Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NNN REIT: Growing REIT Dividend Aristocrat

Jun. 12, 2023 4:45 PM ETNNN REIT, Inc (NNN)1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • National Retail Properties (NNN) has a strong balance sheet, allowing it to capitalize on M&A opportunities and maintain a low cost of financing.
  • NNN generates growing cash flows, with a significant portion retained for internal funding and aggressive acquisitions.
  • The company's diversified portfolio and long-term leases provide stable, predictable cash flows, making it an attractive investment for both dividend income and potential price appreciation.

Car Refueling at Gas Station during the Night

buzbuzzer

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is classified as one of the few dividends REIT aristocrats that has distributed cash to investors for at least 25 straight years. NNN has managed to deliver 33 consecutive years of annual dividend

price performance

Ycharts

debt maturities

NNN REIT

ABR of tenants

NNN REIT

occupancy rates

NNN REIT

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.78K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.