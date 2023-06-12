Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The New Bull Market Has Finally Arrived

Erik Conley
  • The S&P 500 has gained more than 20% from its October 2022 low and entered a new bull market.
  • AAII reports that their bull-bear survey is skewing bearish.
  • Gold miners are hot because gold and silver prices are hot.
  • Homebuilders, copper and gold miners, Bitcoin, infrastructure, and oil & gas equipment suppliers are all doing very well.

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

The S&P 500 has gained more than 20% from its October 2022 low and entered a new bull market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up more than 27%. And the Nasdaq 100 is up a whopping 35% over the same time frame.

Erik Conley
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

