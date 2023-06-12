Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ACRES Commercial: Preferreds For Yield, Common For Upside

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a mortgage REIT valued at $75 million, offering potential for income and total return investors.
  • Since ACRES Capital took over management 2.5 years ago, the company's book value per share has increased by around 40%.
  • Despite past declines in book value, current management has stopped and reversed the trend, though there is no guarantee of continued growth.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Apartment keys witn a new modern residential buildings in the background

nnocciola

Note: This article was released on Cash Flow Club on June 6.

Article Thesis

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) is a smaller mortgage REIT that is valued at just below $70 million. While not very well known, the company could

Chart
Data by YCharts

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
48.79K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.