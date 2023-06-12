Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) CFO Fireside Chat Transcript

Jun. 12, 2023 2:55 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.1K Followers

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Fireside Chat Transcript June 12, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Linford - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew O'Neill - Co-Director of Research and Managing Director, FT Partners

Craig Maurer - Co-Director of Research and Managing Director, FT Partners

Michael Linford

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for dialing into our quarterly conversation. I want to thank Craig and Matt from FT Partners for being our hosts today. For those of you who haven't used the Say Technologies [platform, feel free to submit questions ahead of the calls. And we will do our best to address them here. We appreciate the participation engagement from all of our investors, especially the people who submitted the questions in advance.

And with that, we'll hand it over to Craig and Matt who will begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew O'Neill

Yeah. Thank you, Michael, so much for the opportunity here to host the quarterly call. Always fun to catch up with you and the team. Craig and I've really enjoyed reengaging, now that we're launched here at FT Partners, and figured we'd just jump right into it.

And maybe start at a high level, just from your vantage point, what are the key points that you're most focused on and if anything's changed since the last time the investment audience has heard from you, what's kind of top of the list right now from a macro perspective, and what are the things that you're watching most acutely, I guess, as you're thinking about FY 2024 guidance and the go-forward here?

Michael Linford

Yeah, thanks. We're at a critical moment in our company's history. We are and have been focused on really making sure we manage credit outcomes to where we need them to be over

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.