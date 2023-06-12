SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference (Transcript)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference Call June 12, 2023 1:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Lapointe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Adelson

Chris Lapointe

Thanks for having me, Jeff.

Jeff Adelson

Well, let's get started with the question everyone's asking. So, the debt ceiling agreement recently locked in and entered the moratorium later year. Can you talk about the size and timing of the benefit to your origination volumes as we kind of look forward? Maybe what we're seeing today. What are you originating at? How quickly do you think you can get back to 2019 levels, if at all?

Chris Lapointe

Yes, sure. And thanks for the question. So, what I would say is, we think the need to help our student loan borrowers and the overall burden of student loan debt on our members is at an all-time high We have been firm supporters of forgiveness over the course of the last three years and supporters of the moratorium for the first two years that it was in place. So, we view getting bipartisan agreement over the course of the last few weeks as a real win for our country and we applaud our representatives for making that decision.

What I would do is, I would start at the higher level and talk a little bit about the total addressable market that we think is still out there today given where rates are. So, if you look at the 2006 and 2007 academic years all the way up, through 2019 and 2020. There is $1.7 trillion of student loans underwritten during that time. Of that, there was $575 billion underwritten in the high 6% to high 7% range. So, in-line with where we can price today.

As part of that, we estimate there to be about $200 billion worth of loans that are outstanding, that are in that price range, but also within the credit box that we operate in today. So, a huge opportunity, especially given that if you look back over time, the largest year that we ever saw across the industry in aggregate was under $20 billion of refinancing. So, really big opportunity for us to go out and see increased demand.

What I would say is, borrowers will refi under two different value propositions. The first of which people will seek to refi by getting a lower interest rate; and then second, we expect people to refinance by keeping the rate the same or even increasing their rate, but extending out the term of the loan that they're taking out.

So, to give you a specific numerical example for that, take for instance, one of our average borrowers who has $70,000 of outstanding debt. Assume for a second, they have a 6% interest rate over the next 10 years. On average, that person is paying a monthly payment of about $7.75. Now, assume for a second that that person comes and refi’s their loan at that same 6% rate, but instead of doing a 10-year term they extend it to 20 years.

That person will no longer be paying $7.75 a month, they're going to be paying $500 a month. So, $275 of savings that they can use to spend elsewhere or use to pay down other debt. So, we think we have a unique value proposition to enable people to refi both at a lower rate, but also extending their term because the friction and cost of someone doing so is frictionless and costless.

Someone can come in and refi their loan without paying an actual cost, especially when rates are going down, which we expect them to do over the course of the next 12 months or so. In addition to that, you're going to start seeing people who will actually take on a higher interest rate and extend out the term.

So, go back to that same exact example I gave where someone was paying 6% over 10 years, assume for a second they're paying 7% and extend out to 20 years. Their monthly payment will go to $540. So, it's still a meaningful savings relative to the $7.75 that they were paying prior to that. So, really big opportunity. We think that there's going to be excess demand in Q4 for us this year. This was all contemplated in the guide that we gave during our Q1 earnings call.

We expect interest to start accruing on August 30 of this year, servicers to start sending out bills in September and people to actually go back into repayment in October. So, we do expect an uplift in demand. As a reminder for folks back in 2018, prior to Cares Act, we originated on average about $1.7 billion per quarter.

We were about 40% market share participant at that point in time. Today, it's obviously a different rate cycle, but there's still that $200 billion TAM and we have a 60% market share. So, we feel really good about the pent-up demand and our value proposition and the opportunity ahead of us.

Jeff Adelson

And how does that 200 billion compare to like two years ago, three years ago? Have you done the math on that or...?

Chris Lapointe

Yes, we've done the math. It's smaller as a result of where rates are today, but it's still quite sizable as a percentage of where it was two years ago.

Jeff Adelson

And are you seeing any indications as you look at applications and flows today of maybe what's happening on the quarter so far?

Chris Lapointe

Yes, it's still early really dissect if when and if that uptick in demand is going to be coming in this specific quarter. What I would say is, we are seeing a high propensity of people extending out the term, that phenomenon that I was just talking about, even on the private side. So, we think we think that's going to play a big role in what's to happen in late Q3 and Q4.

