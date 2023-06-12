Morgan Stanley (MS) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference (Transcript)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference June 12, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Gorman - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you everybody. Well, before we get started, I have a few disclaimers I have to read. One is for important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley Research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The taking of photographs and use of recording devices is also not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to Morgan Stanley sales representative.

There's also another disclaimer I need to read. This discussion may include forward-looking statements, which reflect Morgan Stanley Management's current estimate and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Morgan Stanley does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements. This discussion which is copyrighted by Morgan Stanley and may not be duplicated or reproduced without their consent is not an offer to buy any security.

Okay. So with that….

James Gorman

Wouldn't life be so much more efficient if in every investor meeting, every room all over the world, you didn't have to do that? I'd say was, like, just code, code 6. And you'd save it right. There's got to be - I've got to talk to the SEC about this.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

James Gorman

That's ridiculous. Why do we do this? I mean, I know why you do it, but…

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I…

James Gorman

This is a…

Unidentified Analyst

I do it because…

James Gorman

No. I know why you do it. I'm just saying the - but why does the SEC requires to repeat something anyway?

Unidentified Analyst

So maybe AI - can AI have a solution for that? Okay. So everyone knows James Gorman. James, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley. You're in your 14th year as CEO, which nicely aligns with our conference as this is our 14th year as well. So I'm pleased to say that management approved the beginning of the conference when you joined as CEO.

James Gorman

You're a great analyst. So it was an easy call.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, you are so kind.

James Gorman

No, it's true.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

And 12 years Chairman. So that's exciting. Now the most exciting news is that this will be your last conference with us as CEO, which is bittersweet, but want to just see if you could walk us through why you made the announcement you did recently. And also shed some light on what you think the Board is looking for in a certain investor.

James Gorman

Sure. Well, thanks and congrats again for the 14 years. It's been phenomenal. I think as I was coming over, the first conference I did and this sort of little moment of history was [DOJ]. Remember them before they became Credit Suisse before it became UBS today? In - for [indiscernible] in 1999. So there have been a lot of conferences.

On the succession stuff, I mean, I've said right from the get go that I think you should be intentional about succession. And you should run it like a process to slightly run budgeting or strategic planning or all our talent review processes and it shouldn't be kind of something that's done on a whim or is triggered by one's age or by good events or by go out when things are great, people keep saying on bad events or and I just - I've been saying for a long time, it matters in my first Board meeting in January in 2010, I told the directors who should replace me if something happened to me. I said you'll do what you want, but at least here's my opinion.

And every couple of years, we reviewed the process. About five years ago, I said I'd leave in about five years, about three years ago, I said I'd leave in about three years. And I just got back from triple through the Middle East and France and the U.K. and everybody kept saying to me. So you're going to say another three years. And I think there's something in the general view that people don't mean it when they say it, but I definitely mean it.

And I said no. So if the market thinks that we need to sort of rip the band aid off and I thought an elegant way to do it was around the annual meeting to say before the next annual meeting, I will have stepped down. The exact timing, it's up to the Board and a few things that we're working our way through. We've got as you know a bunch of things going on at the moment, obviously, it's a more complicated environment. We're about to get the CCAR results. We're about to get Basel 3 first like look, which I'm sure we'll talk about. We're dealing with some internal stuffs we've had this investigation that's been in the media about the block stuff. And there's a whole range of things that I wouldn't mind either getting set or dealing with before I step down.

So whoever replaces me has a complete clean sheet. And I think most of that will happen within a year, maybe well within a year and we're off to the races. But I just think it's important to separate the person from the process. There should be a process and not an individual's win of what they want to do. That's what's right for Morgan Stanley for the next - as a shareholder, I'm focused on the next 10 years, not on the next 10 months or something.

So, that was it. The Board has been great. We are completely aligned. We've got a great committee chaired by Dennis Nally, running the process and the full Board, Tom Glocer and we have fortunately three great internal candidates. So what we're looking for firstly, the obvious is do you go external or have to look externally and the Board and certainly it's my view strongly is that we've deliberately built a team over a decade that is positioned to take over. And frankly, we have a team a decade behind them that's positioned to take - I sort of have a 20 year runway in my hopes and dreams whether it plays out exactly we'll see.

