Introduction

The market has somewhat turned against consumer staples stocks - stocks that are known for their safe dividend income and consistent through-cycle dividend growth. While the rotation from value to growth stocks has caused investors to drop the market's safety darlings, it does come with opportunities. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), one of the best consumer staples on the market, is currently trading 8% below its 52-week high after falling by 6% from its recent highs.

While these numbers aren't groundbreaking, it's the bigger picture that counts. Hence, in this article, I will discuss both the value-to-growth rotation and the company's business update, which comes with great news for (dividend) investors.

So, What Happened To Consumer Staples?

Earlier this month, Bloomberg wrote an interesting article highlighting an interesting development in the consumer staples industry.

The article highlighted the expectations that the Fed might be close to the end of its most aggressive tightening cycle in decades, which would be great for beaten-down stocks like consumer staples.

These so-called safety shares, known for their strong dividend yields and steady business, fell out of favor this year and are trailing well behind those of riskier technology and discretionary companies as higher borrowing costs have reduced their appeal as dividend plays.

As the chart below shows, consumer staples like household products, food, tobacco, and packaged foods have underperformed the market by a wide margin this year.

The same goes for a wide number of other stocks. In general, we're dealing with a significant rotation from growth stocks to value stocks, as investors have started to bet on rapidly declining inflation, a Fed pause, and the fact that (if this turns out to be the case) this would greatly benefit tech stocks.

While I do not necessarily agree with an end to the current tightening cycle (as discussed in this article), Bloomberg makes the case that if the strength of the US dollar has indeed peaked (related to a potential pause), it won't only be tech firms but also staples companies in the S&P 500 that derive a portion of their sales from overseas that are likely to benefit.

Furthermore, Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist at LPL Financial, believes that when the dollar was at its strongest, companies consistently expressed how it hindered their performance. Now, with the dollar easing, the situation is shifting toward the opposite extreme, presenting an opportunity for staples companies to thrive.

This brings me to Procter & Gamble, as there's a lot to discuss with regard to its business performance.

Why I Like P&G So Much

I have said a lot of good things about P&G in the past and will continue to do so in this article. So, in case you're wondering why I do not own P&G but only PepsiCo (PEP), it's because I haven't yet made the decision to incorporate more low-volatility consumer stocks in my portfolio. I've mainly been busy buying cyclical this year. Buying P&G will likely happen in the next few years when I decide to increase non-cyclical exposure.

With that said, P&G is a terrific dividend stock. While the company only yields 2.6%, which isn't something that will get income-oriented investors excited, it has a history of 67 consecutive annual dividend increases. After 50 years, companies become dividend kings. That happened 17 years ago in the case of Procter & Gamble.

Furthermore, over the past five years, the average annual dividend growth was 5.7%. The payout ratio is roughly 63%.

That dividend growth rate isn't extremely high, but it gets the job done. It protects income against inflation and allows investors to consistently build an income portfolio with subdued risks.

Also, consistent growth comes with a healthy balance sheet. The company has a 2023E net leverage ratio of 1.3x EBITDA and an Aa3 credit rating, one of the healthiest credit ratings I have ever discussed on Seeking Alpha.

While PG hasn't outperformed the market over the past ten years - mainly because the S&P 500 has become tech-heavy and market conditions favored tech stocks - the company has outperformed most of its peers. In this case, I'm using the SPDR Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) as a benchmark. This ETF has 14% PG exposure, which makes it the largest holding of that ETF.

In this case, I'm not surprised that P&G is the ETF's biggest holding, as the company continues to do exactly what investors expect it to do: conservatively growing its business to provide investors with long-term rising income with subdued risks.

How Procter & Gamble Is Preparing For The Future

During the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Conference, Procter & Gamble elaborated on its progress.

The company started by discussing its strong financial results for the past three quarters, despite facing the aforementioned challenging cost and operational environment.

The company achieved a 7% increase in organic sales, with improving organic volume trends. Core earnings per share were down 1% due to cost and foreign exchange headwinds.

Procter & Gamble

However, P&G managed to overcome these challenges by growing sales, maintaining global market share, and investing in innovation and brand superiority.

Looking at the overview below, we see that the company is consistently growing its market share since its fiscal year 2019.

Procter & Gamble

The company's strategy is built on a focused portfolio of daily-use products that provide cleaning, health, and hygiene benefits. P&G aims to win with consumers by continuously investing in its product, packages, brand communication, retail execution, and value. While that might sound very obvious (it somewhat is), I have spent a lot of time talking to people in the industry who have complimented the company's efforts to enhance brand visibility and minor changes that tend to have a strong long-term impact.