Jeff Adelson

It sounds like, maybe like 75%, 25% more extend versus rate at this point, something like that?

Chris Lapointe

Yes, I don't want to take it at a specific percentage, but it will be a healthy mix on both.

Jeff Adelson

And then you talked earlier in the year about how you did expect lower monetization as student came through. Is that still the case? Can you help us understand where you're maybe originating today or where you expect to originate? I know you talked about the 4.9% weighted average coupon last quarter. What are you thinking there?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. So, in terms of overall monetization, there are a number of factors that go into how we monetize all of our loans. It's a function of the weighted average coupon of the loan that we're underwriting, underlying benchmark rates, credit spreads, prepayment speeds, annualized loss rates. So, it's a function of all of those things. What's actually underpinning where the book was marked and how we monetized in Q1 of this year was a weighted average coupon of about 4.9%, an annualized loss rate of 40 basis points and a cost of – or a discount rate of about 4.1%, which includes the underlying benchmark rate and a spread assumption.

All else equal in an environment where weighted average coupon is increasing, the value of those loans would increase. Similarly, all else equal in an environment where benchmark rates decrease, the value of our loans would increase. But it's a confluence and a combination of all of those factors, which impact the overall monetization in addition to what a buyer is actually willing to pay. In terms of where we're originating today, we're originating at about a 6.5% weighted average coupon.

Jeff Adelson

So, that's up 160 bps Q-on-Q, right?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. So, to note what I would say is, that 4.9% that I just referenced was the entire portfolio, the weighted average coupon in the entire portfolio and includes loans that we had underwritten even prior to Q1. The 6.5% that I just mentioned is new in period originations.

Jeff Adelson

Okay. So, if we're thinking about the mark you've held on the total book last quarter for student, I think, was something like 2.6%. I know that's the entire book, but hypothetically, we would layer on another 160 basis points to think about maybe what the incremental revenue rate would be going forward. Does that sound like good math or is it still below you're saying lower monetization?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. All else equal, if you look at just the weighted average coupon on new originations, you would expect those to be valued at a higher level. But it's a combination of factors. It's the stuff that rolls-off as a result of payments, prepay speeds, etcetera, etcetera, and any changes in relation to default rates.

Jeff Adelson

And you mentioned the lower friction or the zero friction cost rather of someone [refiing] [ph] again if they wanted to down the line. How does that influence your prepay speeds? I know they've come down a lot recently. Would that cause them to reaccelerate as you got more of those folks in the door? Is there more dependent on just what the level of rates are?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. It's more dependent on our existing book and people prepaying the loans that are on our existing book as opposed to anything else. What's taken into consideration is a forward interest rate curve and a whole host of other factors that drive the overall prepayment speeds. We did see a decrease in prepayment speeds this past quarter as a result of the trends that we've experienced over the course of the last year and a half, and we expect those prepayment speeds to be relatively in-line with where they are today in the foreseeable future?

Jeff Adelson

Maybe just talking about the desire to sell versus hold from here. Everyone's talked a lot about that on the personal side, but as you start to do more in the student side from here, how are you thinking about that hold versus sell equation, especially considering that your incremental cost of funding today, I think you just raised your deposit rate to 4.3 the other day, is much closer to your student rate than on the personal side. How do you view the trade-off there? And then is there a way we could think through the ROE math that Anthony walked through on the personal side and maybe apply that to the students side, I think you talked about the 40%, 20%?

Chris Lapointe

Sure. So, we take a very balanced and risk based approach to how we grow our balance sheet. Our student loans are very, very low risk with annualized charge-off rates at about 30 basis points. But we take a prudent and thoughtful approach to how we grow the balance sheet and hold versus sell. It's the same exact math and thought process that goes into how we've talked about it from a personal loan perspective.

At the end of the day, we're looking to maximize the return on every single loan that we underwrite and we're going to do that whether that means selling or holding. On student loans specifically, to run you through the math that we've talked about publicly, similar to personal loans, if you take that 6.5% weighted average coupon that I just talked about, we're experiencing 30 basis points of annualized losses and our funding costs are about 3.85% as of Q1.

