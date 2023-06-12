Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Ready Player Zuckerberg? Player Cook Just Entered The Competition

Jun. 12, 2023 6:40 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)META
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.41K Followers

Summary

  • Apple introduced its AR/VR platform visionOS and the accompanying hardware Vision Pro, which features advanced technology and a content strategy focused on gaming and entertainment.
  • The Vision Pro is priced at a premium of $3,499 and will be available for purchase in early 2024, with initial shipment volumes estimated to reach 1-2 million units.
  • Apple's product launch is expected to accelerate competition for the metaverse market, which is estimated to be worth around $5 trillion by 2030.

Blue female cyber with neon pink META VERSE LOADING text goggles on geometric dark background

photoman

On Friday 9th, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) concluded a game-changing WWDC23, where the tech giant introduced the highly anticipated AR/VR platform (visionOS) and accompanying hardware (Vision Pro). Furthermore, Apple revealed a collection of new/ upgraded hardware products, such as the 15-inch MacBook Air and Mac Pro, as

Google Search data for VR headsets

Google Search

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.41K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.