Slowly but surely, investors are wading their feet back into risk taking. With interest rate fears fading and retail investors buoyed by the prospect of advancing markets over the past month, the market has recast its spell and allure - which is a huge benefit to digital broker Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD).

It will take a while, of course (if ever) for Robinhood to get back to 2021 levels, when pandemic-sidelined investors were sitting at home with both equity and crypto markets at all-time highs. At the same time, however, Robinhood has made lasting improvements in its business since then, including a much larger base of deposits and funded accounts (thanks in part to initiatives like retirement accounts) as well as trimming its opex.

Year to date, shares of Robinhood have jumped ~15%, with gains picking up since the company's recent Q1 earnings print. In my view, there's plenty of upside left to go.

Data by YCharts

I remain bullish on Robinhood and am holding onto the stock in my portfolio. In particular, in reading through the company's latest results, I'm encouraged by the sequential improvement in all of Robinhood's key metrics: deposits, revenue, and profitability. We've always known that, like real estate, the business of stock brokerages is very cyclical - and I think Robinhood is finally climbing out of the trough of this cycle.

I'm also encouraged by Robinhood's commitment to advancing its product roadmap, despite focusing on cost controls and efficiency this year. Key initiatives this year include offering always-on trading (Robinhood already offers a 90-minute premarket window and a 4-hour post market window), as well as new crypto storage/transfer capabilities with Robinhood Connect and Robinhood Wallet.

Robinhood roadmap (Robinhood Q1 earnings deck)

Here, in my view, is the long-term bull case for Robinhood:

Robinhood is dominating in the millennial/Gen Z demographics that will soon overtake the bulk of worldwide wealth. Traditional brokerages are still catching up to Robinhood's popularity. Market cycles have always occurred and will continue to occur; there will be periods of frenzied trading and there will be periods of calm. But over the arc of time, Robinhood's share of market activity will grow.

Traditional brokerages are still catching up to Robinhood's popularity. Market cycles have always occurred and will continue to occur; there will be periods of frenzied trading and there will be periods of calm. But over the arc of time, Robinhood's share of market activity will grow. Product innovation never stops- Part of what makes Robinhood so appealing is that it's often first-to-market (or at least, first to popularize) many new key features. Crypto trading, cash advances, and easy access to low-cost margin were some of Robinhood's key defining advantages. Retirement accounts will help to attract an even wider pool of assets to Robinhood.

Part of what makes Robinhood so appealing is that it's often first-to-market (or at least, first to popularize) many new key features. Crypto trading, cash advances, and easy access to low-cost margin were some of Robinhood's key defining advantages. Retirement accounts will help to attract an even wider pool of assets to Robinhood. Diversified revenue streams- When interest rates were low and cash was cheap, Robinhood benefited from buoyant market activity. But now, as interest rates have shot up and put a chill over trading volumes, Robinhood is benefiting from higher interest spreads. Put in other words, Robinhood has now navigated through a recessionary cycle and has proven itself capable of sustaining.

When interest rates were low and cash was cheap, Robinhood benefited from buoyant market activity. But now, as interest rates have shot up and put a chill over trading volumes, Robinhood is benefiting from higher interest spreads. Put in other words, Robinhood has now navigated through a recessionary cycle and has proven itself capable of sustaining. Profitability in mind- When trading volumes were high in 2021, Robinhood generated positive adjusted EBITDA every quarter. Amid the current trading crunch, the company is making targeted structural adjustments to its workforce to enable it to maintain profitability going forward. While the down cycle in the markets won't last forever, the belt-tightening and operational discipline that Robinhood is exercising now will certainly sustain.

Stay long here and keep riding the recent upward momentum.

Q1 download

Let's now go through the details of Robinhood's most recent quarter. Since troughing in early 2022, Robinhood's revenue has been trending sequentially upward, driven primarily by sharp increases in net interest income (buoyed by higher rates):

Robinhood revenue (Robinhood Q1 earnings deck)

Transaction revenues now represent less than half of overall revenue, but there's still a positive sequential 11% growth story here. Underneath the hood here, options trading revenue grew 7% sequentially to $133 million; and equity trading, though a smaller contributor at just $27 million (a surprising fact for most investors is that stock trading generates very little revenue for Robinhood), grew 29% sequentially.

Net interest income, meanwhile, grew 278% y/y and 25% sequentially, driven by higher net interest spreads of swept cash as well as higher margin interest rates. Robinhood also benefited from consistently strong deposit growth: as shown in the chart below, TTM deposits of $17.1 billion grew 18% y/y, which is proof that Robinhood continues to gain traction and trust within the investor community.

Robinhood deposit trends (Robinhood Q1 earnings deck)

The broader market recovery in Q2 has also revitalized the company's investor/trader base, with monthly active users jumping by 0.4 million sequentially to 11.8 million users:

Robinhood MAUs (Robinhood Q1 earnings deck)

Robinhood wants to continue deepening its engagement with users and broadening its revenue streams by rolling out a tech-enabled advisory service, which pits the company into the territory of other fintech startups like Wealthfront and Betterment.

Per CEO Vlad Tenev's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Finally, we're going to deepen relationships with our customers even more by taking our first steps in advisory. Our goal is to provide a personalized advisory experience, much like what high-net-worth individuals have traditionally received from human advisors, but at a much lower price point by using technology. We believe this can help a lot of people who want access to advice, but have been deterred by the traditional 1% annual fee. We're excited to share more with you later this year. Now, let's discuss active traders. Over the past year, our work on options, including advanced charts, cash accounts, and strategy builder helped drive Q1 option contract volumes up 16% and Q1 active trader NPS up over 30 points year-over-year. We feel like we're on a good trajectory with options, and we have now turned our focus to our core equities offering. In April, we started rolling out stock screeners, a powerful research tool, with the simple and beautiful user experience our customers have come to expect from Robinhood. We really love what we've built here, and we're excited to get it into more of our customers' hands."

From a profitability standpoint, Robinhood's focus on right-sizing its opex levels have helped the company improve adjusted EBITDA to $115 million, a 41% sequential improvement and matching the company's high watermark for profitability in Q1'21, when revenue levels were much higher.

Robinhood adjusted EBITDA (Robinhood Q1 earnings deck)

The company also notes that it is aiming to lower stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue to lower levels, which the company demonstrated by canceling stock awards for its founders. The company continues to march toward GAAP profitability in the back half of 2023.

Key takeaways

Robinhood, in my view, benefits doubly from both an ongoing market rebound (encouraging risk-taking, and particularly more options orders) as well as persistently high interest rates which is helping Robinhood capitalize on its strong net deposit inflows. Continue riding the upward momentum here, especially as Robinhood starts to show bottom-line expansion.