But I know how hard it is to do these jobs and how much complexity there is. So having somebody who is culturally assimilated as part of the leadership group has set in every key operating committee decision, every capital decision, every acquisition that we've done is a real advantage as somebody who effectively came from the outside, I was only at Morgan Stanley about two years. I think bit over when I became CEO. So having that long history and working together, and each of the three candidates that we've named publicly has that.

As to what you look for, I think a lot of people focus on what business you're running and whether a business is doing well or not, well, if that were the criteria I wouldn't have got the job because I was running the smallest and worst performing business. So I think that's to be a great operator is necessary. So certainly if you're running a business poorly, you'd be disqualified. And fortunately, we've got three people running great businesses really well. So that's necessary, but it's not sufficient.

You've got to deal with a very wide range of constituents and deal with them on a global basis. You've got to deal with global regulators, you've got to deal with the obvious media, the public side of the job. And you've got to have a lot of resilience, I think physical resilience, material resilience, and I think you've got to be prepared to make the call. When we bought Smith Barney people half - most of Morgan Stanley was telling me we should be selling retail, not doubling up on it.

When we bought in advance, everybody said you overpaid by $1 billion, I said I know, but we bought it. The other options don't have a pay and don't own it. When we bought E*TRADE, everybody said a lot of people said, well, trading just gone to zero, payment forwarder flow is in flux, culturally very different.

And I said they're all irrelevant. What we're planning is a 10-year transition of the business model and for that you've got to make 10 year bets. And whether you overpay, I've said often are underpaid by $1 billion is just not relevant. In fact, I would bet there's very few people in this room who could tell us what we paid for Smith Barney.

So the reality is a leader of an organization has to be prepared to make the call and live with the consequences of being wrong a fair bit of the time. And that is not to - everybody wants to have top jobs at many institution, universities or not for profits, anything, but they don't necessarily want the responsibility and the accountability that goes with that.

And that's we're trying to sort through. So it's a great process. I'm really proud of the way it's working. And I feel great about handing it out. 14 years is a long time to do anything. Sorry, it's a long answer, but it's an important one.

Unidentified Analyst

No. No. I think you gave us a lot of color and a lot of insight in to how you're thinking and what you're looking for. I'll go through a few more questions, but we will turn to questions in the audience in case you have any don't be shy. One of the areas obviously that we wanted to focus in on is the mix shift in the business model that you've been responsible for. You're running the wealth and investment management business. It's $30 billion in revenues, institutional securities, $24 billion in revenues, and when you became CEO in 2010, Wealth and Investment Management pre-tax profit mix was about 26% now that's up at 52%.

So you've materially shifted the firm's financial profile to something with higher growth, less risk. And in the strategic update in January, you suggested that the firm could get to an even higher portion from wealth and investment management of pre-tax profit by 2025 plus. I'm not sure, if the emphasis is on the plus or not, but in setting that goal, could you help us understand what you were thinking about with regard to the drivers of shifting that pre-tax margin?

James Gorman

Well, I think it's really just math. I mean the industry structure around the securities business broadly defined as trading all the way through underwriting advisory. It kind of - it grows a little fast in GDP for sure. I mean, right now as I'm sure we're talking about it's in a trough, right, but that's not a permanent thing. So it has moments like this. We happen to be having one now. We have one in I think it's 2015, maybe a little bit in '18.

Very few years you have these troughs, but I see through all of that. I'm focused on the trajectory and the business will keep growing. There's fewer competitors There's kind of four or five Fitch global - truly global firms who operate in all the fixed income commodities, macro micro and across equity derivatives, cash, prime brokerage, banking M&A, everywhere from Japan to Saudi to Frankfurt to New York and underwriting businesses.

