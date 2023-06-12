Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CrowdStrike: Solid Growth With An AI Data Advantage

Jun. 12, 2023 2:39 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
6.25K Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike has an AI data advantage, with over a decade of cybersecurity breach data, that informs its algorithms and is expanding daily.
  • The company also launched new Artificial Intelligence products such as (Charlotte AI) an AI security analyst and secured a partnership with AWS to further expand its AI offering.
  • CrowdStrike beat both revenue and earnings growth forecasts for Q1,FY24. This was driven by growth trends across cybersecurity, cloud security, and vendor consolidation.
  • The business reported strong Free cash flow which grew by 44% YoY to a record $227.4 million or 33% of revenue in Q1, FY24.

Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a leading cybersecurity company that was an early adopter of Artificial Intelligence [AI]. Almost every company is now talking about "AI", but you can see in my prior post (written over one year

CrowdStrike Falcon

CrowdStrike Falcon (CrowdStrike)

Chart
Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike stock valuation 1

CrowdStrike stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

CrowdStrike stock valuation 2

CrowdStrike stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
6.25K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.