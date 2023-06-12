Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What's On Deck?

Jun. 12, 2023 1:40 PM ET1 Comment
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.42K Followers

Summary

  • Whatever the Producer Price Index number declared on Wednesday, it could have a significant impact on the Fed’s announcement, especially if the Consumer Price Index is problematic.
  • The Fed is going to either declare a pause in rate hikes, or we could get another quarter of a percent rate hike.
  • It may be inflation is down, but so is the entire economy, if the Fed ratchets up interest rates again.

Up or down interest rates concept

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

Here is what is on deck, with all times Eastern:

Tuesday:

- 8:30 a.m.: Consumer Price Index

Wednesday:

- 8:30 a.m.: Producer Price Index- 2 p.m.: Federal Reserve's interest rate decision- 2:30 p.m.: Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference

This article was written by

