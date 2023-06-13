Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Duolingo: Overvalued And Growth Will Eventually Hit A Wall

Jun. 13, 2023 8:00 AM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL)1 Comment
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • Duolingo is close to profitability, but its current valuation is highly overvalued with a high EV/Sales ratio.
  • The language learning market is competitive, and Duolingo's scalability may be limited due to the nature of language learning reflecting a short-term need.
  • Share dilution, stock-based compensation, and insider selling are concerns for shareholders, making Duolingo stock a potentially unattractive long position.

Handschrift Text eine neue Sprache lernen. Konzept, d. h. Studie Worte als Native Muttersprache

Artur/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), a leading language learning platform, has many things going for it: the company improves its margins, has plenty of cash, and is close to profitability. However, I believe the company is now clearly overvalued, and the increase

Duolingo overview

DUOL earnings estimates

Seeking Alpha

Duolingo insider trades

openinsider