It's the scale of doing that is really hard to create now. Maybe 20 years ago it was possible and 10 years ago it was very difficult. I think it's impossible now. So the good news about that business is, it has just structural moats by - driven by the size and complexity and the regulatory complexity of running those kinds of businesses. The reality though is it will grow, given that it's sort of unassailable, but it will grow faster than GDP.

But not - it just won't - you'll have spurts, but then you'll have these trucks. So the aggregate growth line will be strong, but not sort of transformative. Whereas in wealth finance and management, you still have huge market share opportunities that have just not been realized. I mean, we'll just take wealth management for start we're 95% in the U.S. And last time I checked there are a few foreigners who've got money.

And figuring out the right way into that and the right vehicle and now that we've got E*TRADE and the stock plan business we can take globally. I think there are - and I'm sure we'll talk about this. There are sort of endless opportunities in that space and asset management is the last non-consolidated part of large financial services and you're starting to see it. The Franklin Legg deal, the TPG deal that just got announced, you're going to see more of this, right.

You're going see more Ulta players merging, you're going to see more people with multi vertical from fund-of-funds to wallets, to money market funds to all the alpha stuff from - and we've done. We've got it with our tax effective with Parametric, we've got it with Calvert, with Sustainability, we've got - we've got that, but we could easily get bigger on that. So, just mathematically as you step back, tremendous moats around the institutional businesses.

And that will grow fast in GDP and that will come out of this trough I'm not concerned about that at all, but sort of disproportionate growth on the other side. So just arithmetically, you end up with wealth and asset management will get bigger. It will for sure be a bigger part of this firm. And then you start getting into both acquisition strategy and capital strategy and we'll talk about Basel and what that might do and all that sort of stuff. So, I think that's why I came out, but it's just - it sort of inevitable.

Unidentified Analyst

So maybe we could drill down.

James Gorman

Get down diminishing, sorry, the institutional business, some people have taken it to read through, oh you must be shrinking institutional that's not true at all. I always said the mistake - that the sort of the perception - mistaken perception about our strategy was we've become a wealth and asset management business. It's totally false. What we did was attach a viable wealth and asset management business to a world class institutional business. And we've still got the world class institutional business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that clears that up very nicely. Maybe we could dig into one of the other goals. That you announced, I believe, this past January on the net new asset growth goal? You outlined that you thought the firm could generate $1 trillion every three years. And wanted to understand how you're thinking about the drivers of that, is that all organic? Does it include inorganic and maybe speak to the different wealth channels that are behind it?

James Gorman

Well, it's funny I was with my team in the office this morning. And the first presentation I did to our Board, which I happen to have, was a pretty brutal analysis of our then retail business, which was the [Old deem winner] business with a little bit of Morgan Stanley private wealth. And in it and I sort of assessed where we were on various measures, I mean, I'll give you one fun fact, at least I thought it was fun.

We paid out that year in Southern Florida, 17% our revenues in legal expenses. So if you start with your margin, you start at - I don't know, legal should be like 1% so you start at 99%. We were started 83% and - the margin for the business for the full year was 8% for the last quarter, 3%. But the other fun fact was our net new money for 2005 for the full year was negative $3 billion negative 3 for the whole year.

And the aspirate - I had an aspiration chart by the way, the aspiration on pre-tax margin was to get to 20% which everybody thought was completely nuts. The net new money aspiration was $30 billion three, zero and now it's 300 and whatever 330. I think it's - I'm highly confident about this. I think this will - definitely happen in fact, it's happened for the last three years. It's not going to be dependent upon deals, although we've done two institutional [RA deals] in the last couple of years and they were probably in some last year's number, I forget for this last year or the year before. But we brought in $110 billion in the first quarter, second quarter you get some tax effect in April, there's some negative flows as people pay their taxes, so it's typically not as good. But it won't be bad. And the full year yes, I think we'll be right on track.

So it just - and Andy Saperstein, [Jed Fin] and Ben Huneke others of Vince Lumia have described as funnel impact, it's like filling up the bathtub and before we had kind of one hose and one plug. The hose was how many people you could hire and the plug was how many people bailed and went to another firm for a better bid. That was the game. It's basically recruiting, recruiting is irrelevant now. We lost two people last week.

