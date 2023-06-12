Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hawkins Inc: Thanks For The Ride, But I'm Out

Jun. 12, 2023 5:02 PM ETHawkins, Inc. (HWKN)
Patrick Doyle
Summary

  • I am taking profits on Hawkins Inc. shares due to concerns about valuations and the stock no longer being objectively cheap.
  • Hawkins Inc. has shown strong financial performance, but the current stock price suggests the market is assuming a 7.5% growth rate in earnings, which I find fairly optimistic.
  • I believe taking on more risk via stock ownership while receiving less income than the risk-free rate is not an optimal strategy.

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

I have come by my nickname "Granny Doyle" honestly. I often refuse to buy shares when they're overpriced, even if the crowd is inclined to drive them higher in price. I also often take profits prematurely, when I've reached my target return. It's a little frustrating

A financial history of Hawkins from 2013 to the present

Hawkins Financials (Hawkins investor relations)

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Patrick Doyle
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HWKN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm about to take profits in Hawkins

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

