Alcoa: Exploring The Mystery Of High Tax Rates

Andrew Burton

Thrust of my analysis

In my previous article on Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), I stated that Alcoa’s high effective tax rates had resulted in it incurring losses after tax. Refer to “Alcoa: Taxes Are Killing The Value”.

Chart 1 illustrates my point. You can see that over the past 3 years, it had very high effective tax rates. It was 95 % in 2022.

Chart 1: Profits and Taxes (Author)

The goal of this article is to determine the cause of the high tax rates and to see whether there are prospects for this to be reduced.

In its Form 10k, the company provided a reconciliation between the US federal tax rate and the effective tax rate. I have summarized the 2022 reconciliation in Table 1. While technically correct, it is not the only way to explain the high effective tax rate.

Table 1: Reconciling the 2022 Tax Rates (Author)

Based on my analysis, the high tax rate is an arithmetic problem resulting from losses by the Domestic operations. This is illustrated in Table 2. Until the Domestic operation is turned around, the issue of the effective high tax rate will be there.

Table 2: Showing why the tax rate is high (Author)

Notes to Table 2:

Alcoa's operations can be categorized into US (Domestic) and non-US (Foreign) ones.

The Domestic operations have been suffering losses with negligible taxes.

The Foreign operations were profitable with higher tax rates than those in the US.

The total income before tax is made up of the Domestic and Foreign ones. Because of the losses in the Domestic operations, the total income before tax is reduced.

The total tax is made up of the Domestic and Foreign ones.

The overall tax rate is the total tax divided by the total income before tax. The larger total tax with the lower total income before magnified the tax rate.

Performance

Alcoa is a global aluminum company. Its operations span bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminum smelting, and casting. In 2022, it had three reportable business segments - Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum.

The Bauxite and Alumina segments primarily consist of a series of affiliated operating entities.

The Aluminum segment consists of its aluminum smelting and casting operations, along with most of its energy production assets.

The Company has direct and indirect ownership of 27 locations across nine countries. Table 3 shows that significant parts of the operations are in non-US locations.

Table 3: Location of operations (Author)

Geographic performance

Looking at Table 3, you could be forgiven for thinking that the Foreign operations would overshadow the US operation. However, the third-party sales by geographic locations as per the Form 10k showed otherwise. Refer to Chart 2.

Chart 2: Third-party Sales by Regions (Author)

You can see that the US accounted for about 44 % of the total third-party sales in 2022. But this was because:

“…Sales of a portion of the alumina from refineries in Australia and Brazil and most of the aluminum from smelters in Canada occurred in the United States.” 2022 Form 10k.

This is a misleading picture of the size of the US operations. To give you a sense of this, the long-lived assets in the US in 2022 accounted for only 13 % of the total long-lived assets.

There is no information in its Form 10k on why the operations are organized in such a manner. I don’t know whether this is for central marketing, tax, or something else. It creates challenges for forecasting the performance of the Domestic operations.

Geographic income before taxes and taxes

In its Form 10k, the company broke down the income before taxes, and taxes into Domestic and Foreign operations. I must admit, it is not clear whether this is related to the third-party sales picture shown in Chart 2. But I will assume that it did.

I have summarized the income before taxes in Chart 3.

Alcoa IPO in 2016. Since that period, the Domestic operations had not been profitable. The bulk of the income before tax came from Foreign operations.

For most of the years since 2016, the income before taxes of the Foreign operations more than offset the US operations losses. Overall, the company was profitable for most of the time.

Chart 3: Income before tax by Regions (Author)

Because of the losses before tax in the Domestic operations, there was hardly any tax payable in most of the years for the Domestic operation. Refer to Chart 4 which shows Alcoa’s taxes provisions broken down into Domestic and Foreign operations.

The Domestic taxes covered the federal, state, and local taxes.

The Foreign taxes covered the taxes in various countries.

Chart 4: Taxes by Regions (Author)

Solving the mystery of the high tax rates

I have provided 2 analysis for the high tax rates.

The first is based on my analysis. I consider it an arithmetic issue.

The second is based on the company's tax reconciliation statements.