We get the numbers on Friday night about 6 o'clock. We lost two people. One of them to a firm I never heard of. And we gained two people. This is across 15,000. So - we're averaging about four a week in and out, if you're doing four, a week on 50 weeks, it's 200 people on 15,000. So recruiting is finished. And the reason for that is because we own Ace Hart and Kidder Legg Mason, Robbie Humphreys, Dean Witter, Reynolds & Co, Smith Barney, Shearson, Lehman, that's one firm, that's us. So the recruiting game is over.

It's one season and 2Zs, but it's always other bits and pieces and you just look at dividends and interest on $4 trillion I mean that's money, so most people take it out that just keeps compounding. So we've got this enormous embedded compound, then you've got the great rush that's coming from, which I think is sort of the next -- like the next frontier which is the whole retirement workplace space.

The conversion, first quarter, we had great conversion leads from workplace and financial advisors, I think it's about $25 billion again, it won't be as high I suspect in this kind of tax environment, but once you get past that, that alone is a part we didn't - we didn't even have. Right, we didn't have E*TRADE clients converting - workplace clients converting. So non-existent that alone created a one quarter, nearly what my aspiration was back in 2006 for the whole business. So it's kind of crazy. I mean, it's definitely going to happen.

And I feel more confident about this and I thought about the 20% margin or any of the other metrics, because math just drives it. It's people rich, the dirty little secret is rich people get rich faster than other people. And compounds and interest bank fall straight in the bathtub. I wish I was staying to see it. It's going to be '23 by the way, but I can't say that because I'll get in trouble with them.

Unidentified Analyst

No, but it's interesting because you did put this out in January and then have your announcement just in April and some folks have said, hey, was that mic drop to your successor, but the way you've just described it.

James Gorman

Just beginning, it's just beginning and it's a thing of beauty, it really is.

Unidentified Analyst

So now when I'm thinking about the three channels, the advisor led workplace self-directed, Is any one of those channel is a bigger contributor?

James Gorman

Well, right now the biggest is definitely advisor-led. Not because the recruits in and out, just the sheer volume of money coming off the back of their accounts. But in the future, I think it's going to migrate. The direct will not be the biggest. I suspect ever. Because just sheer size that can't get there. But the really interesting one is the whole workplace side. If you go out 10 years or maybe shorter and I might be contradicting what Andy said, but my view is definitely advisor one, direct 2, workplace 3 now and 10 years, it could be two, three, one.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it okay. Maybe we could turn a little bit to technology just as it relates to the wealth channel because you've seen your team delivering best-in-class technology across the wealth channels. And as you think through the next couple of years, is there more that tech can do to deliver some of this NNA or is that just icing on the cake?

James Gorman

Well, I mean one of our competitors once said that they want a financial institution their technology company. And I think that's politely I disagree. We're a regulated bank. But we use technology in everything we do. And I think that team has got really smart about it. And think about E*TRADE is basically a brand and technology platform. That's what E*TRADE is. So, we bought a lot of technology. We bought a digital platform, which we were building if any couple million dollars a year.

By the way, we haven't fully integrated E*TRADE that's another thing I want to get done. I promise the Board when we did - advance and E*TRADE I would stay through about three years to make sure they landed safely. And we're doing - we just did, I think, two weekends ago. A conversion about 30 plus percent of the E*TRADE onto the one platform up Broadridge and we're - so and that went really well.

We did a trial earlier in the year, we did that one now we know it works. So now we'll just get - so that will happen in the next few months. I mean, I think some of the stuff they've done with the next best action, the sort of virtual financial advisors now rolling out AI, the partner we have with open AI which is basically - it's an internal system to take all of Morgan Stanley's information your research and present it to financial advisors at the click of a finger.

I think makes you - the question is do these things lead you to need fewer people or do your existing people become more productive? And I'm firmly in the second camp. There will be some elements of what we do. We just don't need somebody to create a program. It can all be done for you. But my excitement is, they can do a better job serving, understanding what clients really have financially, what their needs are in servicing them.

