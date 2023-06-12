buzbuzzer

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is classified as one of the few dividends REIT aristocrats that has distributed cash to investors for at least 25 straight years. NNN has managed to deliver 33 consecutive years of annual dividend increases and a total annual return of ~11.8% over the same time period.

The success of NNN's story lies in its business model:

Holding a diversified portfolio across many states, tenants and tenant operating segments, and investing primarily into single tenant net-lease properties .

across many states, tenants and tenant operating segments, and investing primarily into . Maintaining strong investment grade balance sheet to optimize cost of capital and warrant liquidity during times of distress when accretive M&A opportunities emerge.

to optimize cost of capital and warrant liquidity during times of distress when accretive M&A opportunities emerge. Structuring FFO distributions in a conservative manner , which allows to fund growth opportunities without a significant reliance on new share issuances.

, which allows to fund growth opportunities without a significant reliance on new share issuances. Keeping tenant base strong by avoiding unfavorable concentration into tenants, which carry low quality balance sheets.

by avoiding unfavorable concentration into tenants, which carry low quality Basing business model on long-term leases with embedded rent escalators to shield from inflationary environment and potentially unfavourable leasing spreads.

Looking at the 5-year historical stock performance, NNN seems to trade very much in line with the overall REIT market.

Ycharts

Considering that the broader U.S. equity REIT index includes such sectors as office and healthcare, which are facing secular headwinds and thus being priced accordingly, the fact that NNN does not trade with a premium indicates an opportunity.

Currently, NNN yields ~5% and shows absolutely no signs of dividend cut. So, the focus of this article is to outline three key drivers, which have a high likelihood of sending the NNN's stock price materially higher compared to the level at which it trades now.

#1 Fortress Balance sheet providing full protection from surging interest costs

As of now, NNN carries an investment grade balance sheet that is underpinned by a solid asset base consisting of more than 3,411 properties. The debt-to-EBITDA of NNN stands at 5.19x, which is ~0.5x lower compared to the sector average (which itself seems at a rather healthy level).

The coverage aspect of NNN is also in line with fortress balance sheet principles:

Interest rate coverage ratio of 4.8x.

Fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.7x.

NNN REIT

I think NNN has also structured its debt maturities perfectly so that major refinancing risks are avoided over the foreseeable future. This means that NNN seems protected from surging interest rate costs, as very minor chunks of maturing debt will be subject to rollovers and increased cost of financing. Moreover, NNN ended the most recent quarter with close to $1 billion of available liquidity.

From this, I conclude the following:

NNN has ample balance sheet capacity to support accretive M&A and development activities.

The universe of accretive projects is relatively wide for NNN, since the Management has the luxury to capitalize on its balance sheet strength and low cost of financing. In other words, NNN is in a favourable position to derive value from prevailing cap rates, which are increasingly trading at more attractive levels.

#2 Strong cash flow generation and plenty of retained cash

While NNN offers a relatively attractive yield of 5%, the underlying AFFO payout ratio still allows to retain good portions of cash, which could be used for internal funding purposes. If we annualize Q1, 2023 AFFO and dividend figures, we arrive at ~$237 million of retained cash flows.

Like-for-like cash generation is also supported with embedded rent escalators, which provide an extra boost for NNN to consider lucrative growth opportunities. The fact that last 8 quarters were characterized with like-for-like growth is a clear testament of NNN's ability to extract growing value from its properties.

The FFO growth is set to enjoy tailwinds stemming from net investments of ~$750 million in 2022 at a weighted average cap rate of 6.4%. These investments (accounting for ~9% of the total portfolio value) will render a notable impact on the ensuing FFO figures. Granted, part of the yield will be consumed with incremental borrowing costs and partly diluted with $250 million equity issuance, but the net effect will clearly add value. NNN's previous track-record and its strategy have proved that the Management is capable of enhancing initial cap rates (yields) of the acquired properties.

Going forward, we should expect high M&A activity from the NNN's side, which will continue to contribute to the growing like-for-like figures. Taking into account the state of NNN's balance sheet, ~$1 billion of liquidity and favorable spread between the WACC and market cap rates, aggressive acquisitions are justified.

From this, I conclude the following:

NNN generates growing cash flows, from which sizeable portions are retained to capitalize on the favourable market dynamics in the M&A segment.

The underlying structure of NNN's rents (rent escalators and recently acquired properties, which are set to generate incremental rents in a material manner) provide tailwinds for the future cash flows, allowing NNN to act opportunistically on new acquisitions.

The level of internally retained cash flows is sufficient to fund notable transactions without relying too much on external debt and new equity issuances.

#3 Durable cash flows from all angles

As mentioned earlier, NNN carries more than 3,400 properties that are diversified across different geographies, tenants (more than 400) and segments of the economy.

NNN REIT

As a result, NNN has mitigated any concentration risks in its portfolio.

The weighted average remaining lease term is 10.4 years, with only 4.6% of leases expiring in 2023 and 2024. In the context of consistently strong occupancy ratio, NNN's cash flows are also protected from major business risks.

NNN REIT

In fact, NNN has clearly proved that its underlying business model is truly protected from turbulences in the economy - i.e., average occupancy rate of 98% in the period from 2003 to 2022.

From this, I conclude the following:

NNN' cash flows are uncorrelated with the fluctuations in the economy.

The short- to medium-term cash flows are extremely predictable and stable as underpinned with long-term leases and a diversified base of tenants and sectors of the economy.

The defensive characteristics of NNN's cash flows give the Management flexibility to again reap benefits from attractive cap rates via accretive M&A maneuvers.

In closing

NNN could be considered not only a pure-play dividend aristocrat, but also a Company with solid potential to deliver returns via price appreciation component (i.e., the growth factor).

The strength of balance sheet, well-laddered debt maturities, ample liquidity and durable cash flows that also provide sizeable proceeds for internal financing opportunities are all elements, which contribute to NNN's ability to act opportunistically. Against the backdrop of relatively attractive cap rates and favourable WACC, new property acquisitions will inevitably boost NNN's incremental cash flows.

The combination of fortress balance sheet and retained cash flows derisks the M&A strategy. Put differently, NNN can buy new properties in a notable fashion without sacrificing its credit profile. This comes in extremely handy during times when the overall economic conditions are uncertain, but where attractive cap rates are up for the grabs.

In my opinion, NNN is a buy for investors, who seek dividend income and at the same time would like to enjoy long-term returns from capital appreciation.