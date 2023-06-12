Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GetRich.Com, AI Version

Jun. 12, 2023 4:44 PM ETQQQ, COMP.IND, XLK, SP500
The Fortune Teller profile picture
The Fortune Teller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • "Secrets" of the "AI Revolution" in 2023 remind us of the "secrets" of the "New Silicon Valley" back in 1999.
  • Back then, valuations got completely detached from fundamentals, based on dreams and expectations that (for many stocks) never materialized.
  • "Winners of the New World" saw their bright future turn into a dark present, leaving their shareholders with big dreams and little money.
  • There are so [correction: too] many worrying developments out there to allow for AI to fully compensate for all that negativity [and then some].
  • Wheel of Fortune members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Abstract purple energy waves from particles above and below the screen magical bright glowing futuristic hi-tech background

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

From Silicon Valley to Death Valley

In a bit over three months, we will reach the 24th anniversary of this iconic front cover of TIME Magazine (U.S. Edition) from September 27, 1999.

TIME Magazine, U.S. Edition, September 27, 1999 Vol. 154 No. 13: "GetRich.Com"

TIME Magazine

Infographic showing the lead-up to the collapse of SVB

VisionCapitalist

Distance from Santa Klara to Death Valley

distance.to

Chart
Data by YCharts

if you bought the Nasdaq Composite at the start of 1996 - over four years before the peak - and held onto it, you had zero return after 6.5 years.

TIME, Author

Why the NASDAQ's 5,000 Level Is Not Like the Dot Com Bubble

NASDAQ, Market Realist

May 2023 saw the biggest monthly inflow into tech since February 2021.

BofA

The S&P 500 technology sector (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/XLK' title='Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF'>XLK</a>) is not only outperforming everything (in absolute terms), but its relative strength (against the broad market) has now fully recovered from the COVID-induced drawdown. As a matter of fact, the XLK/SP500 ratio is closing fast on the peak level of March 2000.

Charlie Bilello

Over the past decade, the tech sector has gone from offering the same forward multiple as the S&P 500 to being ~40% more expensive than the broader market. Although, from that (forward P/E) aspect, we're not yet anywhere near the dot-com levels - this is as expensive as tech stocks have been over the past two decades.

Game of Trades

although FAANGM stocks generate <2% of the S&P 500's revenues and ~14% of the index's earnings they account for nearly a quarter of its market-capitalization.

Yardeni

FAANGM stocks trade with a forward P/E multiple that is ~2.5x greater than the multiple they traded with a decade ago.

Yardeni

The US Big Tech Bull Case Is Starting to Show Signs of Fatigue

Bloomberg

Fueled by the AI mania, investors are highly optimistic about tech/growth stocks.

AllStarCharts

Old Economy' Stocks Poised to Pick Up Slack When AI Mania Eases

Bloomberg

Stock Fears Tied to US Debt Wave Miss the Mark, Deutsche Bank Says - Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank

WorldCom Scandal: Analyzing The Accounting Fraud at WorldCom

FactSet

AI Mania spreads out among the biggest tech names

YCharts

Out of context/control: NVDA vs SOXX vs SPX

StockCharts

Jim Cramer's "Winners of the new world" picks

CNBC

Top Metaverse Property Investments Suffer Massive Losses: Report | Binance News

Binance

BoomGPT artificial intelligence sparked the biggest tech rally in two decades

Bloomberg

Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs.

  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 3 services with 50+ reviews that have a 5* rating.
  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 7 services with 25+ reviews that have a 5* rating.

  • Single, uncorrelated, trading ideas [ >250/year, on average].
  • Managed portfolios, aim at outperforming SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

Join The Wheel. Build & Protect Your Fortune.

This article was written by

The Fortune Teller profile picture
The Fortune Teller
21.43K Followers
One-Stop Shop For Ideas & Portfolios, Covering All Asset-Classes & Sectors

On a strictly formal note...


The Fortune Teller ("TFT") is a well-known contributor on Seeking Alpha ("SA"), and a top blogger according to TipRanks, with over 30 years of deep and direct market experience.


TFT is the leading moderator of two services on SA: Wheel of Fortune and Macro Trading Factory (led by TFT's "mirage identity" called The Macro Teller, or "TMT")


TFT is an account that represents a business which is mostly focuses on portfolio- and asset- management. The business is run by two principles that (among the two of them) hold BAs in Accounting & Economics, and Compute Sciences, as well as MBAs. One of the two is also a licensed CPA (although many years have gone by since he was practicing), and has/had been a licensed investment adviser in various countries, including the US (Series 7 & 66).

On a combined basis, the two principles lived and worked for at least three years in three other-different countries/continents, holding senior-managerial positions across various industries/activities:

On one hand/principal, IT, R&D, Cloud, AI/ML, Security/Fraud, Scalability, Enterprise Software, Agile Methodologies, and Mobile Applications.

On the other hand/principal, Accounting, Banking, Wealth Management, Portfolio Management and Fund Management.


Currently, they run a business which is mainly focusing on active portfolio/fund/asset management as well as providing consulting/advisory services. The business, co-founded in 2011, is also occasionally getting involved in real estate and early-stage (start-up) investments.


The people who work in and for this business are an integral and essential part of the services that we offer on SA Marketplace platform: Wheel of Fortune, and Market Trading Factory. While TFT (or TMT for that matter) is the single "face" behind these services, it's important for readers/subscribers to know that what they get is not a "one-man-show" rather the end-result of an ongoing, relentless, team effort.


We strongly believe that successful investors must have/perform Discipline, Patience, and Consistency (or "DCP"). We adhere to those rigorously.

The contributor RoseNose is both a contributing and promoting author for Macro Trading Factory. 


On a more personal note...


We're advising and consulting to private individuals, mostly (U)HNWI that we had been serving through many years of working within the private banking, wealth management and asset management arenas. This activity focuses on the long run and it's mostly based on a Buy & Hold strategy.


Risk management is part of our DNA and while we normally take LONG-naked positions, we play defense too, by occasionally hedging our positions, in order to protect the downside.


We cover all asset-classes by mostly focusing on cash cows and high dividend paying "machines" that may generate high (total) returns: Interest-sensitive, income-generating, instruments, e.g. Bonds, REITs, BDCs, Preferred Shares, MLPs, etc. combined with a variety of high-risk, growth and value stocks.


We believe in, and invest for, the long run but we're very minded of the short run too. While it's possible to make a massive-quick "kill", here and there, good things usually come in small packages (and over time); so do returns. Therefore, we (hope but) don't expect our investments to double in value over a short period of time. We do, however, aim at outperforming the S&P 500, on a risk adjusted basis, and to deliver positive returns on an absolute basis, i.e. regardless of markets' returns and directions.

Note: "Aim" doesn't equate guarantee!!! We can't, and never will, promise a positive return!!! Everything that we do is on a "best effort" basis, without any assurance that the actual results would meet our good intentions.


Timing is Everything! While investors can't time the market, we believe that this applies only to the long term. In the short-term (a couple of months) one can and should pick the right moment and the right entry point, based on his subjective-personal preferences, risk aversion and goals. Long-term, strategy/macro, investment decisions can't be timed while short-term, implementation/micro, investment decision, can!


When it comes to investments and trading we believe that the most important virtues are healthy common sense, general wisdom, sufficient research, vast experience, strive for excellence, ongoing willingness to learn, minimum ego, maximum patience, ability to withstand (enormous) pressure/s, strict discipline and a lot of luck!...

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SINGLE OPPORTUNITIES PORTFOLIO ("SOP") either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

TipRanks: SELL AI, MU, NVDA

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.