Yes, our deposit rate has gone up, but remember that's just for direct deposits and the blend is still relatively low. So, if you take those three numbers, the 6.5 minus 30 basis points, minus 3.85%, you're getting a 2.4% ROA and on a levered basis or ROE perspective, that's about a 20% ROE.

Jeff Adelson

Got it. Okay. So that's still, I mean, Based on that math, it seems like you would still have a pretty reasonable desire to sell unless, I mean to hold rather unless you were getting much higher.

Chris Lapointe

That's exactly right. And also from the buyer's perspective and the person holding it, like this is 6.5% paper with 30 basis points of losses. So, it's still attractive to buyers as well.

Jeff Adelson

And can you maybe give us an update on anything you're seeing on that front from buyers or what they're saying at this point or…?

Chris Lapointe

No new updates that we're willing to share at this time, but the [appetite] [ph] still remains strong.

Jeff Adelson

Got it. Maybe switching gears to the personal loan side. So, as I mentioned before, you’ve held off on [selling loans] [ph] in recent quarters. Can you maybe just give us a reupdate on the decision, the drivers of that decision? And what might lead you to start selling the loans again? Is it more what the markets wanted to pay you or is it more once you’ve fully utilized the capital that you have on balance sheet?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. So, the decision to hold remains the same. We're looking to maximize the returns of every single loan that we're underwriting. As a reminder for folks, we have talked about that we believe we're generating about 6% returns on these personal loans. What's embedded in that is the 13.2% weighted average coupon of our portfolio, about a 3% annualized loss rate and a 3.85% cost of funds.

So, we're generating about a 6.2% ROA and on a levered basis and ROE perspective, that's about 40%, 43%. So, really, really solid returns at 6% relative to where the book is marked and where we can sell, which is at 104. So, you've got about 200 basis points of spread between the two. In terms of what would have caused us to sell at this point in time. It's a multivariable equation, and there are a number of factors that go into that decision.

That includes our overall funding capacity. It includes our liquidity. It includes capital ratios and obviously the returns that we're generating. As a result of getting the bank charter back in February of 2022, we've provided ourselves with a ton of flexibility relative to where we were several years ago.

We now have a large and growing deposit base at about north of $10 billion. The deposits are extremely sticky with over 90% of them coming from direct deposit members and over 97% of them being fully insured by the FDIC. In addition to that $10 billion, we've got north of $8.5 billion of warehouse capacity and over $3.5 billion of our own equity capital with $2.4 billion of cash on the balance sheet. So, well north of $20 billion of overall funding capacity.

From a buyer perspective, if spreads narrow to the point where that 200 basis points becomes much tighter and the trade off and taking all those other considerations into effect, we may be more willing to sell, but at this point, we owe it to our shareholders to maximize returns on all of the loans that we're underwriting.

Jeff Adelson

And I think you've talked a lot about your ability to take share in recent quarters. 8% market share at this point. I think you're also talking about how you're tightening standards. Could you give us maybe some tangible examples of how you're actually doing that? I think you've talked about only approving 30%, but maybe has that 30% gotten a little bit lower within the range or is there something else that you're doing? I think folks have a little bit of trouble squaring how you're tightening, but also taking share?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. We are certainly tightening around the edges and our risk team's been doing a phenomenal job of maintaining our high quality borrower and loss rates where they are today. What I would say is, in terms of being able to continue to gain share, it's not necessarily a function of us putting more marketing dollars into the market and driving overall demand. It's a function of two other things. One is, we're getting much more efficient in terms of getting people through the funnel and conversion.

So, every uptick that we're seeing at every stage in the funnel is providing material uplift in overall loans underwritten without having to put more marketing dollars into the market. And then second is being able to maintain really healthy cross buy rates. So, in a world or given how we've been executing where a large portion of our new members and products are coming in through our low customer acquisition costs, channels on the financial services side, so our checking and savings business, our invest business, credit card and relay and keeping cross buy rates relatively healthy and consistent on the personal loan side, you're naturally going to get marketing efficiencies and market share gains without having to put more marketing spend out there.

Jeff Adelson

So, is there any way to, kind of contextualize what your [tax] [ph] look like today, cost of acquiring versus maybe a year ago?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. So overall, as a result of that phenomenon of people coming in through our Financial Services products, we've seen a reduction in the cost to acquire a new lending member. It's down about 19% year-over-year.

