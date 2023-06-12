Lumen Revisited And Still Likely Not Going Bankrupt

Roman Mykhalchuk

Background

I wrote a bullish article on Lumen (NYSE:LUMN) last December, and the stock has cratered since then due to forward guidance. While I would much rather the stock went in the other direction, I believe two main points in my first article remain valid. The first is that the current valuation is based mostly on perception and not actual guidance, and the second is there is a huge unrecognized factor of safety in their financials.

Big picture Lumen is a legacy copper wire telco trying to transition to a fiber optic world. They have a new CEO in 2023 that has brought on a new management team that is dedicated to shifting from managed decline and maxing out cash flow, to growth. Truth is always more nuanced than talking points and the previous CEO did spend ~$3B per year on CAPEX and they merged with Level 3 Communications in 2017 so there was some attempt to shift to growth in the past.

I happened to pick up on the Lumen story after their Q3-22 earnings were released which was a sort of inflection point in the Lumen story. Looking at their financials to that point, revenues were declining ~5% a year for the previous 5 years or so; however, operating cash flow was declining much less and was at ~$6.5B in 2021 and more than their market cap. This was the heart of my bullish thesis in my first article. The story at Q3-22 was complicated by a number of divestitures that were in the works that would result in a much smaller business post divestiture. Lumen has a lot of debt and focused on getting leverage below 4X for most of the previous CEO's reign and so conventional wisdom would hold that the massive divestitures were done to pay down debt and REDUCE leverage. That was not actually the case as I will explain next.

Lumen breaks their business down into three buckets: Grow, Nurture and Harvest. Grow represented 28% of revenues in Q3-22 and as the name implies these revenues are growing. Nurture and Harvest represent declining revenues and represented 78% of the business in Q3-22. Lumen's CFO Chris Stansbury who is currently about one year into his tenure disclosed that the intent of the divestitures was to set the company up to be able to shift to growth by selling off high decline businesses that also happen to be higher EBITDA than what would remain. To be fair they did provide a warning of sorts that profitability was going to take a hit from the divestitures; however, Stansbury also guided that the divestitures would be leverage neutral and that they would defend 4X leverage. In other words, the intent of the divestitures was addition by subtraction or getting the ratio of growth to manage to decline close enough for the growth portion to have a chance to exceed the decline in a few years.

2023 Guidance

Fast forward to their Q4 end of year report and forward guidance for 2023 which is complicated by all of the divestitures and two pieces of guidance that caused a new massive sell-off. 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6B to 4.8B and a peak leverage of 4.0X to 4.2X. I have been an active contributor to the Seeking Alpha comment sections and the discussion on Lumen article comment sections is one of the highest quality I've been on. For the most part, the regular contributors to this forum are informed, know the company, and arguments on both sides of the debate are reasoned. The difference between bull and bear mostly comes down to trust in management, not on the interpretation of financials. As I noted earlier 2023 is clouded by a number of divestitures in 2022 and continuing in 2023. I used Morningstar's analyst EBITDA projections for 2023 in my first article that were way off which may or may not have been a function of my interpretation of how the divestitures were accounted for in that estimate. The consensus on the message boards after 2023 guidance was released was that 2023 expected EBITDA was $5B+ and guidance was significantly below where it was expected to be. Leverage was easier as CFO Stansbury clearly stated in Q3 that they would defend 4X.

To be fair in Q3 Stansbury guided to revenue stabilization in three years and new guidance put it at the end of 2024 (2 years) and also stated that this guidance was based only on current products and services, only on things in their line of sight and did not include growth. Given that 78% of their business was in decline as of Q3-22 there has to be some growth in order for the growth portion of the business to offset declines. I contacted I.R. about this and received a clarification that this was intended to mean no contributions from new products or services but it does include growth in existing products and services. So Lumen puts out 2023 guidance that while muddied by all of the divestures by all accounts is a substantial deterioration in the business that will remain post divesture. One informed message board contributor extrapolated the implied 2023 decline of RemainCo into 2024 and had them at 4.8X+ leverage and in violation of a debt covenant of 4.8X max leverage. Bankruptcy was the theme of message boards on release of the 2023 guidance.