During the conference, P&G highlighted several successful examples, including the Dawn brand's outstanding results driven by product and packaging innovations.

Furthermore, P&G is working on Supply Chain 3.0, a benchmark for a more agile, flexible, transparent, and resilient supply chain. Environmental sustainability efforts include reducing plastic waste, promoting energy and water savings, and developing recycling technologies.

P&G aims to leverage digital capabilities and empower its organization to adapt and create new trends and technologies that will shape the industry's future.

Even before these 3.0 improvements, the company's supply chain was already praised as being one of the best in the industry. Ernst & Young wrote an entire paper on it last year (which you can access here).

Supply Chain 3.0 is expected to generate savings of up to $1.5 billion per year.

Procter & Gamble

Based on these issues, the company's long-term targets are straightforward.

The company aims for market-outperforming organic sales growth to gain market share and grow its top line.

The company aims to improve margins on a long-term basis and grow core EPS by mid-to-high single digits. This would support a continuation of the current dividend growth trajectory.

The company aims to improve free cash flow productivity, which could lead to accelerating and outperforming free cash flow. Again, this supports its dividend.

Procter & Gamble

Furthermore, with regard to the impact of inflation, P&G made an important observation.

The company acknowledged some level of trade down within its brands, particularly in laundry, where consumers are opting for lower-priced alternatives like Gain and Tide Simply.

However, they highlighted the overall strength of their business and the growth of their aggregate Fabric Care category. P&G also mentioned limited trade down in paper categories like tissue and diapers, partially driven by base period dynamics.

Additionally, the company emphasized that trade-down trends were not broad-based but rather surgical, and the overall category remained strong.

I believe these comments make sense. While abysmal consumer confidence is causing people to buy cheaper brands in every category, P&G benefits from a position in a low-cost segment. It doesn't sell durable consumer goods. It sells personal care and related products that tend to be competitive even during recessions.

Bloomberg

While I would never make the case that generic brands aren't a threat, P&G seems to have these things under control. I do not expect that to change.

Related to this and my earlier market share comments, P&G has strong brands that benefit the retailers it works with. These retailers are eager to promote and sell P&G products, making it easier for the company to grow its market share and use pricing to offset inflation.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

This year, P&G is expected to do $13.6 billion in free cash flow. That's 4.0% of the company's $343 billion market cap. While 2023 will be a tough environment for growth, free cash flow is expected to grow by double digits (on average) in both 2024 and 2025, resulting in a 4.9% free cash flow yield.

Leo Nelissen

This means (at least) three things:

The company's own outlook is confirmed by analysts. The dividend is safe and likely to enjoy strong growth going forward. The valuation has come down.

Regarding point three, the stock is trading at almost 30x LTM free cash flow. That number is expected to fall to 22x in 2024. That would push the valuation back to fair value.

However, it also means that a lot has been priced in.

The current consensus price target is $165, which is 13% above the current price. I agree with that. However, I don't have a fear of missing out, as I believe that PG shares will continue to trade in a large sideways trend between $125 and $170 for at least 1-2 years.

FINVIZ

I think a breakout is likely the moment we get serious signs that inflation is expected to remain low. Until then, I'm not chasing rallies in the stock.

It's also why I give the stock a neutral rating.

That said, if I were in the market for P&G shares, I would buy on weakness and accumulate until the stock takes off. The valuation is fair, and investors aren't taking huge risks by buying at current levels.

Takeaway

In a market where consumer staple stocks have fallen out of favor due to the rotation from value to growth stocks, Procter & Gamble presents an opportunity for dividend investors.

Despite the underperformance of consumer staples, there are indications that the tide may be turning, with the potential end of the aggressive tightening cycle by the Fed - although we're far from a dovish Fed.

As higher borrowing costs reduce the appeal of dividend plays, PG is currently trading below its 52-week high, making it an attractive option.

P&G stands out as a reliable dividend stock, with a history of 67 consecutive annual dividend increases and a moderate payout ratio. The company's focus on conservative growth, combined with a healthy balance sheet and a credit rating, positions it well in the market. P&G's commitment to innovation, brand superiority, and market share growth further strengthens its prospects.

While the current valuation of PG suggests that much has already been priced in, analysts expect continued growth in free cash flow and a safe and growing dividend.

With a neutral rating, investors should consider accumulating shares on weakness and await signs of low inflation before expecting a breakout. Overall, PG offers a stable investment opportunity with modest risks at current levels.