Jeff Adelson

And what are some of these early warning indicators you're looking at? What are you seeing on that front? Have they changed from yellow, gotten a little deeper yellow, or how are you thinking about those?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. So, we have a recession early warning system that was put in place several years ago and it looks at a combination of both internal and external factors. The internal front, we're looking at forbearance requests, early month on book. Delinquencies on the external front. We're looking at things like unemployment, probability – recession probability models, etcetera.

And what I would say is, that has certainly evolved over time and given where the macro has changed, but if you look back and [back tested] [ph] this model, it would have successfully predicted a heightened probability of recession every single time. So, we feel really good about this early warning system that we've put in place. Our risk team has done a phenomenal job. And that's what governs our underwriting standards and our overall risk tolerances in any given [period of time] [ph].

Jeff Adelson

It seems like maybe the employment statistics will probably be a bigger weight in those.

Chris Lapointe

We look at every single factor across the report card. There's not one single one that weighs more heavily than the other. It's a combination of the 10 or 12 that we look at.

Jeff Adelson

So I think, if I have it right, you're baking into your personal loan valuation, annualized losses of about 4.6%. Call that 7% to 8% over the life. You've been outperforming that, I think, with almost 3% this past quarter. Other banks that we look at in the consumer space often talk about where they expect or not maybe where, but the fact that rates are going to peak out, loss rates are going to peak out sometime next year. Have you given any thought to the trajectory of that? If you did get closer to say that 4.6 or above that, would that influence that number in the valuation assumption or is that more of a through the cycle number, and it wouldn't really matter?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. What I would say is, it's constantly evaluated and tweaked. You saw a 20 basis point increase this past quarter as a result of the trends that we're seeing, but just to reiterate the points that you're making, what's embedded in our marks is a 4.6 annualized charge-off rate. What we're actually experiencing is 3% across the entire portfolio. So, a 50% delta between what we're actually seeing and what's embedded in the marks. And what I would say is, what's embedded in the marks is what a buyer is willing to pay for those marks and what's embedded there. And you could assume that they are baking in a level of conservatism or cushion that would account for potential recessions or harder times or through the cycle type of losses.

Jeff Adelson

So, probably safe to assume there should be some, sort of gap between those two numbers [over dime] [ph], right, as…

Chris Lapointe

Yeah, I'm not going to state what it would be, but the fact is, we can consistently have outperformed from a loss perspective?

Jeff Adelson

Maybe we just switch to what you're seeing this quarter so far. Things that we haven't already chatted about. I think last we heard you're on track for deposit growth of 2 billion plus. Anything else that you're willing to share in the quarter?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. So, overall quarter is going extremely well. We remain comfortable with the guidance that I provided during our Q1 earnings call. We continue to see really strong growth from a member and product perspective in-line with what we've seen over the course of the last several quarters. From an originations perspective, we continue to expect to see modest growth in our personal loans business.

On the student loan refinancing front, we do expect an uptick in demand in Q4. And then on the home loans front, we just acquired Wyndham Capital and the integration there is going extremely well, and we expect to see an uplift as a result of that acquisition in the back part of this year as well. So, from a member product growth perspective and originations perspective, all is going extremely well and in-line with expectations.

From a deposit perspective, deposits growth remains very healthy. We've talked publicly about the fact that we expect $2 billion plus of deposits on an ongoing basis per quarter, but we continue to expect that here in Q2 and things were off to a really good start throughout the first half of the quarter. And what I would say is, we have a lot of flexibility given where our APY is today and our cost of funds relative to the next alternative for us, which is warehouse lines in ABS. At the end of Q1, there was a 210 basis point delta between our overall cost of deposits and those alternative sources.

So, even in an environment where rates are where they're at, we still have room to increase APY and have a really strong value proposition to grow deposits in an environment where interest rates go down and betas are high for other deposit folks. We don't necessarily have to go down and can maintain our strong value proposition, both in the form of an APY, as well as the product that we have.