In my first article I pointed out that I have no formal financial training and in addition to that I have a day job (self-employed) and therefore I don't have Lumen's financial metrics committed to memory. The freak out post 2023 guidance was alarming but as a contrarian investor used to getting in when everyone else is getting out I decided to do some digging to get a better understanding of the situation. A few things stood out to me. Interest payments of $1.1B-$1.2B were included in the 2023 guidance and CAPEX of $2.9B to $3.1B is also included. The CAPEX guidance is on par with the absolute value of the 5 previous years but a substantial increase when factoring in the divestitures. Since Q3-22 Lumen has stated that $0.5B of CAPEX is maintenance and the rest is growth. IE: If need be they could divert growth CAPEX to pay interest and between the $1.2B committed to paying interest and 2.5B growth CAPEX that could be diverted they have ~$3.7B available to pay $1.2B in interest. CFO Stansbury has made this point as well.

There were a couple of other clues that bankruptcy was not on the horizon. The 2023 guidance was issued at the same time as their 10K which includes a report from their auditor. *IF* there is a substantial chance of bankruptcy in the next year the auditor would have to issue a going concern statement. There was no going concern statement in the 10K. The next clue is based on the extrapolating 2023 organic declines into 2024. The guidance for revenue stabilization exiting 2024 almost by definition assumes substantial improvement in 2024 over 2023 and also throughout 2024. If they stabilize exiting 2024 there is no near-term concern that they will go bankrupt.

After bringing this up on the boards skeptics mostly agree that there is no near-term issue but pointed to a massive debt wall in 2027 that will need to be re-financed as their primary issue. This gets to the heart of this article that the presumption that they will have an issue re-financing in 2027 is not based on management guidance but on skepticism that management will deliver. In short bull and bear agree that debt holders in general don't want to own businesses and likely really don't want to own Lumen and just want to get paid. If management stabilizes revenues exiting 2024 and shifts to growth they will have ample cash flow to cover interest expense and no reason for debt holders to worry that cash flow is in jeopardy and no problem re-financing. The primary evidence that skeptics offer to suggest otherwise is that their debt trades at a substantial discount to par. Some reported at 40%. The argument is debt holders are smart and they aren't buying the stabilization guidance.

To counter the premise that debt markets are super smart and not likely to be missing something I offer Energy Transfer (ET). An MLP who's founder and former CEO was widely criticized as an empire builder. They had new management going into COVID-19 demand destruction in the oil and gas markets that wreaked havoc on their pipeline customers and hit them as well. ET had high debt and leverage and the ratings agencies forced them to slash their distribution in half to preserve cash to reduce debt in order to maintain their investment grade rating. It took about a year to get their leverage to their ratings agency based target level and they have since not only fully restored the distribution they have bumped it up a bit and guided to 3% to 5% annual increases going forward. Their oil and gas producer customers were also over levered going into COVID-19 and have since delevered. The point of the above is that ET is much stronger now than pre-COVID-19 as are their customers and the oil and gas markets in general and yet the distribution is yielding 10% and the unit prices have only recovered to ~2/3 of their pre-COVID-19 levels despite stronger fundamentals. As an MLP that issues K-1's ET is an investment that primarily appeals to sophisticated income oriented investors and similar to debt investors. In my opinion this is an indication that there is probably irrational pessimism in general in the debt markets as also evidenced by the recent bank failures. IE: ET's distribution payout is indicative of substantial doubt about the ability to maintain it and if you agree this is absurd then fears of Lumen not being able to re-finance in 2027 based solely on the value of their debt today could also be overdone. My guru on ET is Ray Merola and he put out a new article on the strength of ET's financials in case anyone is interested in verifying this argument. Disclosure I'm not sure if Ray knows Lumen exists and I am in no way shape or form suggesting he recommends Lumen. It's just for verification that income type investors are overly pessimistic about ET (and therefore might also be so with Lumen).