Both will point to different areas to address to bring down the high tax rates. I would like to think that my analysis is easier for the layman to understand.

An arithmetic problem

The reason for the high tax rates is because of arithmetic. Refer to Table 4 as I take you through the arithmetic.

1) The losses in the Domestic operations reduced the overall income before tax.

For example, in 2022 the Domestic operations incurred losses of USD 652 million while the Foreign operations made income before tax of USD 1,354 million.

The losses reduced the overall income before tax to USD 702 million.

2) While there is very little tax for Domestic operations, any tax is added to that for the Foreign operations to get the overall taxes.

In 2022, the Domestic operations had a tax benefit of USD 3 million, while the Foreign operations had USD 667 million in taxes.

The overall taxes were USD 664 million.

3) The overall tax rate was computed by dividing the overall tax by the overall income before tax. Because the overall income before tax is reduced, the overall tax rate is magnified.

In 2022, we have USD 664 million / USD 702 million = 95 %.

This was made up of a 49 % tax rate (USD 667 million / USD 1,354 million) for Foreign operations and almost zero tax benefit for Domestic operations.

I hope you can see that the high effective tax rate is because of the way the arithmetic works. As such, there will always be high effective tax rate if the Domestic operations continue to incur significant losses.

Table 4: Computing the effective tax rates (Author)

Analyzing the effective tax rate in this manner showed how the company can reduce its high effective tax rate. Domestic operations have to turn around and be profitable.

Unfortunately, there is not enough information in its Form 10k to determine the reasons for the losses. It would be challenging for an outsider to figure out how the Domestic operations can be turned around.

Reconciliation of tax rates

In its Form 10k, the company provided a reconciliation of the US Federal statutory tax rate of 21 % with the effective tax rates as shown in Chart 5. You can see that the second line item - changes in valuation allowances - accounted for the bulk of the high effective tax rates.

Chart 5: Tax rate reconciliation (Alcoa Form 10k)

The reconciliation analysis provided a different picture of the causes than what I had shown in Table 4. To bring down the effective tax rates, the focus should be on the changes in the valuation allowances.

This is an item that is determined by management.

“Valuation allowances are recorded to reduce deferred tax assets when it is more likely than not (greater than 50%) that a tax benefit will not be realized. In evaluating the need for a valuation allowance, management considers all potential sources of taxable income…” 2022 Form 10k.

I am not a tax expert, so I would not want to comment on the valuation allowances. All I can say is that it is very volatile, as can be seen from Chart 6.

Secondly, part of the valuation allowances seem to cover pre-IPO items. It also seemed to cover assets in various countries. Again, it would be very challenging for an outsider to figure out how this can or would be reduced.

Chart 6: Changes in valuation allowances (Author)

Conclusion

There are at least 2 ways to analyze the causes for the high effective tax rates.

The first is to see it as an arithmetic problem resulting from the high losses from the Domestic operations. To bring down the high effective tax rate, Domestic operations have to be profitable.

The other is via tax reconciliation. To bring down the high effective tax rate, the company needs single-digit changes in valuation allowances.

There is not enough information in its Form 10k for an outsider to assess whether it is possible to bring down the high effective tax rates via either route.

Rather than wring blood from stone, I tried an alternative approach to get the answers.

One of the Seeking Alpha readers had proposed that I asked Alcoa’s Investor Relations department to explain the reasons for the high effective tax rate.

I have contacted Alcoa, and they proposed that I have a call with them to discuss.

However, since I am not a tax expert, I turned down the call. Instead, I asked Alcoa to answer the following 2 questions:

a) When will the Domestic operations turn profitable, since it has been incurring losses since 2016?

b) Part of the high taxes over the past 3 years seems to be because of the large % changes in the valuation allowances. When do we expect this to reduce to single digits?

You can see that I am avoiding in-depth tax discussions. Rather, my questions are in line with my tax analysis to see the prospects of bringing the tax rate down.

As I stated in my earlier article, until we resolve the high tax rates, we should stay away from investing in Alcoa. I will share the response when I receive the replies from Alcoa.