consolidation catalyst.

In this coverage, I would downgrade RPD to neutral. My modeled target price indicates that the stock is slightly overvalued at its current price of ~$46 per share.

Catalyst

Similar to what we have seen in many cloud security stocks, the IT security consolidation trend continues to benefit many of them. Given the broad-based pressure to rationalize enterprise IT spending due to the macro downturn, many large companies today prefer to use a single technology provider that could address their various cybersecurity needs. This means consolidating different point solutions into a bundled IT security offering.

Since the visibility of macro recovery remains minimal until the end of the year, I expect the consolidation trend to continue to benefit RPD for some time. I believe that while the trend is rather broad-based, some cybersecurity companies are probably better positioned to capture this trend than others.

Typically, companies that have a more comprehensive offering, sizable customer base (+5,000), enterprise-focused, and sales-led growth strategy would have an advantage. A few players have this capability, in my view, including Rapid7.

A few things we learned in Q1 imply that RPD may not only benefit from the ongoing consolidation trend, but it also still has ample room for growth. RPD has been mostly known for its traditional standalone VRM/vulnerability risk management or D&R/detection and response solutions. But the company's enhanced offerings today, including CloudSec and bundled Threat Complete and MDR Complete, put RPD in a good position to drive upsell or cross-sell activities within its install base and increase ARR/customer. RPD is also enterprise-focused and has over 11,000 customers as of Q1.

RPD Presentation

As presented by RPD, ARR/customer was $66k in Q1, but it is expected to expand to ~$520k due to the comprehensive offerings. I think that ARR expansion is likely, though $520k ARR/customer is probably an overly ambitious expectation. The $66k ARR/customer implies +$700 million ARR, which is quite in line with FY 2023 guidance. However, a $520k ARR/customer means that RPD needs to be about 8x to 9x bigger than it is today.

If we account for the pace of headcount expansion and ultimately the increasing competition in each expansion vertical today, I would say that the expectation should be a lot lower. SIEM, for instance, is the space that RPD has been addressing through its MDR offering, but also where I have seen a lot of emerging IT enterprise players, such as Elastic (ESTC), entering.

In all fairness, though, I feel that it is possible for RPD to maintain low-teens double-digit growth as the consolidation trend remains strong for FY 2023. In Q1, the adoption of bundled offerings, Threat Complete and MDR Complete made up 20% of the new ARR, a sequential increase from 10% in the prior quarter already. The management also confidently expects the uptrend to hold in FY 2023. When asked about how the figure should trend for the rest of the year, the management responded with a direct tone in the Q1 earnings call:

Yeah. So, it's a good question. It's directionally up. We're not going to provide a specific number at this time and at this stage. But what I would say is we would expect it to continue to expand. And most importantly, keep in mind it's not just the packages. We also expect to continue to be doing cross-selling and upselling. And so when we think about our ARR and expansion, there's a number of different elements that are involved there. But I would say we absolutely directly expect it to continue to expand, but it's too premature to provide you a specific number of what it's going to be like per quarter by quarter right now.

Risk

I think it is important to acknowledge that we are still in a low IT spending environment. There is a tailwind on the stock, though it is relatively a soft one. As it stands, the IT consolidation trend is the only identifiable catalyst today, and that RPD's success in cross-selling, upselling, or bundled offering to capture that trend would rely primarily on its salesforce productivity.

Therefore, sales execution would be a near-term key risk. It seems that while the management has baked in the assumption of a longer sales cycle, there was also a slight overconfidence baked into the expectation for Q2 and beyond:

And then, to your questions about the Salesforce, the two things that actually give us confidence as we actually look out to the year are, one, the breadth of participation on the Salesforce, the retention of the Salesforce. But also look, Salesforce is live and breathe on confidence. And the fact that we actually have people both building the pipe and the pipeline converting while it's still early because the pipe's relatively fresh in the cycle, that actually gives the broader team confidence and it also gives us better visibility and more predictability as we go forward. So, I would say incrementally because we've executed against the plan so far this year that yes boosts our confidence. You have a plan. It's a high confidence plan when you start off, but you want to see that you're executing against that plan.

Furthermore, RPD is not the only cybersecurity company benefiting from the IT consolidation tailwind. Competition from players like Qualys (QLYS) and CrowdStrike (CRWD), which also possess comprehensive offerings, could be a potential risk for RPD. While it is probably challenging to dissect how many point-solution customers RPD has in common with its competitors, some companies may probably be in a better position to sell bundled offerings than RPD, as per my earlier highlight. Qualys, for instance, has an award-winning VMDR offering that offers VM and D&R functionalities in a bundled offering even before the consolidation tailwind kicked in.

Valuation/Pricing

For FY 2023, the management guided to revenue of $773 million-$779 million. To estimate the target price for RPD in FY 2023, I assume the following bull vs bear scenario:

Bull scenario (80%) - RPD to finish FY 2023 with $779 million of revenue, at the high end of its guidance. I assign RPD a P/S of 3.8x, the same figure as it is today. Bear scenario (20%) - RPD to miss FY 2023 estimate with $755 million of revenue. This means that RPD falls short of its revised guidance and sees +10% growth, and in this situation, I would expect RPD to see its P/S contracted to ~2x, the lowest figure it saw in the last 5 years.

Author's Own Analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2023 target price of $44.5 per share. Since RPD is trading at +$46 per share today, it seems relatively fully valued. My finding also suggests that even if RPD is to perform according to the highest end of its guidance (100% bull case), the upside is less than 10%.

Google

What I make of that is the current price today seems to embed a higher growth expectation for the stock for FY 2023. It requires RPD to retrace the monthly lows to make it a feasible buy candidate. Even then, the upside seems to be minimal. As such, I would rate the stock as neutral at this point, and revisit the opportunity as well as the management's view of the full-year guidance in Q2.

Conclusion

RPD has experienced a decline in growth, from +30% in mid-2022 to +16% in Q1, due to temporary macro-driven headwinds impacting enterprise IT spending. The company's current guidance also suggests a continued decline in growth, despite benefiting from the catalyst of IT consolidation. For FY 2023, RPD guided to a ~14% growth.

One key risk in the near term is sales execution, as there appears to be some overconfidence in the management's expectations for Q2 and beyond, despite accounting for a longer sales cycle. My analysis indicates that the stock is slightly overvalued at its current price of around $46 per share. The current market price seems to reflect a higher growth expectation in FY 2023 - I expect to revisit the opportunity in Q2, to learn whether guidance may see upward revision. Until then, I downgrade RPD to neutral.