Recent Investor Day

So the above pretty much covers the issue at the time 2023 guidance was released with their end of year earnings report. In short they are in no danger of near-term financial distress but debt markets don't buy their stabilization guidance and are assuming a high probability of not being able to refinance the 2027 debt wall and forced into bankruptcy. Management promised to address this in June investor conference where they would provide trackable metrics to judge their progress on hitting their stabilization guidance. Lumen held their Investor Day Conference on June 5 and the stock took another hit. This time the issue debated on in Lumen article comments has shifted from the debt wall to the fact that new guidance out to 2027 has them essentially getting back to 2023 levels and not generating a lot of FCF.

To be fair the lack of FCF issue was debated earlier as well including the fact that they were only guiding to $0.0B to $0.2B FCF for 2023. The less sophisticated interpretation was that essentially no FCF leaves no room for error paying debt (interest) and any slip up will result in bankruptcy. FCF however does not include CAPEX and the debate with more sophisticated skeptics centered around whether their growth CAPEX is truly for growth or is it more like maintenance CAPEX stopping leaks instead of growing. The skeptical argument is they spent ~$3B/ year from 2018 to 2022 on CAPEX and seemingly got nothing for the $15B. To be fair at Q3-22 78% of the business was in managed to decline (growth is swamped by decline), there are lags between spending and results and some of the CAPEX went to legacy businesses in decline including some of the businesses they sold for what the consensus agrees were decent returns. That said a lot of sophisticated bulls agree that CAPEX under prior CEO and management was poorly spent.

So they had their investor day and the debate has shifted to 2027 FCF guidance of $0.3B to $0.5B after what will be another ~$12B in CAPEX expenditures between 2023 and 2027. 2027 guidance is for $2.9b to $3.7B in CAPEX spending but the latest iteration of the debate is focusing on an assumption that the low FCF indicates low ROI on the ~$12B CAPEX and therefore we should discount any value in growth CAPEX and only value the company based on FCF. Take out $0.5B maintenance CAPEX actually disclosed by management and you have $2.4B to $3.2B in growth CAPEX. Add FCF and you have $2.7B to $3.7B in value to shareholders *IF* growth CAPEX is truly generating sufficient ROI. The numbers above are after tax and interest payments (and 2027) so they include the cost of debt. Give them a regulated utility type multiple of 10X and you get a value of $27B to $37B. Moderate growth multiple of 15X and we are talking $40B to $55B. With 1B shares outstanding we are talking share price of $27-$37 at the 10X multiple and $40-$50 at the 15X multiple. The stock is currently trading at $2 and is implying creditors are knocking on the door. They aren't.

I suspect the valuation exercise above will generate some skepticism; however, growth CAPEX is a legitimate form of shareholder value that companies get credit for which they are clearly getting no credit for right now. The main issue with Lumen is whether what they call growth CAPEX is truly generating ROI sufficient to give it value. The bear case is it's just enabling them to tread water and not creating value. The low level of FCF projected for 2027 is cited as evidence the $12B in CAPEX they will spend between now and 2027 will be wasted with no value created.

Going back to the guidance for 2023 that created the concern about ability to handle the 2027 debt wall, CFO Chris Stansbury made a point of stating that their exiting 2024 revenue stabilization guidance was only based on current products and services, only on things in their line of site and did not include growth (from new products and services). He pointed this out a few times on that call and in conferences since. He suggested he would address this at the investor conference and indeed his part of the presentation was geared toward addressing the debt wall issue by extending the projections to 2027 and implied in this was that the numbers were conservative. I think I may have some evidence suggesting his portion of financial guidance is lower than earlier guidance which if accurate is likely a function of the focus of his presentation. His job was to allay fears about the 2027 debt wall and his guidance may have been conservative to make this point.

The following information is from their Investor Day Presentation.

On page 20 of the presentation they provide a chart of metrics based on their three buckets of: Grow, Nurture and Harvest. Recall Nurture and Harvest represent business in managed decline. The Investor Conference was basically structured in two parts. Everybody except CFO Chris Stansbury dedicated their presentation to explaining their new growth strategy. Chris presented last and he was focused primarily on addressing the 2027 debt wall issue. The chart on page 20 is part of the growth oriented portion of the call and the 8% projected growth rate for the Growth Bucket vs 3% & 4% declines for Nurture and Harvest provided some hope that growth can overtake decline.

