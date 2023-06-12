Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why The SEC's Coinbase Lawsuit Is Great For Bitcoin

Kennan Mell profile picture
Kennan Mell
5.59K Followers

Summary

  • The SEC's lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase and Binance could damage many alt-coins, but Bitcoin is likely to emerge with a stronger long-term outlook due to its classification as a commodity.
  • The lawsuits raise questions about which cryptocurrencies should be considered securities, with potential implications for alt-coins and staking programs offered by exchanges.
  • Bitcoin stands to gain from the lawsuit through market share increases, a potential regulatory moat, greater regulatory clarity, and improved sentiment, leading to an upgrade in rating to Strong Buy.

Abstract Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

Olemedia

Thesis

The SEC's lawsuits could cause serious long-term damage to exchanges including Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and Binance (BNB-USD), as well as many alt-coins including Cardano (ADA-USD), Solana (SOL-USD) and Polygon (

This article was written by

Kennan Mell profile picture
Kennan Mell
5.59K Followers
Kennan is a software engineer who enjoys reading and writing about investing. He's received job offers from all of the famous FAMG companies, and graduated cum laude from the Paul Allen School of Computer Science at the University of Washington. Although not an investor by training, he believes that his technical knowledge gives him a unique edge when analyzing high tech companies and finding investment opportunities for a long term time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.