STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is an industrial and logistics REIT with properties located across the United States. STAG is part of the industrial REIT sector which is dominated by Prologis (PLD) which is three times larger than all of its publicly listed competitors. Still STAG has some other advantages beyond size which make it an interesting investment.

The first advantage has to do with their geographic exposure. While most competitors focus on port cities, mainly in Los Angeles, which is the main entrance gate for imports from China, STAG’s portfolio is spread throughout the country with exposure to both coasts as well as Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and notably many of their properties, are located along the Mexican border.

STAG

This gives the REIT a unique advantage in that it can take advantage of onshoring of manufacturing which has been a recent theme in the news and has been highlighted by management on the earnings calls. Not only that but as the country of origin of imports shifts from China to Mexico, I believe the REIT will also inevitably benefit. On the other hand, in case the current transfer of imports slows down or reverses, it is likely that competition around the port will outperform STAG.

Moreover, the industry as a whole, and consequently STAG, will benefit from significant tailwinds that the logistics space is expected to experience over the rest of the decade. In particular, the company estimates that the proportion of retail sales that are done through e-commerce will double from 14.5% to 30% by the end of the decade. This will drive significant growth in the space which in turn should drive higher revenues.

The company seems a relatively safe bet on the future of logistics because of its geographical exposure but also because of its really good historical performance. As of Q1 2023 occupancy stood at an impressive level of 98% and leasing was doing significantly better than expected. As highlighted by management on the earnings call, as of the end of April the company has leased over 100,000 sqft of space year to date. That covers almost 80% of their full-year target and has been achieved in under 4 months.

Because of the strong performance and because of the significant 30+ percent spreads that the company was able to achieve on their new leases, they have increased their NOI growth guidance for this year by 0.25% to 4.75% to 5.25%. Just like with many other REITs, while the stock price is going down or barely moving, cash flows are growing. This is definitely a good sign for the future beyond this year.

The company's FFO will be driven by internal growth which will very likely continue to benefit from high spreads on new leases, as well as build-in rent escalators that average 2.5% per year right now and are growing with some of the most recent leases having escalators of as much as 3.4%.

In terms of external growth, the company will also likely look to recycle its capital and acquire more properties, but with the investment market largely frozen, they have not acquired any new properties in the first quarter of the year. They did, however, sell two of their properties that were considered non-core assets for over $30 million at an average cap rate of 5.2%. This is very reassuring because the market is currently pricing STAG at an implied cap rate of 5.5%, which is above the one they achieved on disposals, suggesting that the company isn’t expensive here.

Of course, when analysing any REIT, it is important to look at their balance sheet. STAG’s balance sheet is not rated by S&P, but they do have a BBB rating from Fitch. Notably all of their debt, except for their line of credit, is hedged meaning that further rate increases are unlikely to increase their overall interest expense. Their maturities are also relatively well spread over time with minimal repayments until 2025. They have over $800 million in liquidity under the line of credit which should give the company plenty of liquidity to get through this hard period and even buy some new projects if prices decrease further. Of course, a risk to consider is that if they use their line of credit their interest expense is going to increase over time which will drive the FFO lower in the future.

With regards to the dividend this is a monthly payer which some income investors might appreciate and a dividend currently stands at $0.1225 per share (per month). The payout ratio is currently just 65% which is on the low end of management’s target. What this means is that despite the dividend having grown very slowly over the past five years, it’s quite likely that growth could pick up and the dividend could grow by mid to high single digits going forward, which would definitely act as a strong catalyst for the stock price.

With regards to valuation, the company trades at an implied cap rate of 5.5% which is slightly above the one they were able to achieve on their disposals. On an FFO basis, forward-looking, the company trades at 16.2×, more or less in line with the historical average from FastGraphs. The multiple is significantly below the average multiple of Prologis of 23x, but frankly, PLD deserves a huge premium. All things considered, I am hesitant to value STAG at more than 18x FFO. That yields a price target of $44 per share which is about 23% above today’s levels. That’s a solid potential return given the relative safety of this company which leads me to a BUY rating for the stock.