Fortinet Looks Undervalued Even Under Conservative Assumptions

Investment thesis

My first coverage of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock aged well. The stock rallied more than 10% since the beginning of May, significantly outperforming the broad market.

In the new article, I would like to share an updated valuation analysis because underlying assumptions were revised by consensus. Moreover, we should consider the recent solid rally and compare it against the updated fair value estimate. The company reported solid Q1 FY 2023 earnings, which gave me a high confidence level regarding underlying assumptions for my valuation analysis. I believe the stock is still massively undervalued, even under very conservative assumptions used for my valuation analysis.

Recent developments

Fortinet reported its Q1 FY 2023 earnings on May 4th, delivering above-the-consensus quarterly results.

Revenue growth momentum is still solid. The company delivered above 30% YoY growth again. The sequential comparison might give little value to readers because, historically, Q4 has been stronger than Q1. Apart from solid revenue growth, I also like that revenue is growing faster than costs. The operating income has been outpacing revenue growth, meaning the operating margin expanded significantly YoY.

Improved margins are what I usually seek in growth companies. The best growth companies, from investors' point of view, can improve cash flow margins as the business scales up. In the below table, you can see that FTNT has been stellar in achieving this during the Q1 of FY 2023. Operating cash flow growth significantly outpaced the topline, meaning the margin expanded greatly. From a levered free cash flow [FCF] perspective, we can see that it more than doubled. I also like that the stock-based compensation [SBC] was almost flat despite massive growth across the financial performance board. As a result, the levered FCF ex-SBC margin was at an unmatched 45% level.

The stellar first-quarter financial performance enabled the company to improve its financial position. Fortinet is in a solid net cash position of about $2 billion, and short-term liquidity is also in good shape.

During the earnings call, the management updated its guidance. For the upcoming quarter, revenue is expected to increase 26% YoY at the midpoint of the management's range. As we have seen in a few previous quarters, adjusted gross and operating margins are expected to remain strong. For the full FY 2023, the management expects revenue to deliver about 23.5% growth. Additionally, it is worth noting that the Board has raised the company's authorization for repurchasing shares by $1 billion. As a result, the total amount available for share buybacks now stands at approximately $1.5 billion, allowing for repurchases until February 2024. The upcoming quarter's earnings are expected to be announced on August 3.

Valuation update

FTNT stock delivered a massive 39% year-to-date-rally, significantly outperforming the broad market. Seeking Alpha Quant suggests the stock's valuation is not very attractive, since FTNT has an overall "D-" grade of almost the lowest possible. But Fortinet is an aggressively growing company with massive profitability metrics. Therefore, when we analyze the stock's fair value, future cash flows should prevail over multiples.

The last time I conducted a valuation analysis of FTNT, consensus estimates for revenue were available only up to FY 2027. For years beyond FY 2027, I used a conservative estimate of 10% revenue CAGR. Now we have consensus estimates available up to FY 2032. It means there is a reliable projection of revenues for the upcoming decade. Therefore, I would like to update my valuation analysis.

I use the same discount rate for the discounted cash flow [DCF] model. It was 10% last time, and valueinvesting.io suggests it is within the acceptable range, closer to the upper bound. Therefore, I consider it reasonable and very conservative. I also revised my FCF margin using metrics based on TTM calculations now.

So, I use a 25% FCF margin for FY 2023 and expect it to expand by 0.5% per annum as the company's business scales up. Under these conservative assumptions, we can see below that the business's fair value is about $74 billion. This indicates that the upside potential is still massive at about 40%.

Some bears might argue that a 0.5% FCF margin expansion might be too optimistic. Therefore, let me simulate another scenario where the FCF margin remains constant at 25% throughout the decade.

As you can see from the above calculations, even if the FCF margin does not expand over the next decade, the stock is still significantly undervalued. To conclude, the stock is very attractively valued at the current level. The company's long-term financial success gives me more conviction about its prospects.

Risks update

The macro-environment now looks more challenging than when my first article about FTNT went live. Last week, the Eurozone fell into recession, which can be the beginning of a global recession. Companies are unlikely to cut spending on cybersecurity. The price of a successful cyberattack is much higher than expenses related to cybersecurity. But, some companies might go bankrupt during the recession, meaning fewer potential clients for FTNT. Or, companies might start seeking cheaper alternatives in terms of cybersecurity solutions. It is good that FTNT's business is highly profitable, meaning the company can provide temporary discounts and sacrifice short-term benefits for long-term expansion of the market share.

Another significant risk is the rapid penetration of artificial intelligence. As AI evolves and becomes more integrated into various industries, it brings several new challenges that must be considered and mitigated by cybersecurity companies like Fortinet. As AI systems become increasingly sophisticated and valuable, they will inevitably become attractive targets for cybercrimes. For example, cyber thieves could attempt to steal proprietary AI models, modify them for their benefit, or inject malicious code into AI algorithms. FTNT should focus on implementing strong security measures to protect AI models. If the company fails, significant reputational and financial risks will unfold.

Bottom line

Overall, I think the massive upside potential significantly outweighs the potential risks. FTNT has a strong track record of success and delivers tremendous profitability metrics. Therefore, I have high conviction regarding the underlying assumptions for my valuation analysis. Moreover, I still consider the cybersecurity industry a safe harbor for investors during uncertain times. I reiterate a "Buy" rating for the stock and added more shares to my portfolio.