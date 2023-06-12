Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perrigo Outlook Healed By Repositioning

Jun. 12, 2023 5:30 PM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)
Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • Perrigo is repositioning itself as an exclusively consumer-facing over-the-counter brand, streamlining its sales process, and expanding its market through acquisitions.
  • PRGO's Opill contraceptive is expected to receive FDA approval for OTC usage, potentially boosting the company's net sales in the women's health and contraceptive category.
  • Despite concerns about debt levels, PRGO's 3.31% dividend yield and position as one of the largest consumer staples manufacturers make it an attractive recession-resistant dividend investment in my view.

President Biden Meets Virtually With Baby Formula Manufacturers To Discuss Shortage

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is a manufacturer of private-label and contract-produced over-the-counter medications. In FY20, PRGO embarked on a program to reposition itself to be an exclusively consumer-facing OTC brand. This includes simplifying the sales process for

This article was written by

Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.22K Followers
BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjamins ------ Ben Halliburton founded BuildingBenjamins.com and also founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 where he was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. We are focused on investing in stocks as a business. The Qualitative attributes like products, brands, patents, distribution, resources, networking effect, R&D, and management drive quantitative financials like ROE, free cashflow, earnings power, dividend payout ratio, and growth. Once we have the quantitative, we can estimate the fair value of the stock. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. As a partner and portfolio manager at Brundage Story and Rose in the 1990s, he was the top performing portfolio manager at the firm and his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben is now running a family office, Tradition Investment Management, and publishing his personal portfolio on https://buildingbenjamins.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.