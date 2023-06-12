Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Baxter International: Hillrom Acquisition Could Be A Tailwind For FCF

Jun. 12, 2023 7:02 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • Baxter International Inc plans to divest its BioPharma Solutions business for $4.25 billion, aiming to pay down its long-term debt and create room for further growth.
  • The company's robust margins and cash flows, along with a diverse product portfolio, make it an attractive option for a dividend-oriented portfolio.
  • Despite the risks associated with the large amount of debt on the balance sheet, Baxter International Inc is rated as a buy due to its stable dividend yield and potential for share appreciation.

A young African - American doctor works on HUD or graphic display in front of her

Ignatiev

Investment Rundown

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has established itself as a global leader in providing innovative healthcare solutions. Baxter's commitment to advancing healthcare is evident in its diverse offering of products and therapies tailored to address various medical

The actions the company is taking

Company Actions (Investor Presentation)

The product portfolio the company has

Product Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

The history of the EBITDA margins

EBITDA Margin (Macrotrends)

Some highlights from the last report in 2023

Q1 Highlights (Q1 Presentation)

The targets the company has

Company Targets (Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

