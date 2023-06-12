Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Special Call (2023 ESG Investor Event) Transcript

Jun. 12, 2023 4:10 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.1K Followers

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Special Call (2023 ESG Investor Event) Transcript June 12, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Salli Schwartz - Vice President of Investor Relations

Joydeep Goswami - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Phil Febbo - Chief Medical Officer

John Frank - Chief Public Affairs Officer

Sharon Vidal - Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG

Lisa Toppin - Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day attendees and welcome to the Illumina Incorporated ESG Investor Event. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. You may submit questions at any time through the ask-a-question box. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Salli Schwartz, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead ma'am.

Salli Schwartz

Welcome everyone. Before we begin our scheduled program, we wanted to note our Sunday June 11th announcement that our Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Francis deSouza as Illumina's Chief Executive Officer and as a Director effective Sunday, June 11th. As such, Francis will not be joining our event today. Let's go ahead and get started.

Welcome. Thanks for joining us at Illumina's third annual Virtual ESG Investor event. I am Salli Schwartz, Vice President of Investor Relations. Today, we may share information that could be considered forward-looking statements. You should refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from our current expectations. It is our intent that all statements regarding our financial results, our commercial activity made during today's discussion will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

In addition, the presentation today is based on our most recent CSR report and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.