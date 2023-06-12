Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 12, 2023 3:52 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), SOFIW
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference Call June 12, 2023 1:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Lapointe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Adelson

Before we get started, I just have to read some disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The taking of photographs and use of recording devices is also not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Very happy to welcome Chris Lapointe, CFO of SoFi to our conference. Chris, thanks for joining us.

Chris Lapointe

Thanks for having me, Jeff.

Jeff Adelson

Well, let's get started with the question everyone's asking. So, the debt ceiling agreement recently locked in and entered the moratorium later year. Can you talk about the size and timing of the benefit to your origination volumes as we kind of look forward? Maybe what we're seeing today. What are you originating at? How quickly do you think you can get back to 2019 levels, if at all?

Chris Lapointe

Yes, sure. And thanks for the question. So, what I would say is, we think the need to help our student loan borrowers and the overall burden of student loan debt on our members is at an all-time high We have been firm supporters of forgiveness over the course of the last three years and supporters of the moratorium for the first two years that it was in place. So, we view getting bipartisan agreement over the course of the last few weeks as a real win for our country and we applaud our representatives for making that decision.

What I would do is, I would start at the higher level and talk a little bit