And it's going to bring in much more banking product, because they'll have more capacity for it, intergenerational wealth transfer, have more capacity to do with the family. So I think it's very positive. They've got a much - I would say this about the team there. They've got a much stronger technology bent than I have when I was running the business. I think it really has leaped frog way past where my capabilities were. So that's exciting it's like a whole new frontier open so.

Unidentified Analyst

And it sounds a bit more revenue generative than expense management.

James Gorman

Oh yes, now this is all - it's not all, but a lot of it is front office stuff.

Unidentified Analyst

Now before we turn to investment management and one last on wealth, there's, questions out there about what if we're in a higher for longer rate environment? And then you get into the questions and the concerns around deposits, wealth deposits, how do they migrate? And is there a revenue reduction in the wealth channel that is there for you to offset? How would you offset that?

James Gorman

Well, I personally don't think we're in a higher for longer. I think the Fed is getting very, very close to the end. I don't - my gut is they're not there, but they're within one or two hikes. I don't think, we're going to see a cut this year. I think they'll sit on that for a while. I would sit on it. I'd make sure you got it right. And then I assume all things being equal, you would expect cuts to occur at some point during next year.

And bring it down a little bit from where we finish in the high fives-ish percent to more like 2%, 3% probably over time. So there's going to be a lot of movement on that on our narrow deposit. We've certainly seen it's been we care what I say. It's been different this quarter from the previous several quarters. April, some deposit leave to pay for taxes, not as many as maybe we thought, May things look pretty moderate frankly, more normal if I will.

And June, it's a bit too early. So I don't think there'll be a lot of drama on the deposit front. And I don't think another 25 or 50 basis points frankly creates a lot of drama. So I think - and then you've got - we've got a lot of money sitting cash or cash equivalents now. And you'll create revenue when those start getting invested. We've got nearly 25% of total assets in cash equivalents right now, which is extraordinary. So I'm not bothered by this.

I think the margins on that business they'll clearly be hurt this quarter, because we'll have severance. We've got the final integration pieces are coming through and there's been no new issue stuff, no calendar stuff. So it's a - that just mathematically makes it tough quarter. But I think it will finish the year strong and next year, I think it's going to be really good for that business so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Let's turn to investment management. You already spoke a little bit about Eton Vance acquiring a few years ago, which has brought a tremendous platform, best-in-class customization, tax solutions for institutional and wealth clients, Are there any other strategies or geographies that you think we should be leaning into?

James Gorman

Well, we're still - probably more U.S. I mean, being U.S. centric in wealth, firstly - if you have to be in one place, you want to be in the U.S. and to be a monster in the U.S. it's like a category killer. Going to Vietnam and Indonesia and Malaysia and the Philippines and Thailand and Taiwan and Japan and across all of Europe all, with different jurisdictions, all with lots of investor protective rules and local licenses and things.

It's hard. So in wealth, we're more likely to go international through workplace, through direct or maybe in Japan with our partnership with MUFG, some things we could do, highly unlikely to do private banking. I think we owned a private bank across Europe for 21 years. We've made money not once out of 21 years. So you need to know. With sub scale, a lot of business there gets done inside private banks.

I think is a Fed regulated institution, you wouldn't want to do and the clients wouldn't want to be with you so sort of mutual dislike. With asset management, it's completely different. I mean, the first is how do you broaden the number of verticals so they're at scale. So you have - on the old side, we've got a really good real estate business rebuilt since the crisis, the infrastructure business done great, the mezz business, [P] is small but performing well.

Then you got all the fund-of-funds business, then you move into the deep phased stuff that's been done out of London, the growth side obviously covered through Dennis Lynch. Atlanta funds, we picked up with Eton Vance then you have Parametric, which has had huge deposits flows and is a complete natural fit with that wealth strategy. Calbook, which I think is just at the beginning of what we can do with that platform and then all the fixed income which we consolidated.

