Blackstone Inc. (BX) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley's U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference (Transcript)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Morgan Stanley’s U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference Transcript June 12, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Executives

Michael Chae - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Mike Cyprys

All right. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. But taking a photograph in the use of recording device is not allowed, if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

All right. With that out of the way. Good afternoon. Thank you all for joining us at our Morgan Stanley financials conference. I am Mike Cyprys, equity analysts covering brokers, asset managers and exchanges from Morgan Stanley Research and it’s my pleasure to welcome Michael Chae, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone with 991 billion of assets under management. Blackstone is the world’s…

Michael Chae

That is counting, Mike.

Mike Cyprys

I am counting. World’s largest alternative asset manager. Michael, thanks for joining us.

Michael Chae

Thanks. Great to be here.

Mike Cyprys

So, 991, can we say 1 trillion yet?

Michael Chae

The official number is 991.

Mike Cyprys

Okay. So you we are counting.

Michael Chae

Nice try.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mike Cyprys

All right. So let’s start off big picture with the state of the global economy through the lens of Blackstone. So just curious, your how is view on inflation rates, the outlook for the economy, where we are headed, are we out of the with yet, and if not, where do you see the greatest risks?

Michael Chae

Sure. Thanks, Mike. And again, it’s great to be here and be with everybody. Who said people don’t come to work in New York on Mondays and Fridays, look at this. So we do, I think, with the benefit of the scale of our business and our portfolio companies have a pretty deep drove of sort of data and insights.

We have got 230 or so portfolio companies in -- which have a couple of hundred billion plus of revenues and 12,000-plus sort of individual real estate assets. So we have a lot of, I think, granular and sort of aggregate information.

I think on the one hand and these are external observations, I think, corroborated by the insights from our portfolio. On the one hand, we certainly see a couple of positives that we are hopeful about. One is, I think for sure, inflation is trending down increasingly in the rearview mirror, as my colleagues, I have said before.

I think if you adjust for shelter, which is obviously a lagging component, it lagged on the way up and we saw that early and it’s lagging on the way down. But if you adjust for that either exclude it or market-to-market, CPI is basically in the 3s and I think it will continue to head down although maybe the rate of deceleration will be less. Obviously, PCE is a little more stubborn, because of that wage and services component. But we see the direction of travel being down.

And then the other positive is economic resilience and specifically the resilience of the American consumer overall and corporates in America. We said publicly in our corporate private equity portfolio in the first quarter, we saw revenue growth of 13% or so. That was obviously partly driven by, I think, good sector selection, but I think it’s -- for that and the resiliency of the margins in the portfolio I think was reflective of my overall point.

A year ago, I frankly was more pessimistic about maybe what we would see in terms of margin pressure by the end of the year and early this year and I was surprised on the upside in terms of stability. We are seeing input costs in our portfolio come down a lot. It’s only a couple of percentage points in terms of year-over-year growth in the first quarter. Wage growth moderating in line with what you are seeing externally. So those are two, I think, strong and hopeful positives.

On the other hand, as we all know the cost of capital is going up and I think you have sort of this kind of choice of forces at work. One is obviously on the short rate side, 500 basis points in 14 months, that’s quite a wild ride. And we will see what happens in the next month or two in terms of whether there’s a pause in another move or not.

But I think it’s -- by now we have been -- internally we have been canceling another to kind of underwrite hire for longer and I think the market consensus, I think, is coming more in that direction.

Second, quantitative tightening. So it’s funny, before 2020, it feels like QT was like all we could talk about and now I don’t think we talk about it enough. And so -- and since that time, since we stopped talking about it, the Fed balance sheet has basically more than doubled.

And now they are from like depending on how you count it for to just under $9 trillion and over the last two quarters, three quarters, they have basically been on a steady kind of $75 billion a month runoff of the balance sheet, which is, I think, if you annualize it like 10% run rate annual shrinkage of the Fed balance sheet.

And that does show up in markets that we observe in the agency mortgage market the Fed used to be in the QE phase, the marginal buyer of agency mortgages and now they are a net seller. So and you see that in terms of the behavior of the market. So that’s obviously force number two. And then force number three is banking challenges, regional banking challenges and what that will mean over time for credit contraction, it will be in something.

So, all in all, you have got these different forces at work. I think it will take time. These things take time. But I think inevitably it will deliver the Fed’s intent effect of slowing the economy. But I would just end by saying, I think, there’s a reason to be cautiously optimistic that, that slowdown could be a more mild one, more downturn will be more shallow.

