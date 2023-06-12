Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hawaiian Electric: Surprisingly Good Stability, But Population Decline A Drag

Jun. 12, 2023 6:16 PM ETHawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)DTE, ES, EXC, OTTR, ETR, KRE
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is the largest electric utility in Hawaii as well as one of the largest banks.
  • The company is very well insulated against economic shifts, as even the tourism hit from the pandemic only had minimal cash flow impact.
  • The population of Hawaii is declining, which could prove a drag.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet relative to its peers.
  • The company is very expensive relative to its earnings per share growth.
Silhouette electrician work on high ground heavy industry concept. Construction of the extension of high voltage in high voltage stations safely and systematically over blurred natural background.

Siripak Pason

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is the largest regulated electric utility in the U.S. state of Hawaii, serving most of the Big Island, Oahu, and Maui. This is probably not the first place that an investor looking for a utility

HE Earnings Breakdown

Hawaiian Electric

HE TTM OCF

Seeking Alpha

Hawaii Population Through 2023

World Population Review/U.S. Census Bureau

2022-2025 Spending Plan

Hawaiian Electric Industries

KRE YTD Chart

Seeking Alpha

American Savings Bank Deposit Base

Hawaiian Electric Industries

HE Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