So, we've got the pieces now. Any of those pieces can go internationally. One of the reasons we bought Mesa West, which is a credit shop was basically give them global distribution that's we're great. So I would see us doing more deals in asset management and being quite geographically agnostic.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

James Gorman

Either way I would say that.

Unidentified Analyst

Let's turn to institutional securities. M&A and underwriting has been under pressure for the past year now. What's your view on how long this lasts and what do you think the catalyst for a higher level of activity is in those two threats?

James Gorman

Well, Boards need to know if you're financing a transaction sort of what are the conditions - by the time you get to close and for that, you need some sense where rates are going to go. If you have the highest rate increase in 40 years, you're pretty brave Board that pruning up to a major transaction in that environment. You want to kind of see where this thing is. As soon as I think the Fed indicates they're done, you're starting to see activity pickup.

We're seeing - we're clearly seeing more green shoots. I'm having more discussions with CEOs. I talked to them about deals that they want to do, but they're not quite ready yet. So I think - I had thought it's back half for this year. There'll be more evidence in the back half of this year than the front half for sure it will improve. But I think you'll see more run rate type stuff through next year on the M&A and new issue calendar.

I mean, we're starting see some stuff. I talked to [indiscernible] who runs our capital markets couple of days ago. He's feeling a little more confident, more conversations, but it's been pretty horrible I mean, let's be honest. It doesn't mean the corporations. I mean, if I was staying another 10-years, I'd definitely be doing more deals. Mightn't do them right now, but wouldn't be three years sitting around on my hands waiting. So I think there's a time when Boards and CEOs just say, okay, we know enough to know we can move forward. Let's move forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Higher degree of confidence is basically what you want.

James Gorman

It's coming.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. On institutional securities, maybe this is a good opportunity to see what you're seeing with regard to any trends in the quarter that you want to share across banking and trading?

James Gorman

I think maybe it was Andy - somebody said, I think it was Andy notable decline, which was good word. I haven't seen that used before which meaningful notable and I think some of our competitors said 25% year-over-year, you're always going to look at where somebody started a year ago, what actual their numbers were in that quarter. So I'm never too excited about relative percent change. It's just down. And it's meaningfully down.

My guess tells me and this is probably not a good read, but it's certainly really pretty well over time. I would say, I feel like we have bottomed on this. And I just feel the tone is a little better. I think getting through the debt ceiling, what a joke that we had to go through that again. I mean we all know where it's going to end. So, I can't you just do it and save us three months of ridiculous daily news media distraction, but that I think that where the Fed is at, the political - politics here is just going to be rough. And I think everybody just has to accept that, but there's going to be more action in the market. I can - I just - I'm starting to see that. But right, yes, Q2, I don't know, down notably. I thought that was a good answer.

Unidentified Analyst

And you mentioned earlier that in the 2Q, there will be some severance to reflect the fact that there was a reduction in force. Do you feel that now you're at a point where you're good on that front. I'm just wondering how you position the business for profitability today and share gains?

James Gorman

Yes, it's interesting. I mean, during COVID, we guaranteed everybody their job. And I think that was definitely the right thing to do. Just at a human level everybody is dealing with so much stress, mental health, kids at home. I mean you don't want them worrying about have they got a job and it's Morgan Stanley. I mean, we can afford it and we did it.

We kind of expected there'd be a real uptick in attrition and for like three months right at the end of that period, we saw an uptick I think the first quarter of last year. And then it's like straight line, like down. And we are really low levels of attrition. I mean, it's nice it's flattering, but we want to grow We bring in, we just brought in, I just spoke to 778 interns on the intrepid a couple of days ago. We want this new blood coming in.

So I challenged the team last December to take a look and I think they brought their headcount down by 3%. Then we promoted a lot of people get through January and I said, we're going to take another look at the end of April, we did. And I said, if this hasn't turned, we're going to have another go at it and we did. And I think we took at about 3500. I think it's - you can never say for sure, but it's unlikely we'll be going back to that well. I think we've got it where we wanted. And we took out a lot of managing directors, creating capacity for others. And I feel it's not pleasant. Nobody, I hate doing this. I've done it many times in my career, but it was the right thing to do.

