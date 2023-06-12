Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Stay Bullish

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The eligibility of all Tesla, Inc. Model 3 and Model Y variants for the full $7,500 federal tax credit may boost sales, competitiveness, and growth prospects for Tesla in the electric vehicle arena.
  • CEO Elon Musk faces allegations of insider trading and cryptocurrency manipulation, potentially leading to legal consequences, reputational damage, and negative impacts on Tesla's stock.
  • Musk stepping down as Twitter CEO to focus on Tesla generates positive sentiment among shareholders, but caution arises regarding potential distractions and shifts in priorities.
  • Tesla faces a challenging 2023 due to a global economic downturn, loss of market share, competition, price cuts, and uncertainties in China.
  • Tesla may benefit from its scale advantage with the establishment of new factories and increased production capacity. Also, price cuts can stimulate demand in the short term.
Investment Thesis

As Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) embarks on its journey through 2023 with a 98% price return to date, the electric vehicle ("EV") pioneer finds itself at the intersection of exciting opportunities and daunting obstacles.

On the bullish

TSLA

TSLA

TSLA

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

