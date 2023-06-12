Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Edwards Lifesciences: Valuation Seems Still Too Elevated

Felix Fung
Summary

  • Edwards Lifesciences is now down over 35% from its all-time high.
  • The company should continue to benefit from the market expansion of TAVR amid the growing aging population and increasing life expectancy.
  • The latest earnings were mixed as top-line growth improved while the bottom line remains very weak.
  • Despite the drop, the current valuation is still meaningfully elevated compared to other healthcare equipment companies.
  • I rate the company as a hold.
Investment Thesis

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) has been an outstanding compounder in the past decade, with shares up over 620% during the period. The company continues to benefit from the rapidly expanding TAVR market amid the growing aging population and increasing life expectancy.

Felix Fung
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