You're trying to ensure, you're balancing shareholders' interests with loyalty to employees and keeping the culture in place and sometimes you got to make the hard call. It's back to where I started on the succession stuff. Sometimes you get you got to be the person who takes a few arrows because it's the right thing to do and that's what we did.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That was very clear. Just wondering if anybody in the room has a question, follow-up anywhere. So I'm happy to keep going, but here we have.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks. You talked in your institutional business about it being a consolidated business and being sort of big modes. Usually when you have those two characteristics, you see the competitors kind of extracting large surplus returns and arguably you're not doing - not you, but the industry is not doing that in the institutional business. Is that just a timing thing or is it regulation or why not?

James Gorman

I think it takes some time for what I call the wannabes to finally give up. And the wannabes by the most marginal business and do the most self-damage with fees. So there's - and I think that's starting to flush out. I think the Credit Suisse UBS transaction is a pretty pivotal turning point. And I think it's a good warning sign. Any board of any other company that thinks they're going to get large in sales and trading globally, I mean it's not so easy, right? It's a very complicated business.

And I think the bank balance sheet, the other side of where we're going to go with capital, which is going to be more capital, right under Basel, will be - we'll demand higher returns on putting that capital to work. So there will be a trade off in who's getting that capital higher margin business. So it will happen, but it's not going to dramatically change the economics of the business. It will help offset the capital basis is where I come out at it.

Unidentified Analyst

Anybody else in the audience? All right. Just on that point on capital with Basel and game coming, do you feel that this is something that you just absorb naturally or are there businesses that you think you're going to have to flex to get through those?

James Gorman

We're in a really interesting period and this is one of the reasons why I want to stay for a bit to sort of get through - work through this. Firstly, we've got CCAR, which is going to be tougher. And remember when CCAR came in around 2012, it was basically in lieu of Basel 3 because of whatever Basel was back then because the U.S. was not ready to adopt. So they created effectively our own version of Basel internally.

So there are a number of things going on right now. Number one, If you take the Basel 3 stuff on its face and particularly the way that they treat operating risk assets, RWA are going up significantly. And then obviously on the trading book and there's discussion around how they're trading mortgages. So there's kind of a real movement of foot in Basel.

I think based on just conversations I've had and the way these things typically play out. The first set of numbers that come out of sort of theoretical and we'd now like you to comment will be ugly, right, for the industry. And then they'll say, well, that wasn't such a good idea. So the comment period is going to be very vigorous. And it's kind of hard to argue the big banks are undercapitalized when they're actually got together to support First Republic. It's like - if we were weak, why did you want to take $25 billion or $30 billion of deposits? What's the deal?

So - and you look at our CET1 ratios, you look at how the banks have just - I'm not just talking Morgan Stanley, but generally I think they're in really good shape. So the sort of intellectual logic of, Oh my God, we missed something. We've got to redo capital it's just not there. There's just no actual basis except some academic reports that exists that say banks should have capital of 98% or some add in.

So I'm kind of in this very curious period where I think we're going to get an ugly sticker number for the industry. I think they're going to - if they're smart emphasize there is an extensive comment period, there will be a lot of battles that are already forming across the regulators and within the government on how aggressive they should be with the banking industry on this.

And then you're going to have a long transition period much longer than people think. I think the early transition that was put out there was projected most people thought January 1, 2025, I'd be very surprised, right.

So - and then you're going to have to redo CCAR with the stress capital buffers and all the other things to say, well, hang on, we're already counting for the stuff here. We don't need this here. So as investors, I would just say to you, on what I've said to our board, be prepared for a lot of news, but don't be overwhelmed by. This journey has a long way to go. I've talked to a lot of people about this and there is not uniformity of view around it. And just logically again, I get back to, I mean, we were thanked by the U.S. Government and the Fed for our actions around First Republic. I called and thanked.