I think household and corporate balance sheets are in quite good shape, they are quite healthy and while the stimulus still has a way to run off in aggregate, where it remains in terms of where it’s concentrated is actually in sort of the wealthiest consumers. And so a lot of the effect of the stimulus sort of cliff from a savings standpoint, excess savings standpoint for consumers below that kind of high end has already been felt, and I would say, weather to some degree.

So -- and I think the view that the downturn could be more mild is now actually being discounted in the market. The market has not been right about discounting a lot of macro scenarios in the last few years, but they might have this one right, but only time will tell.

Mike Cyprys

Sounds more upbeat than I would have thought.

Michael Chae

You got me. Good afternoon still now.

Mike Cyprys

Is it valid.

Michael Chae

No. Yeah.

Mike Cyprys

What about CRE? Why don’t we talk about that? That’s top of my...

Michael Chae

I am going to say upbeat.

Mike Cyprys

Okay. That sounds like a preview of what’s to come, right? So top of mind concern for folks, just given interest rates a bit higher, headwinds with office and retail sectors where you guys don’t have as much exposure, but just curious your views more broadly on the overall CRE space. We have had banking sector challenges. So how do you see this all shaking out and maybe just remind us of your exact exposures across your equity and also your credit portfolio is there?

Michael Chae

Sure. So we have been saying this for a few months now externally. You can’t paint CRE with one brush. I think when you see the acronym CRE in a press piece now, you can almost be sure that it’s going to treat real estate the industry, the market, this giant market is monolithic. When in fact, what we have been seeing is profound bifurcation in the underlying performance and trends of sectors within real estate.

So I’d say simply put, the reality is, there is historic weakness in one sector, office in the U.S., traditional office, where we have very little exposure and I will talk more about that and historic strength in multiple sectors where our portfolio is concentrated.

And so, I always say this, but sector selection always matters for an investment firm. At our scale, it’s like a big part of the ball game and so it now, but at the firm nearly three decades. I would say that the work and the job of portfolio construction that our real estate team has done in the biggest real estate portfolio in the world over the last decade plus is arguably like the finest work our firm has done with like the highest stakes.

So let’s break it down. If you start with office. It’s got significant secular challenges. Vacancy is over 20% in the U.S. Obviously, scarcity debt capital, very hard to find capital financing for office.

I think the distress may play out slower motion than people may think from reading papers or otherwise. But it’s a fundamentally challenged sector. It’s less than 2%. U.S. traditional office is less than 2% of our global real estate portfolio.

In our real estate debt area, it’s sort of high-single digits. But there, it is ahead of significant equity cushions, in most cases, we are talking 60% type loan to values. So that’s our exposure in a sector that is troubled, but very narrow in our portfolio.

Now if you compare that to our areas of focus in real estate, where as I said, you are seeing historic strength, and so whether it’s logistics, data centers, student housing and the list actually goes on. You are seeing vacancy rates in the sort of 2% to 3% to 5% area, which is at or actually above sort of frictional sort of baseline vacancies.

You are seeing rent increases in the moment in many of those sectors in the double-digit area. So real momentum and robust fundamentals in those areas in logistics and that’s about -- those sectors, including housing it large lodging, which I will talk about, that’s over 80% of our portfolio -- well over 80% of our global portfolio.

So I will just tick through quickly. Logistics, unprecedented strength. It’s been our number one investment theme in real estate and actually, therefore, as a firm for the past decade or so. Rents are growing at 10% to 20% year-over-year. Re-leasing spreads, which is when new leases come up, how much are you increasing the rents tomorrow versus today. That is running, depending on a part of the world at 25% to 75%.

And so when you think about leases being five years, six years, seven years in term and you are lumping them by 50%, you can see why, and then built in inflators, that’s why you see those sort of year-over-year 10% to 20% aggregate rent increases and vacancies at less than 3% globally. So and we all know sort of the underlying factors from e-commerce and supply chain hardening and so forth driving that.

Data centers, it’s another very high conviction area in our -- at our firm and in real estate. Their vacancies are like 3% versus 9% back in 2019. So there’s a real acceleration there. Rents there are growing in the 15% area market rents.

And there, of course, you have these profound tailwinds. There’s been more data created in the last three years than sort of existed before that time. AI is basically creating an arms rate, raising hyperscalers and one of the basically shortage of commodities will be around data and so that is a mega investment theme from our standpoint.