Jeff Adelson

And have you given any thought to what may be something like a prospective beta or where you have to be relative to Fed funds from here in a world where maybe Fed funds goes up a little bit more from here to keep that 2 billion plus. Have you – how do you think about that?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. Overall [beta] [ph] over the course of, through the end of Q1 was about 60%. I'm not going to provide a [specific beta] [ph] on a forward-looking basis. But, you know like I said, we have the flexibility to continue to increase as needed. And I don't think we necessarily have to have a high beta if interest rates go down and given that spread as well. So, I think we're in a really unique position where repricing our back book doesn't have the same impact as it does for larger legacy institutions where a 10, 15, 20 basis point move in APY has a meaningful impact on the P&L.

Jeff Adelson

Just want to see if anyone in the audience wants to ask any questions. If you do, feel free to speak up. If not, I'm happy to keep going. Maybe let's just talk about the outlook for positive profitability by year-end. I think you're looking to hit that in 4Q. You talked a lot about the stock-based comp coming down. You have the moratorium now going away. What do you see as most important to getting there? And just kind of curious, do you see any other expense rationalization opportunities from here?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. So, what I would – I'd break this down into a few different components, starting at the segment level. So, by the end of this year, we're going to have all three segments operating at positive contribution profits. Starting with our lending segment, we've been operating at north of 60% for the last few quarters, and that's a result of getting much more efficient from a marketing and ops expense perspective, but we expect to continue to maintain really healthy margins in that segment for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the progress that we've made on the unsecured personal loan front, we expect the tailwind from student loans, which have really strong ROAs. And then our home loans business through this acquisition is an asset-light business. We have less than 0.1% market share. And even in this type of rate environment, there's a ton of headroom for us to start growing that business in an asset-light way, which will help contribute to both top line and bottom line in the lending segment.

On the Tech Platform segment, right now, we're operating at about 19% to 20% contribution margins. What we said during our Q1 earnings call is that we do expect margins to expand throughout the course of the rest of this year, and we expect solid revenue growth each of the next few quarters with an acceleration of revenue likely in 2024 as we shift focus from going after smaller fintech and neobank customers to larger, more durable B2B and financial institution customers.

So, we're well on our way. We're in a number of great conversations with a dozen or so large financial institutions that we expect to help accelerate revenue exiting this year. So, we're going to have higher than 20% margins in that business with a strong growth in revenue. On financial services, we ended up losing $24 million of contribution profits in Q1, but we hit a critically important milestone where we turned variable profit positive, inclusive of marketing expenses. And the reason that, that's really important is because once we hit that level, it's about scaling those variable profit positive members to the extent that we can cover our fixed costs, which we expect to be able to do by the end of this year.

So, we're going to have all three segments delivering positive contribution profits. Below the consolidated contribution profit, you have depreciation and amortization, which is a large expense item and is primarily associated with amortization of intangibles of the Galileo and the Technisys acquisitions. We expect as revenue continues to grow, that we're going to see meaningful leverage in that line item. That line item is not going to grow meaningfully for the foreseeable future. And then on the stock-based compensation side, it was 14% of revenue this past quarter.

EBITDA was larger than stock-based comp for the first time, and we expect to continue to get meaningful leverage in that line item as well. What we've said publicly is that we expect it to be single digits in the medium-term. It's at 14% today, down from about 26.5% a year ago. So, we're well on our way. And in addition to that, the expense associated with performance share units is going to roll-off in Q1 of 2024. So, three segments of positive contribution and meaningful leverage below that line is what's going to help get us to GAAP profitability by the end of this year in Q4, and we expect it to continue delivering 30% incremental EBITDA margins for the foreseeable future and 20% GAAP net income margins.

Jeff Adelson

And just a follow-up on the tech platform. You've had this new focus on larger financial institutions. You've got the Technisys core banking offering to go to market now, any details or insight you can give us in towards the pipeline or separately, what do you find is giving you maybe a bit of a leg up on the competition in those conversations of people who also have, kind of that core banking offering today?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. No, this is a result of countless hours and quarters of conversations. The fact that we could win that POC with a top 10 financial institution was a huge win for us, and we're really proud of the team and what they've been able to accomplish by even being in those conversations and winning those deals. What I would say is, these are longer lead time deals, longer sales cycles, longer integration phases. We are in late-stage conversations with over a dozen larger legacy financial institutions who are looking to modernize their tech stack.