Jump to page 42 which details projections for Mass Markets which includes their Quantum Fiber roll out that is eating up a LOT of CAPEX. This chart is in Chris Stansbury's presentation and has Mass Market revenue for 2023 of ~$3.1B and 2027 ~$3.05B or essentially breaking even.

On the next page 43 there is a chart detailing just Quantum Fiber. It's a bar chart so the numbers are not exact but it looks like 2023 QF revenue of ~$0.6B and 2027 QF revenue of ~$1.9B. This indicates an increase of ~$0.9B in QF revenues from 2023 to 2027. QF is part of MM but MM as a whole is only projected to break even on revenues 2023 to 2027 so there is a lot of decline implied in the rest of MM that should all be reflected in the 3% to 4% declines noted in the earlier chart on page 20.

So let's do some math: Legacy Voice which is most of the non QF portion of MM is in the Harvest bucket and part of the 4% decline to 2026. If we extend the 4% decline to 2027 we get a total decline of -1.04^4= (17%).

Subtract 2023 QF revenue of $0.6B from 2023 MM total of $3.1B and we get $2.5B legacy MM revenue. Since 2027 MM revenues are equal to 2023 if we subtract the $0.9B increase in QF rev from the $2.5B 2023 legacy MM we get ~$1.6B in 2027 legacy MM revenue. Divide 2023 legacy MM by 2027 or $1.6B/ $2.5B= 64% or a 36% decline or slightly more than double the 17% decline in Harvest bucket we calculated earlier which was presented in the growth oriented portion of the presentation.

The point of the exercise above was not to make projections but to demonstrate that it's likely the portion of the presentation that projects out to 2027 is intentionally conservative and meant mostly to allay fears about the 2027 debt wall and the FCF projections are not necessarily indicative of wasted CAPEX and no ROI. None the less the stock tanked again after this presentation and at least in article comments the lack of significant FCF growth that is a derivative of revenue growth was cited as the culprit.

On the flip side one of the biggest concerns from the original 2023 guidance was the increase in leverage to 4.2X peak. Chris Stansbury did imply this was only temporary and suggested a final Divestiture of EMEA assets in Q4 2023 was the reason for the spike. They detail Leverage on page 45 and it peaks at 4.2X in 2023 but DECLINES to 4.0X in 2024 even though revenues and EBITDA are projected to decline in 2024. In a footnote it is disclosed that the 2024 leverage assumes ~$1.5B from the EMEA sale is applied to debt. So it looks like the freak out about blowing the promise to defend 4X leverage was mostly over a timing issue where they close EMEA in Q4 2023 and lose some EBITDA but the benefit of reducing debt gets mostly pushed to 2024.

I conclusion I hope that anyone who made it through this article can see that despite the fact that Lumen is literally priced like creditors are knocking on the door they are NOT in any immediate danger of going bankrupt. In addition to this there is nothing in their guidance to suggest they will have problems refinancing their debt wall in 2027. The skeptical case is entirely based on not buying into management's stabilization guidance and the primary evidence besides past performance (old management) is the debt markets are implying default. Debt markets are not infallible and there is reason to believe they are overly pessimistic in general right now. On the other hand Lumen has a history of underperforming guidance and while debt markets are not always right they are also not always wrong and the primary risk to an investment in Lumen is the debt markets are right that management will fail to stabilize revenues which would put their ability to re-finance in 2027 in doubt. Bankruptcy will be the result of an inability to refinance. Another issue is whether growth CAPEX is generating ROI. Most of cash that Lumen generates that could be considered as adding shareholder value is in the form of Growth CAPEX. If management can't show they are getting a respectable return on this investment the market will continue to discount any value in Growth CAPEX.

I lean heavily toward quantitative vs qualitative evidence. There were 6 or so speakers before Stansbury explaining the growth initiative from different perspectives. At first, I was bored waiting for Chris to come on and put the debt wall issue to bed. As time went on I did come to appreciate this is a NEW team and change is in the air. That doesn't guarantee results but it does undercut the same old, same old argument used to discount the stabilization guidance and discount their assertions about being focused on ROI. Finally, the Grow Bucket is projected at 41% of the total business in 2023 vs. 28% at Q3-22.