Housing, we own -- housing has -- even within housing as different subsectors. Multifamily, which is a big exposure for us. Student housing, where we are the number one owner of student housing in the U.S., number two in the U.K., affordable housing. Those are sort of three key areas of housing.

The area we own zero in is for sale housing, which is where all the pain has been. And so for multifamily and sort of the rental apartment area, if you step back, you have got structural undersupply. That was basically our investment thesis post the GFC around housing in the U.S. and that is going to continue. And it be exacerbated long term by the drop in construction from the current sort of credit contraction.

In the near-term, because there were an increase in starts a year, year and a half ago, you will see temporary increase in supply later this year and that combined with some demand softness will cause some deceleration in that space. But if you think about the markets we are in the Sunbelt and sort of the overall positioning portfolio and the structural long-term tailwind. That’s a very high conviction sector for us.

And then if you take hotels lodging in destination and leisure hotels, it is a very good time, double-digit RevPAR. We just announced the sale of an asset in San Antonio, which I can talk about more later.

There are areas of weakness like in urban hotels you read the article today, which was depressing about hotels in San Francisco. But even within hotels, there’s a tale of two cities and those sort of destination leisure-driven hotels as opposed to some traditional urban full-service hotels serving business customers. That former category, which is where our exposure really is flourishing.

So I go through all this because I think it’s worth drawing that out as opposed to like CRE is bad. And you can listen to my narrative or you can even look on your own screen and the stock market actually reflects this bifurcation. If you look at the bellwether stocks in office, down like 70% since 2020.

In logistics, up 50%. In multifamily and lodging up 30%. So it’s like hiding in plain sight, what’s the sort of profound bifurcation happening in real estate. And then I mentioned this before, but you are going to have -- it’s coming a pullback in supply. And at the end of the day, real estate is pretty simple. It’s supply and demand.

And so basically, what you are seeing if you are in the right sectors as we are in our portfolio, you are seeing real secular tailwinds long-term from a demand standpoint and structural undersupply.

And so we feel really good about it and when you juxtapose that reality with sort of headlines around CRE, painting it all with one brush, that’s where you get a gap between sort of short-term sentiment and long-term fundamentals and that creates, as it has for 30 years for us, opportunity.

Mike Cyprys

That’s a pretty positive set up there. Maybe against that sort of backdrop, you guys have record levels of dry powder, I think, nearly $200 billion. That’s available for you guys to put work. So where do you see the most interesting and compelling opportunities to put money to work right now and what are you avoiding, are you even avoiding CRE, or excuse me, office should I say...

Michael Chae

There you go one, office…

Mike Cyprys

Oh!

Michael Chae

…because we are already in cancelation.

Mike Cyprys

Yeah. Kidding.

Michael Chae

So, obviously, we have got a firm that is not just at scale, but it’s broad and diversified. So we have a really sort of balanced attack no matter what part of the cycle you are in. Today, for sure, I think, the headline is lending is the most compelling area. It’s an extremely compelling opportunity today in private credit.

It is, for sure, some of the best risk reward we have ever seen and within our credit businesses that they have seen and it’s really I’d say across the Board of direct origination strategies. So I’d kind of go through the big three in direct lending double-digit returns, for senior secured debt and typically 25% to 40% loan-to-value, which means 60% to 75% of asset value underneath you and equity, good credit generally.

Yes, this depends in part on M&A volumes, private equity deal volumes. Those are more muted now. But what I would say is, but I think there are some signs, those are coming back. But, and overall, it’s good work wherever you can get it.

On real estate debt and specifically in our BREP business, which is the core areas, opportunistic real estate debt. We are seeing mid-teens, in some cases high teens, effective returns and yields with substantial equity cushions sort of 60% -- 50%, 60% type loan to values. And so we are applying those strategies in our high conviction real estate areas.

And then in asset-backed finance or ABF, which I think we may talk about more. There -- you have got investment grade rated high single-digit yields creating excess spreads of around 200 basis points or so compared to the comparable corporate bond.

And we are doing it at scale with our insurance clients in partnership with other financial institutions and so it’s a very -- it’s an area that’s growing, that has secular tailwinds and is in the current environment, I think, very attractive. So that overall credit, private credit, lending money, that is a very rich area.

On the equity side, if you go through our major strategies. In real estate, I would just say, we are -- and I just articulate what some of those themes are, we are really leaning into our high conviction thematic areas. But now we are getting to apply those sort of themes in more dislocated situations.

