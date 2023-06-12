Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Battle For Silicon Supremacy: Nvidia's Potential Paths In The Coming Decade

Jun. 12, 2023 5:50 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AMD
Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's current success is largely due to its efficient software, CUDA, which supports only Nvidia chips and has a broader developer base than competitors.
  • The company's "moat" could be eroded by competitors like Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft investing in open-source alternatives to CUDA, potentially reducing Nvidia's hardware margins.
  • Investors should remain alert to potential challenges and focus on Nvidia's ability to maintain its innovative edge and deliver superior chipsets in the market.

data center in server room with server racks

Nikada

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is undeniably experiencing a noteworthy surge. However, the question of how long this upswing can be sustained merits consideration.

At first glance, it might appear that Nvidia's momentum could carry on indefinitely, given the seemingly impregnable moat

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Ash Anderson profile picture
Ash Anderson
2.32K Followers
I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.