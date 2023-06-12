Akero Therapeutics: Marching On And Delivering Promising Results
Summary
- Akero Therapeutics is making strong progress in developing a treatment for NASH, an area of high unmet medical need.
- The company's lead product candidate has shown promising and highly significant results in Phase 2b trials for NASH, primary and secondary endpoints.
- Akero Therapeutics' recent Phase 2b expansion cohort study demonstrated that EFX, when added to a weight loss agonist, delivered significantly improved results.
- The Q4 readout for the Symmetry Phase 2B extended trial for Cirrhotic NASH and the planned Phase 3 trials in the second half are near term data catalysts.
- A growing body of evidence supports EFX as a unique and promising treatment for NASH, which potentially makes Akero Therapeutics an attractive acquisition candidate.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Prudent Healthcare. Learn More »
Background
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) continues to march forward with big and small successes in its quest to develop a treatment for the serious metabolic diseases of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.
The disease is an area of high unmet medical need with no approved treatment yet. NASH is a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, characterized by inflammation and fibrosis in the liver that can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, cancer, and death. The growing prevalence of NASH is being driven by the obesity epidemic, with a poor diet and lack of exercise leading to caloric overburdening of the liver and accumulation of excessive liver fat. NASH patients have a high rate of cardiovascular-related (CV) events, such as stroke and heart attack, which is the leading cause of death in patients with NASH. In the US, the NASH patient population is expected to surge from 17 million in 2016 to close to over 27 million by 2030, as per the Journal of Hepatology.
After limited progress for decades, there has been a spurt of highly promising results since the second half of 2022 from a few companies developing treatments for NASH, including Akero Therapeutics and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL).
Lead NASH Product Efruxifermin - EFX
Akero Therapeutics' lead product candidate is Efruxifermin, or EFX, which is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21. The Company believes EFX is engineered optimally for NASH efficacy with weekly dosing. The treatment has received Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations from the FDA.
EFX is being developed for two distinct patient populations:
- patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4), and
- patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH (F2/F3).
In a HARMONY Phase 2b trial for F2-F3 NASH, highly statistically significant effects were noted after 24 weeks, and these compared quite well with trials measuring similar endpoints, including fibrosis improvement, from other potential treatments. The results from the HARMONY trial were reported in September 2022.
Both dosages also contributed significantly to the secondary endpoint of NASH resolution and again compared favorably with other treatments in development.
The magnitude of reduction and normalization of liver fat was notable and comparable to the earlier Phase 2a study.
Based on the results, the company believes EFX has the potential to be a highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class FGF21 analog and foundational NASH monotherapy for each of the F2/F3 and F4 NASH populations.
Recent Results
Earlier this month, Akero Therapeutics released topline data from an expansion cohort of the Phase 2b SYMMETRY study known as Cohort D. The primary endpoint of the 12-week study was to assess the safety and tolerability of EFX, compared to placebo when added to an existing GLP-1 receptor agonist in patients with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) and F1-F3 liver fibrosis due to NASH. The GLP-1, or Glucagon-like peptide-1, agonists are a class of medications utilized in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Thus, one could say, this trial was to test the efficacy of a combo comprising a liver therapy drug and a weight loss treatment.
EFX was reported to be generally well tolerated in Cohort D with comparable results for the EFX and placebo (N=10) groups and the overall tolerability profile was similar to that observed in prior studies. The Cohort D study also met all key secondary endpoints, including relative reduction of liver fat and the proportion of patients whose absolute liver fat level normalized to 5% or less. The substantial benefit of the combination suggests that EFX could be an important treatment for patients with NASH who are being treated with GLP-1 for underlying comorbidities of T2D or obesity. The data compares favorably with other NASH treatments being investigated.
The results of the trial showed that more patients treated with the EFX and GLP-1 combo met higher thresholds of liver fat reduction and normalization and greater reductions in markers of fibrosis, than GLP-1 alone.
Trial Timeline
The next major data release will be for the Symmetry Phase 2B extended trial for Cirrhotic NASH. It will build on the positive 16-week data in patients with F4 fibrosis. The data is expected in the final quarter of 2023.
The Phase 3 trials, Synchrony, for F1-F2-F3, are expected to begin in the second half of 2023 and will test both the 28 mg and 50 mg doses of EFX.
Conclusion
There is a growing body of evidence, built over the multiple trials, suggesting EFX is a highly promising and unique treatment for NASH. The stock has been part of the Prudent Biotech model portfolio since last year and we intend to continue holding the position at this time.
There will be trial-related news during the second half, which can provide reasons for further increases in the share price. After the recent results, we believe Akero Therapeutics has positioned itself to become an attractive acquisition candidate, perhaps as early as in the second half. Pfizer had made a $25 million investment in the company last year after the Phase 2 results were announced.
The company has ~$650 million in liquid resources, after a recent capital raise in May 2023, and believes its cash runway extends into 2026. There are multiple companies in the field including Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), 89bio (ETNB), and Novo Nordisk (NVO).
Please do your own research to determine the suitability of biotech investments. We always recommend a portfolio approach for biotechs and have up to eight stocks in our Prudent Biotech model portfolio.
___________________________
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
|The Best Time to Plant an Oak was 20 Years Ago. The Next Best Time is Now!
Prudent Healthcare is focused on seizing the promise of healthcare through its quantitatively-driven model portfolio. Based on a systematic investing approach, the monthly updated portfolio targets strong risk-adjusted returns outperforming benchmarks.
- How is the Healthcare portfolio doing?
- Leading Healthcare Service, up 64% in 2021
- Leverage the strengths of quantitative investing
- An approach with a strong track record
- Fully refundable offer
- Understand how it works & if it can work for you
The Market Doesn't Wait!
To learn more about building wealth & claim your free trial, please click here.
__________________________________
This article was written by
I have worked as an Analyst on both the Buy (Asset Management) and Sell (Investment Brokerage) sides, as well as in Strategy and Finance roles for technology services companies. For many years, I have been publishing risk-adjusted, return-driven quantitative model portfolios.
We have 3 services - Prudent Healthcare, which is available only on Seeking Alpha, Prudent Biotech, and Prudent Small Cap. You may even register for a Free Monthly Pick from the model portfolios for biotech and small caps on those pages.
We have collaborated with Seeking Alpha to launch a Prudent Healthcare model portfolio, available exclusively in the SA Marketplace. It's a monthly service with a leading track record in healthcare performance.
If you have any questions, please feel free to write to support@PrudentHealthcare.com.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Although there are no direct personal trading account positions, SOME STOCKS MENTIONED CAN ALREADY BE PART OF THE PORTFOLIOS OF FAMILY AND ASSOCIATES and personal retirement accounts like IRAs and can be bought/sold in the next 72 hours. The stocks mentioned may already be part of the Prudent Biotech, Prudent Healthcare, or Prudent Small Cap model portfolios. As always, kindly do your due diligence. Biotechs and small caps carry a higher risk of losses than the broader market. Opinions can change with time and additional data, with no obligation to update. Companies mentioned here may not be favored in the future as market trend changes and/or new information emerges, and no relevant portfolio updates will be provided unless you are a model portfolio subscriber. PrudentBiotech.com, PrudentHealthcare.com, PrudentSmallCap.com, Graycell Advisors, or any other associated names and entities are not registered investment advisors (RIA) and publish quantitative-driven model portfolios for investors and RIAs. Stocks mentioned in the article may be in the past, present, or in the future, be part of the various model portfolios for subscribers. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The information here is only provided for a general informational purpose and not as a recommendation and is not guaranteed to be complete or accurate.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.