You are seeing not surprisingly more U.S., Europe, around the world more situations, where you have stress sellers or sellers who are feeling the pressure to do something as we always -- as we have been for three decades, for anything at scale, we are and given the information binge we have around how assets are performing in almost every market in the world. We can move quickly bilaterally for a seller in that position and so we have done multiple logistics deals in the past 12 months or so.

Europe, in particular, has been, I think, particularly fertile based on different situations, U.K. continent, we did one in Canada. We have done others in the U.S. So that’s I think a good example of take our highest conviction theme. We are sticking with it, because the narrative, the thesis is intact. But now we are having an ever, I think, more interesting context to apply them in.

In tech ops, it’s not quite the moment now, but over time, we think this kind of environment will be a sweet spot for tech ops for different reasons, including structured equity as one of their like core strategies.

And over time, as you will have good companies with good sponsors who do need to refinance and the debt capital available to refinance their enterprise value may not quite be enough to fill out the full debt stack that they need to refinance. That’s where structured equity can come in between and create really interesting risk-adjusted return over time. So I think that will -- that is sort of percolating.

And then I’d say, finally, in corporate private equity, while again, volumes are somewhat lower. I think there is some momentum building potentially. And for us and we have seen this movie before, the ability to execute large off the run often bilateral deals, very often in public company situations whether it’s public to private or a divestiture or carve out from a public company, sometimes in partnership with them where they will retain the sake, like in the case of Emerson’s Climate Technologies business as with Thompson Roger was back with Refinitiv a number of years ago.

That’s a very good environment for our private equity business and I would just say overall to try to find good businesses that you can buy well. So areas to avoid, I would say, things -- value traps or that’s what I would call them or things that are cheap for a reason. You do have, obviously, significant sort of whether it’s technology-driven or otherwise secular dislocation to come and so you have to be careful that something is cheap, not just because the market may cyclically down, but because the fundamentals are challenged.

And then I’d also say something we are seeing increasingly when we look at businesses and credit and on the equity side, which is -- which we all are dealing with, companies that are or have been or are over earning from COVID and that is -- that pervades a lot of businesses sort of financial performance in the last year or two. And so pulling that apart, I think, is it’s sort of a watch out in our due diligence strategy.

So, but overall, I’d say, from a deployment standpoint, we are patient, our business model was built for times like this, this is the power of having a long-term locked up capital, it allows you to basically be patient around selling things at the right time, and obviously, less you would have capital at times when capital was short.

And so that’s why history says that sort of couple of years coming out of a cycle bottom, which may well be the next couple of years are the best times to invest that are where sort of the highest returns come from.

Mike Cyprys

Well, speaking of capital, I want to return to fundraising. Let’s talk about how the recent market dynamics have impacted your fundraising efforts. You had previously set out $150 billion target for your next set of drawdown funds, which I think you have made pretty good headway again is about 70%, I think, completed at this point, maybe you can correct me on that. Remind us what’s left in terms of those flagships, where are we in terms of timing magnitude of those and then beyond the flagships, what other strategies could we see Blackstone raising?

Michael Chae

Sure. So we had our two weeks or three weeks ago, most of our senior team was in Florida, where we had sort of a week full of LP Annual General Meetings with almost all of our equity private equity strategies, real estate and so forth. And so we sort of were immersed with interacting with our core clients.

And I would say, just only reinforce the fact that sort of zooming out that customers are happy with alternatives. It’s very different from, I think, post-2008, frankly, the early years when I became CFO 2015 onward, where there were the sort of secular question marks around client’s belief and commitment in the asset class, we are in a very different place now.

I think you have depending on the strategy, in some cases, where there is -- there may be with some subset of LPs, some constraints on allocations, it’s really because, I think, for the most part, they feel over allocated -- they are over allocated relative to their targets.

In some cases, for example, private equity among, for example, North American plans, in particular, it’s actually because the numerator and denominator effect, those strategies have been among their best performing but the rest of their portfolio has been under more pressure from a value standpoint, so they find themselves more over allocated. So that’s really I think where you see the, what I would call temporal sort of constraints on that.

In a number of other areas, private credit, which obviously, I mentioned, everyone’s talking about these days, infrastructure, energy transition, secondaries. There is also a lot of belief in those areas and I think more room to allocate and more, I think, tailwinds around allocation.