Well, surely we don't have capital - and you wouldn't want us to do that if we had a capital problem. So I think this is a journey that and unfortunately the smaller bank thing what happened with Silicon and First Republic and Signature, which by the way had in my view almost nothing - it's not nothing to do with the regulatory change in oversight of those banks. This was managed from 101, but that's my view. It said nothing to do with that.

So I think - but dropping the $250 billion down to wherever they go $100 billion probably makes sense. Why not? Yes, so that's chime on that. I think it's definitely not going to end up where it starts. That I feel very strongly about.

Q - Unidentified Analyst'

Well, it'll be exciting for us to be involved in?

James Gorman

Yes, it's how do you - how to invest to see through this period and comment periods and sort of worst case scenarios, understand what worst case scenarios is, but manage your investments. And I think there are going to be some potentially some investment opportunities. I mean, if the banks trade off a lot on this, I'd be buying it.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. I will put you on speed dial.

James Gorman

Yes. Well, I'll be unemployed so I'll need to…

Unidentified Analyst

No. No. No. I hear that you will be migrating over the next 12 months to Executive Chair.

James Gorman

Yes. I've talked to the Board about that and they'd be happy if I committed to a few years of doing it. I'm not going to do that. I think that's wrong. I think an Executive Chair role is simply to get out of the road organizationally. So you wouldn't sit on management committees, operating committees. John Mack is the Executive Chair for a couple of years. And you don't need somebody else babysitting you. What you need is somebody to go to privately. These are very lonely and difficult jobs. And somebody can trust and say, here's what I'm thinking, how would you respond? Or I just had this call from these regulators, how would you handle that?

And I just want to be there to help whoever has this job succeed. And that means getting out of the road for running the business. That's - I mean it's not easy, but that's their job and help them on stuff that they've just never seen before. And that's why I put in the thing, it's for a period of time, which gives us total flexibility. The minute I think that is safe to leave the room? I'm out of there, because it's not fair. It's not right for an organization, organizations grow. And under the next CEO, there will be a whole talent pool that will now take a step up and under them another one. And that's what creates 10, 20, 30 years of great leadership.

Unidentified Analyst

So as you migrate into this Executive Chair role and you think about Morgan Stanley over the next three, five, 10-years, what are the opportunities that you're most looking forward to seeing the firm achieve?

James Gorman

Well, there's going to be sort of challenges and opportunities. I think there's going to be some interesting dynamics in the banking sector over the next five years. So it's going to call into question what sort of institution you want to be. So I think just strategically that's - and it will be a question thrown up by some of the changes in regulation. I think - and secondly, I think we've been long in the U. S. which has served us really well in the last decade. A little more global balance, I think would be positive. So they're the two sort of strategic stuff.

In terms of the institutional business I think is phenomenal, we can certainly pick up share in banking and equities, it's hard to do at around 20%. In fixed income, we're around 15% - I'm sorry, 10% and we're kind of okay with that. But I think it's with the modes that I described, I think that's - I think that business is in very good shape, it's well run.

We've had our stumbles. We've had - we had [indiscernible]. Just to say, we navigated through that given the ham where we're dealt and given that we were underwriting, I think it was Viacom at the time, we had to kind of hold our positions and not blow them out. Cost us some money, but we learned from that. That's one thing in a long-long run.

So I think that business is good. I think asset management, there'll be more deals done. I think that business is getting to scale. It's well run. There's a really solid management team in there now and we've picked some great people out of eat and dance, including Parametric, Calvert and Atlanta and also out of - they're all Morgan Stanley asset management business. I think what [indiscernible] on there is great.

And then with the wealth, it's just - as I said it's a thing of beauty. I mean, it will be very hard to stop that machine. And I speak with some experience on this. Once you're compounding in that size, it's just very hard. And I don't know that there are domestic deals to be done, I think probably not. And internationally you could, but I think you've got a trade off going - doing it on your own. And doing them in small markets makes no sense. If you're going to go internationally, you've got to do it with this real money.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Well, James, thank you so much for your years of leadership and for your years of support our conference and our 14th conference and your 14th year as CEO. Appreciate your time with them and insight.

James Gorman

Thank you. Thanks everybody.