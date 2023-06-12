Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Has Surrendered Its Key Competitive Advantage

Jun. 12, 2023 2:35 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F, GM27 Comments
Anton Wahlman profile picture
Anton Wahlman
6.99K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. has opened up its network and charging standards for other automakers to use, initially to Ford Motor Company and General Motors Company, but likely to all others in due course.
  • Tesla’s charging network had already been open to all other automakers in Europe for some time.
  • Tesla’s EV market share in Europe is also materially lower than in the U.S. Is the open network a material contributor to this? We can’t say for sure.
  • In the U.S., Tesla’s network was widely perceived by the consumer to be its dominant advantage in the U.S. market.  Now, that is gone.
  • For the U.S. consumer of this persuasion, there is, therefore, no longer any reason to stick to Tesla despite any other misgivings with the brand (quality, service, etc.).

Plugging a Charger into Car.

Automakers and charging networks make peace with each other, thereby removing Tesla's main advantage in the US market.

nazar_ab/E+ via Getty Images

In the last month, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has cut deals with both Ford and General

This article was written by

Anton Wahlman profile picture
Anton Wahlman
6.99K Followers
I am a former sell-side analyst -- UBS 1996-2002, Needham 2002-2006 and ThinkEquity 2006-2008. These days I review automobiles and other technology products, as well as analyze the automotive and technology industries, and coming up with long/short ideas. I also continue to write (less frequently) on macroeconomics and politics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.