GetRich.Com, AI Version

Summary
- "Secrets" of the "AI Revolution" in 2023 remind us of the "secrets" of the "New Silicon Valley" back in 1999.
- Back then, valuations got completely detached from fundamentals, based on dreams and expectations that (for many stocks) never materialized.
- "Winners of the New World" saw their bright future turn into a dark present, leaving their shareholders with big dreams and little money.
- There are so [correction: too] many worrying developments out there to allow for AI to fully compensate for all that negativity [and then some].
From Silicon Valley to Death Valley
In a bit over three months, we will reach the 24th anniversary of this iconic front cover of TIME Magazine (U.S. Edition) from September 27, 1999.
Ironically, just over three months ago, a very similar front cover could have been used, requiring minor changes from the original wording: "GoRisk.Com, Secrets Of The Old Silicon Valley Bank."
Over recent months, the AI mania is capturing the front page of many media outlets.
This time is different? Perhaps, but we must always remember that the distance from Silicon Valley to Death Valley can be a lot shorter than many assume.
Going Down History Lane
Six months after the original TIME publication, the tech/growth main indices traded 80% (COMP.IND) & 93% (QQQ) higher.
Two years later, with the US still in shock from the devastating 9/11 terror attack, they were at (about) half the levels they traded at when TIME magazine published the "Secrets Of The New Silicon Valley."
Many people think/claim that unless you bought close to the peak of the dot-com bubble - you were ok; that if you didn't jump on the tech ship during the second half of 1999 - you didn't get burned.
Truth is that if you bought the Nasdaq Composite at the start of 1996 - over four years before the peak - and held onto it, you had zero return after 6.5 years.
Recall that it took 15 years in total for the index to regain its peak level of 2000.
15 years through which you could have made a lot of money trading along the way, but nothing if you adhered to a "buy and hold" policy.
So sure, you got burnt less than if you bought the index a few years before the peak, but you still got burnt heavily enough.
Feels Like Heaven (by "Fiction Factory")
"(Feels Like) Heaven" is a song by Scottish new wave band which was released in 1983. [Source: Wikipedia.]
Fiction (factory) is indeed how it feels for tech/growth stocks this year.
May 2023 saw the biggest monthly inflow into tech since February 2021.
The S&P 500 technology sector (XLK) is not only outperforming everything (in absolute terms), but its relative strength (against the broad market) has now fully recovered from the COVID-induced drawdown.
As a matter of fact, the XLK/SP500 ratio is closing fast on the peak level of March 2000.
Over the past decade, the tech sector has gone from offering the same forward multiple as the S&P 500 Index (SP500) to being ~40% more expensive than the broader market.
Although, from that (forward P/E) aspect, we're not yet anywhere near the dot-com levels - this is as expensive as tech stocks have been over the past two decades.
It's Probably Nothing
It's probably nothing that although FAANGM stocks generate <2% of the S&P 500's revenues and ~14% of the index's earnings they account for nearly a quarter of its market-capitalization.
It's probably nothing that FAANGM stocks trade with a forward P/E multiple that is ~2.5x greater than the multiple they traded with a decade ago.
It's probably nothing that tech valuations have completely detached from bond yields, although higher rates are supposed to hurt shares of highly valued growth companies (priced based on their future cash flows and prospects) the most.
Nothing Else Matters (but AI)
Fueled by the AI mania, investors are highly optimistic about tech/growth stocks.
- LEI declining for 13 consecutive months? It doesn't matter!
- PMI/ISM Manufacturing/Services in contraction? It doesn't matter!
- Negative retail sales? It doesn't matter!
- Banking crisis/Deposit outflows? It doesn't matter!
- S&P earnings declining? It doesn't matter!
- Negative M2 growth? It doesn't matter!
- US aggregated earnings -8% Q/Q? It doesn't matter!
- Sky-high tech valuation? It doesn't matter!
- Quantitative tightening? It doesn't matter!
- 500+ bps of rate hikes? It doesn't matter!
- Inverted yield-curve? It doesn't matter!
- Wide(ning) credit spreads? It doesn't matter!
- Mortgage rates >7%? It doesn't matter!
- Negative real earnings (salary) growth? It doesn't matter!
- Restart of student loan payments? It doesn't matter!
- Pending $1T UST debt issuance? It doesn't matter!
- Refinancing $1.5T CRE debt over the next 3 years? It doesn't matter!
- Europe/Germany in recession? It doesn't matter!
- China in contraction? It doesn't matter!
- OPEC production cuts? It doesn't matter!
- Ukraine War? It doesn't matter!
- Negative reserves for Turkey? It doesn't matter!
- Container rates are down 90%+ off peak? It doesn't matter!
- Cardboard box demand is the weakest since GFC? It doesn't matter!
- Risk of recession? It doesn't matter!
Nothing Else (but AI*) Matters!
*and liquidity of course...
A Scandal is a Scandal [GetRich.(World)Com]
Remember the WorldCom major accounting scandal in 2002?
In less than three years, WorldCom went from being the USA's second-largest long-distance telephone company to filing for bankruptcy.
Don't get us wrong: We don't imply that any of the BigTech or AI-leading names has anything to do with accounting irregularities.
What we're saying is that not only this is rare, very rare...
...but it also has the suspicious, very suspicious, look of a bubble.
Back in 2000, there were many "Winners of the New World" type of stocks.
For many of those companies, as well as their shareholders, it wasn't too long before it turned out to be the "End of World" for them, at least the fantasy world they were believing/living in.
The Mania Test
Artificial Intelligence might become the world's best thing ever, but it can be just another Metaverse.
Don't bet the farm on something that from an investing perspective might end up having a lot more "Artificial" than "Intelligence," just like Metaverse Land has a lot more "Virtual" in it than "Reality."
True.
Artificial Intelligence ("AI") doesn't equate to Virtual Reality ("VR").
However, valuations of AI stocks have gone up a lot more than those of VR.
It doesn't need to be identical, or even remotely similar, for a mania - let alone potential bubble - to be addressed as such.
A scandal is a scandal.
A dream is a dream.
An overvaluation is an overvaluation.
And a mania is a mania.
"If it looks like a mania, trades like a duck, and chats like a mania, then it probably is a mania."
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SINGLE OPPORTUNITIES PORTFOLIO ("SOP") either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.