So, we feel good about where we stand today, better than we ever have before as a result of now fully integrating our Technisys business. We think we have a really unique value proposition relative to anyone else in the market, combining our debit processing and API capabilities on the Galileo front – and our cloud-based core technology that's extensible and customizable across products on the Galileo front. So, we feel good about where we're at. We're making really good progress. And setting us up nicely for accelerated revenue in 2024.

Jeff Adelson

Let me jump around a little bit here because we have 5 minutes left, but on the – you guys don't do CECL, obviously. But one thing you've kind of put out there is that you're also very conservative on marking the delinquencies down as they roll through. I think you've said 35% at 30 days or something along those lines?

Chris Lapointe

Marked at $0.30 on the dollar [rate] [ph].

Jeff Adelson

Yes, sorry. Thank you. Can you help us kind of – can you quantify like how big that is today? Like what is actually rolling through the book. We don't get the actual delinquency number on the [held book] [ph], we get on the service book. So, just maybe help investors think about that one.

Chris Lapointe

Yes, the best – one of the things, just starting at the highest level, there are two ways that we account for forecasted losses in our actual P&L. The first of which is, there's an assumption embedded in the actual mark that we're marking these loans at, at time of origination. So, on the personal loan front, we're assuming annualized loss of 4.6% right now. The second way that we account for losses is, as soon as a loan goes 10 days past due, we take a fair market value right down, a material one below par as soon as they hit 10 days past due.

Once they hit 30 days past due, they're written down 70% or to $0.30 on the dollar. They're written down again at 60 days and then at 90 days, they're at worth $0.10 on the dollar. So, we're taking meaningful write-downs early on in the life cycle of a loan going through the delinquency process. You see in our filings that we report 90-day delinquencies, and you obviously have the write-off amount.

What I would say is, the embedded amount of write-offs in our actually actual balance sheet is several hundred million dollars. I'm not going to specifically quantify it, but it's of that magnitude, which will help give you a sense for where things stand.

Jeff Adelson

Okay. And just maybe circling back to the student loan discussion. Have you given any thought to the sustainability of a rebound in volumes in a world where we stay at today's level of rates? Maybe once you get this initial wave of refi, what do you think – I know you talked about the TAM. I'm just kind of curious what you're thinking about from individuals who maybe initially do that first wave of refi and then take a beat?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. I think you're going to see a lot of people [refiing] [ph] by extending out the term. And I think as rates come down, which everyone expects them to do over the course of the next 12 months to 18 months, I think you're going to get another wave of people who are looking to refi that have those extended terms, but now at a lower rate. So, I think you're going to get that. And then the fact that there's that $200 billion TAM and the largest year that we ever experienced in the industry is $20 billion, goes to show that there's a huge market for years and years to come.

Jeff Adelson

Got it. Okay. Thank you for that. And maybe just to wrap it up, long-term aspirations here. I know that Anthony has put out that whole top 10 aspiration financial services, what do you think the biggest drivers are in getting so by there? Is there anything that you feel you're missing from the toolkit today?

Chris Lapointe

Yes. What I would say is, we certainly have those aspirations, and we're well on our way to getting there. If you rewind back to 2021 when we went public, we talked a lot about creating a one-stop shop that enables people to borrow better, save better, spend better, invest better, and protect better, all-in one digital device. We have successfully rolled-out all of the table stake products that enable a member to do all of those things, and we've started scaling them to the point where we're going to be GAAP profitable by the end of this year.

So, we're really proud of the progress that we've made. And for the first time, we feel like we have all of the products in place at a scaled level that will enable us to really start driving this business over the course of the next several quarters and years. We've always been facing headwinds since 2018, 2019 time period. And for the first time now that the moratorium is lifted and given where rates are today and the progress that we've made across the entire product set, we feel like we're in a really good spot.

Does that mean we're not going to go out and do any tuck-in acquisitions or add more features and products around the fringes? Absolutely not. I'm just saying that because we have all the pieces in place. We're no longer in critical growth or a build mode. We don't need to build-out sufficiently new products or a management team. All of the [building plugs] [ph] are in place for us to really start scaling those.

Jeff Adelson

Okay. Great. That's all the time we have. Thanks for joining us, Chris.

Chris Lapointe

Awesome. Thanks a lot, Jeff.

