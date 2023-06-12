Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lucky 7 For The Nasdaq

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.61K Followers

Summary

  • Nasdaq extended its streak of weekly gains to seven, the longest since November 2019.
  • There have been seven periods of at least seven-week rallies since the Financial Crisis lows in May 2019.
  • The average ‘max drawdown’ over any three-month period for the Nasdaq since the start of 2009 has been 5.33%.

NASDAQ MarketSite - Times Square

hapabapa

It wasn't by much, but the Nasdaq rallied 0.14% last week and extended its streak of weekly gains to seven. That's the longest streak of weekly gains for the index since November 2019. To find a longer streak, you have to go back to

Nasdaq Streaks of Weekly Gains: 2009-2023

Nasdaq Composite (Log Scale): 2009-2023

Maximum 3-Month Decline After 7 Straight Weekly Gains

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.61K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.