What's On Deck?

Here is what is on deck, with all times Eastern:

Tuesday:

- 8:30 a.m.: Consumer Price Index

Wednesday:

- 8:30 a.m.: Producer Price Index- 2 p.m.: Federal Reserve's interest rate decision- 2:30 p.m.: Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference

Thursday:

- 8:30 a.m.: Monthly retail sales - 8:30 a.m.: Weekly jobless claims

Friday:

- 10: a.m.: University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Survey

Wednesday will be the big day that is likely to move both the bond and stock markets. The Producer Price Index is one major part of our inflationary environment, and it is also a piece of what the Fed calls “data.” Whatever the number, it could have a significant impact on the Fed’s announcement later in the afternoon, especially if the Consumer Price Index is problematic.

The Fed is going to either declare a pause in rate hikes, which would be the correct move in my estimation, or we could get another quarter of a percent rate hike. These rate hikes may well lower our inflation rate, but they come with a price tag. This is ever higher and higher costs to borrow money, which will have a negative effect on all manners of business. This applies to Real Estate, credit cards, mortgages, bank loans, mergers, acquisitions, stock buybacks and anything and everything else where money is borrowed, to get the job done.

So, it may be inflation is down, but so is the entire economy, if the Fed ratchets up interest rates again. Yet, they seem to pay little attention to this issue, which I believe is a serious mistake. Inflation is not a standalone entity but just one part of America’s economic condition. The Fed, in my opinion, needs to take stock of the entire economy and not just one part of the economy.

If a recession is on the horizon, it may in fact be caused by the Fed hiking rates further at this time. They need to just stop and let things cool down and then decide what actions to take next. We don’t need a “pivot,” just a “pause,” so that our financial conditions can normalize and not have the continuing spikes that we have seen in the markets.

The one thing that we have clearly seen are major losses in bonds recently. Yields have been shooting higher and older bond prices have been dropping as the Fed has headed on its merry way. This is causing problems for many banks and insurance companies as the value of their portfolios declines. This is rarely spoken about, but it is one of the collateral damages of the Fed’s actions.

