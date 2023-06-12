Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medtronic plc (MDT) Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 12, 2023 4:13 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)
Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call June 12, 2023 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Martha - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs

Jamie Perse

All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Jamie Perse, healthcare provider analyst at Goldman Sachs, and I've formally been on the medtech team as well. Our next panel is with Medtronic. We've got the Chairman and CEO, Geoff Martha. Thank you for joining.

Geoff Martha

Yes. Thanks, Jamie. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jamie Perse

I want to start just high level with the utilization environment. It was a strong quarter for you guys in fiscal 4Q. It was a pretty good environment for everyone, probably easy comps as part of that. But what are you seeing just in terms of the utilization environment and the recovery? Let's start with the U.S.

Geoff Martha

Well, it's definitely improved. And I attribute it to the biggest factor, I think, would be the labor markets have gotten a little better. So a lot of the procedures that were -- some of the procedures that were holding -- that were kind of lagging were really dependent on labor, like TAVR and things like that, you need to get imaging work up just to get to the TAVR procedure, and there were some backlogs there. And I think that's gotten a lot better.

And so, the U.S. is doing a lot better. And like we said on our call, our fiscal year ended in April, but even into May, we saw continued acceleration. And quite frankly, the U.S. for whatever reason, was a little bit behind Europe. Europe was stronger earlier and now we're seeing that translate to U.S. and kind of keep going around the globe to our bigger markets. Japan has had a real strong balance