So people talk about fundraising and a more challenging environment. And I think you can generally say that’s right, but I also think it’s sort of strategy specific and it’s all with the underlying that sort of the fundamentals being, I think, we have evolved to a place where the customer base on a global basis is really -- has a lot of confidence and belief in the asset class and long-term allocations, I think, will structurally increase in aggregate, not the opposite.

You mentioned our $150 billion drawdown cycle, 70% of the way through that. Actually, although from a fee standpoint, those fees will sort of lag in terms of activating into our P&L. So that’s to come, which is a positive.

Mike Cyprys

It less than the 70%...

Michael Chae

Correct. Yeah. And there we feel very good about our progress. As we said on our earnings call, we expect to be sort of substantially complete, not every last strategy and every last dollar, but substantially complete in the context of the $150 million target in the first half of next year.

Obviously, great success with the global real estate fund $30 billion. The great success with the secondaries fund $22 billion, both the biggest funds of their kind ever raised. Right now, we are in progress on our European real estate fund, BREP Europe, which we recently launched our real estate debt platform, obviously, a great opportunity for that and our corporate private equity fund. And then we also have still to comment as part of that cycle, our life sciences successor our vehicle, our GP Stakes Fund and that’s sort of the balance of it.

We also, though, I would say, that $150 million 18 funds was sort of defined a couple of years ago. We obviously, to your question, continue to have other products both in the -- sort of in the hopper and the pipeline that we are launching on one of note right now is an institutional direct lending strategy.

So I am stepping back, we have multiple engines of growth, institutional, retail, insurance, a wide array of platforms, and as I think we have shown over time a very good innovation engine. So there will be more behind that, and so over time, we feel really good about the long-term momentum.

Mike Cyprys

And you mentioned retail, why don’t we dive in a little bit there into the private wealth channel. Just curious what’s your latest pulse on the private wealth channel with fundraising below the peak levels. What will it take for the inflows to reaccelerate and what’s the long-term vision at Blackstone for the private wealth channel?

Michael Chae

Well, I think, because, ultimately, people are focused on near-term flows. Flows over time follow performance. That does is the true north and over four decades of doing this and no different from the retail area, even though the retail area, I think, especially with monthly flows react with a faster switch from a flow standpoint to -- I think, to the sentiment, the overall market sentiment and the sentiment at the moment, and obviously, that’s been, I think, reflected in the last half year or so.

But back to performance being kind of what begins and ends. It’s worth, I think, reiterating in BREIT, worth rating we have really delivered for customers. We say it a lot, but it’s true. In BREIT since inception, a 12% net return. We have outperformed the overall REIT index, the public REIT index by like 1,300 basis points over the last 12 months.

There is, by the way a lot of in our view, there is, I think, compelling embedded value. And so I mentioned, we announced in the last few days selling a hotel asset in San Antonio out of that portfolio. It’s something we bought just before COVID, well over double our money, make a $200 million profit it will come.

The price is at a 7% premium to our most recent carrying value and over 20% premium to what I would call the unaffected value from a few months ago before we were sort of entering into the sales discussion. So in terms of the positioning of the portfolio, the marks and the sort of embedded value, I think, that’s an example of the power behind that.

BCRED, sort of our sister flagship product, 9% inception to-date returns. Currently, a portfolio yield of over 10% back to the sort of direct lending story and so performance really good. The feedback from the overwhelming majority of our customers is really positive. We are happy and staying put.

Now as I mentioned, flows are impacted by the market context, which influences sentiment, and so you have obviously seen an elevated level of redemptions for both products. On inflows, now I would note on the redemption side on BREIT, the most recent last two months, three months have been at a materially lower level than the peak levels of redemption requests back at the beginning of the year.

And then on the inflow side, I would highlight that, BCRED in the second quarter had inflows of $1.8 billion, which is up 60% over the prior quarter. So we talk about flows being influenced by sentiment, the broader sentiment around specific strategies.

What you are seeing in private credit, which we have been talking about is this, I think, increasingly positive sentiment, not just among institutional investors or insurance investors, but also among retail investors, at least that’s, I think, what the current performance reflects.

So look, I think stepping back, private wealth, the last two years, we basically doubled the business to almost a $0.25 trillion in assets, $241 billion or so. It’s been, I think, an extraordinary success in the last five years or six years.

