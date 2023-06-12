Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Every Dividend Portfolio Needs A Tim Duncan Stock Like NNN REIT

Jun. 12, 2023 3:21 PM ETNNN REIT, Inc (NNN)
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
111 Followers

Summary

  • NNN REIT is compared to NBA player Tim Duncan due to its consistency and conservative nature, with a diversified portfolio of 3,449 properties and a history of increasing annual dividends for 33 consecutive years.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet, experienced management, and a focus on non-investment grade tenants, allowing for better pricing and rent growth over lease terms.
  • NNN is a suitable addition to an investor's portfolio looking for a stable, steady stream of income, with a 5% yield and potential for capital appreciation.

Basketball hoop and ball in the basketball court.

efks/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article I compare one of the most, in my opinion, underrated and conservative REITs - NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) - to one of the most conservative and underrated big men to ever play

slide

Investor presentation NNNreit.com

slide

Investor presentation NNNreit.com

slide

Investor presentation NNNreit.com

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
111 Followers
Not a financial advisor, just someone that just enjoys investing in and teaching about dividend stocks. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and to live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and to give them a new perspective on investing and achieve financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.