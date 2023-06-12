Fisker: Brace For A Potential Short-Squeeze
Summary
- In this article, I discuss Fisker stock's potential for a short squeeze.
- Some sources say FSR's percentage of shares sold short exceeds 30%.
- If there's a confirmation of Fisker's active sales expansion, it should give the market a bullish speculative catalyst to play on the short interest.
- This article presents a speculative idea that carries a lot of risks - so you see a Neutral rating from me this time.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
This article will be devoted to a phenomenon that has been much discussed among retail investors lately - a short squeeze. A good example of what we mean by this term is the recent performance of Carvana's stock (CVNA), which has risen more than 68% since the beginning of the month as management issued more positive guidance, creating increasing buying pressure that forced short sellers to cover their bets against the stock.
As a potential candidate for a similar "fate," I see Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR), which plans to actively expand sales in the next few quarters. In addition, FSR could make progress on EPA and CARB approvals shortly. All of this could provide a bullish speculative catalyst for the market to play with given all the shorts in FSR.
Why Do I Think So?
First of all, without touching on Fisker's operations yet, I think the company has a very similar setup for a short squeeze if we compare its short interest and price dynamics to Carvana's:
It may seem that FSR stock has a relatively low percentage of shares sold short [relative to CVNA], but other sources talk about more than 30% - it's obvious that there are a lot of short sellers now.
Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles, based on Seeking Alpha description. But in fact, FSR has no sales yet - it's in the process of transitioning from a startup to a revenue-generating car company. According to the CEO's words during the latest earnings call, Fisker has already opened customer centers and lounges in Vienna, Copenhagen, and Munich, allowing potential customers to interact with the vehicles and provide feedback. More customer centers and lounges will be opened in the coming months, including one in Los Angeles.
The CEO also highlighted the progress in preparing for the production ramp of the Fisker Ocean. The Fisker Ocean offers the longest range in Europe for any SUV, and initial deliveries have begun in Europe, with regulatory certification expected soon in the US. Since the launch edition will be limited to 5,000 units and will start at $68,999, the company should, in this case, get ~$345 million in sales by the end of September, according to electrek.co.
But the launch of the company's Fisker Ocean sales, in my opinion, isn't the main catalyst, because this expectation has most likely already been priced in by the market:
More important, in my opinion, is the approval for the sale of cars in the U.S., which will be a truly new and hitherto "little-priced-in" event for the public:
We completed the U.S. Federal NHTSA self-certification and the EPA completed its confirmatory testing at its lab in Michigan, and we are now waiting for the EPA test results to confirm our test results performed by a third-party [indiscernible]. We are intently focused on the [indiscernible] EPA and CARB approval, which we expect this month [May 2023].
We completed the U.S. FMVSS and NHTSA testing requirements in the U.S. and internally validated European NCAP. The Ocean has proved to perform at the highest standards, and we are very proud of these results.
Source: Fisker's CTO, Burkhard Huhnke [author's emphasis added]
In my opinion, short sellers are now in a rather fragile position, as the risk-reward ratio skewed to the negative side for them. In fact, any positive news about the progress of registration in the United States can now trigger short covering.
On the other hand, I can't be sure yet that Fisker will be able to significantly reduce its burn rate even against the backdrop of a full sales launch:
In addition, the market expects Fisker to report positive earnings per share as early as Q4 FY2024, which is too optimistic in my opinion:
The Verdict
Even though Fisker will ramp up production and start selling/delivering soon, it's still a very young, unprofitable company with the liquidity of a little over a year ahead [total cash over operating expenses]. In any case, it'll need to issue additional shares to cover ongoing expansions, as these are also likely to grow rapidly, in my view.
On the other hand, everyone knows Fisker's financial position - that's why so many people or institutional players have a short position. For the stock to fall significantly, the market needs a new negative reason, and that's not in sight other than massive selling in the broad market. As strange as it may sound to you [and me], FSR stock seems to have some pretty impressive upside potential - if the market continues to get positive news, this stock has a chance to shoot up in my view.
Because of all this, you should note that this article presents a speculative idea that carries a lot of risks - so you see a Neutral rating from me this time.
Thanks for reading!
Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?
Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!
This article was written by
The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.
A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.
During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.
Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25
**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.