And it is still very early days in the growth story from a secular standpoint, individual investors are -- it’s a low single-digit sort of percentage of penetration relative to sort of global wealthy people and so -- and they are savings and so that is a significant and positive long-term driver of our growth as a firm and we think we are the best positioned for them in the world to capture that opportunity.

Mike Cyprys

Great. We have about 4 minutes left. I want to touch upon private credit and then I have a sort of big picture vision question for you. So just on the private credit side, where do you see the biggest opportunities today for Blackstone from portfolio sales to originating new loans? How do you sort of scale this? I know you had mentioned on the last earnings call talking about a golden moment for private credit. Jon Gray had mentioned that as well. Maybe you can just help flesh out how you see the opportunity set and how you see the role of private capital helping solve some of the banking sector challenges?

Michael Chae

So, private credit there’s -- it’s -- I think, an amazing confluence of three megatrends behind like one megatrend, which is the retrenchment of banks, bank retrenchment. This fundamental, I think, evolution around what I would call fixed income replacement, traditional fixed income replacement with alternative fixed income. And also the transformation of the insurance industry’s asset management model and there’s some overlap between among those three. But those are three really powerful megatrends.

And then for private credit, we are delivering that credit product in long-term committed fund structures that are better -- that are actually better and safer vehicles to do that in than the traditional bank balance sheet model and I think the events the last quarter or two are showing that. Ours is a storage model, there is a moving model. Theirs are dependent on daily funding models based on deposits, ours are generally based on long-term locked up capital.

So and the Fed and their sort of semiannual, I think, the FSOC report on systemic risk, basically, you can see it, it came out in May and talking about private credit, basically, I think, validated that. So and it’s early days, as I mentioned in these other areas, it’s very low penetration in terms of private credit relative to a massive TAM. It’s like $1.5 trillion versus $85 trillion plus global market.

And it’s all about direct origination and so for us we leverage a credit business that across the firm is $350 billion of AUM. It’s our credit and insurance segment and then also our real estate credit AUM, which is within our real estate segment, but it adds up to $350 billion, 800 plus people in our organization in those businesses. So it’s a real platform and machine we have built and the future is very bright.

On partnership opportunities, that’s really I think you are referring to you Mike, most focused on asset-backed finance, where whether it’s in consumer finance or infrastructure, credit, fund finance. I think what you have with sort of the regional banking dynamics that they -- their sort of raise on deter historically has been having that local customer relationship and the ability to service them.

The challenge now is what used to be a localized funding model around local deposit taking is now more in question. So this is still their core competence. We can help them on the fund side -- on the funding side. because those are assets that we have the right capital to invest in and to hold and so I think in terms of partnership opportunities, that’s what you will be seeing over time.

Mike Cyprys

All right. Final question and 60 seconds are left last as we wrap up here. Blackstone closing in on just shy of $1 trillion of AUM. Where do you see the firm over the next three years to five years? What are some of the biggest opportunities and why is now a good time to buy shares in Blackstone?

Michael Chae

Well, I think we try to think in the very long-term and our goal is not just to be the really good asset managers to be a great company. That’s why we appreciate when Morgan Stanley ranks us as one of the top 30 franchises regardless of industry.

And we are -- and Steve and institutionalists. We -- he and we are committed to building a long-term enduring business and to rewarding shareholders over the long-term. I have said it in a bunch of different ways, but they are and hopefully, you are convinced, but there are profound secular tailwinds behind our business in multiple areas. And we think we are the best positioned firm to capture that based on brand and product development abilities, our culture, the support of our clients and so forth.

And then do all that with the financial model that has the third best margins -- third highest margins after the two credit card companies and the 100 biggest companies in the U.S. has a balance sheet light, asset-light model.

And where -- and it’s a cash flow machine and we return 100% of our earnings, basically in dividends and buybacks, all while undergoing an earnings transformation, which to your question about the next three years to five years, we believe we will continue around increasing earnings quality and earnings scale.

And so, all of that and sort of wrapped up in -- from a kind of a stock market standpoint, where we have been outgrowing the S&P by double basically. We have a dividend yield that’s 3 times the market, but we trade at about a market multiple, and that’s, I think, with a significant part of our earnings coming from realizations in hybrid nation.

And so when you think about the vision and I think sort of the compelling story behind our company, take those fundamentals I went through and then that sort of positioning as a stock and we feel -- I hope you all feel good about the future.

Mike Cyprys

Great. We will have to leave it there.

Michael Chae

Okay.

Mike Cyprys

Thank you very much, Michael.