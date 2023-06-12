Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Novartis Buys Chinook: M&A To Drive Future Growth

Jun. 12, 2023 4:13 PM ETChinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY), NVS, NVSEF
Jonathan Weber
Summary

  • Novartis announced the acquisition of Chinook Therapeutics for $3.5 billion, boosting its pipeline and expanding into the kidney disease market.
  • The deal can be paid for with around three months' worth of Novartis' free cash generation, and the company does not need to issue any equity to finance the acquisition.
  • Novartis could deliver total annual returns in the 8% range if it can grow its earnings per share by around 4%-5% in the long run, considering its deep pipeline, M&A, and buybacks.
Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

Article Thesis

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NYSE:NVS)(OTCPK:NVSEF) announced that it will acquire kidney disease drug developer Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY). The target rallied on the news, as a major takeover premium is being paid, but the deal could

Jonathan Weber
Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

