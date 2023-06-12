Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vale In The Age Of EVs: Separating The Base Metal Business Could Unleash Tremendous Upside

Jun. 12, 2023 5:54 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)TECK, TECK.B:CA1 Comment
Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vale's plan to separate its base metals operation from its iron ore unit is generating significant anticipation, especially in the context of the accelerating trend toward EVs.
  • Below, I will analyze the asset portfolio of Vale Base Metals in order to provide insights into its risk-reward profile.
  • Interested investors may consider gaining exposure to Vale Base Metals through Vale S.A., which currently pays dividends yielding 7.76%.
The city of Sorowako in South Sulawesi - Indonesia.

adiartana/iStock via Getty Images

As we learned from Vale S.A.'s (NYSE:VALE) 2022 Investor Day, the mining giant intends to separate its nickel and copper business from its iron ore operations by forming a new entity called Vale

Base metals projects of Vale S.A.

Table 1. Base metals projects of Vale S.A. (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Vale financial reports)

Revenue contribution of business segments of Vale S.A.

Fig. 1. Revenue contribution of business segments of Vale S.A. (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Vale financial reports)

Implied revenue per tonne of nickel equivalent

Fig. 2. Implied revenue per tonne of nickel equivalent (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Vale financial reports)

Metal production of the Energy Transition Metals segment of Vale S.A., in NiEq

Fig. 3. Metal production of the Energy Transition Metals segment of Vale S.A., in NiEq (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on Vale financial reports)

Stock chart of Vale S.A., dividends back-adjusted, in comparison with iron ore 62% Fe CFR spot price

Fig. 4. Stock chart of Vale S.A., dividends back-adjusted, in comparison with iron ore 62% Fe CFR spot price (modified from Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
10.05K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VALE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

