2 High Dividend Yield Companies To Help You Generate Extra Income

Investment Thesis

In today’s article, I will show you two companies that could help you generate extra income for your investment portfolio and contribute to covering your monthly expenses. At the same time they can help you reduce the volatility of your portfolio.

The two companies that I will present in this article, have an attractive Dividend Yield, have shown Dividend Growth in the past years, are strong in terms of Profitability, and have an attractive Valuation.

The immense benefit of investing in companies with an attractive Dividend Yield, that at the same time provide Dividend Growth, is that you increase your extra income in the form of Dividends from year to year. This means that you can become increasingly independent from the volatility of the stock market.

The two companies needed to at least fulfill the following requirements in order to be part of a pre-selection:

Dividend Yield [FWD] > 5%

Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 10 years > 2%

EBIT Margin [TTM] > 5%

P/E [FWD] Ratio < 30

These are the two companies that can help you generate an extra income and reduce portfolio volatility:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer is among the largest and also the most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. The company owns nearly 125,000 miles of pipelines. It was founded in 1996 and has 12,565 employees.

The company has several competitive advantages, which I will discuss in the following: its large pipeline system represents a competitive advantage and helps the company to build an economic moat over competitors. A pipeline system can only be built with a large amount of capital, technical knowhow and, in addition to that, it is very time intensive and requires regulatory approvals. This established pipeline infrastructure creates barriers for potential rivals to enter into the business segment. I further believe that this competitive advantage can serve as a catalyst for the company’s future growth.

Another competitive advantage that Energy Transfer has over competitors is the ability of its pipeline system to transport different energy commodities such as gas and crude oil.

Energy Transfer’s economies of scale provide the company with an additional competitive edge over its competitors. Due to the fact that the company can transport large volumes of energy commodities, it is able to operate with reduced costs when compared to smaller competitors.

I believe that Energy Transfer can help you generate a significant amount of extra income: the company’s current Dividend Yield [TTM] stands at 8.58% while its Dividend Yield [FWD] lies at 9.53%.

Energy Transfer pays a higher Dividend Yield than competitors such as TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (Dividend Yield [FWD] of 6.68%), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) (6.71%) or The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) (5.90%).

The company currently has a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 9.14, which is significantly lower than competitors like TC Energy Corporation (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 13.25), Kinder Morgan (14.97) or The Williams Companies (16.03). This serves as an indicator that Energy Transfer is currently undervalued and that it’s the most attractive pick among its peer group when it comes to Valuation.

In addition to that, it is worth mentioning that Energy Transfer currently offers a Free Cash Flow Yield [TTM] of 15.36%. This suggests that it's attractive in terms of risk and reward while underlining my buy rating for the company.

Below you can find the Seeking Alpha Dividend Yield Grade, which confirms that including the company in your investment portfolio provides the opportunity to increase your dividend income.

Projection of Energy Transfer’s Dividend and Yield on Cost

The graphic below demonstrates a projection of Energy Transfer’s Dividend and Yield on Cost when assuming an Average Dividend Growth Rate of 3% for the following 30 years (the company’s Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 10 years stands at 5.76%).

The graphic underlines that you can benefit enormously from steadily increasing dividend payments when investing over the long term instead of speculating over the short term.

You could achieve a Yield on Cost of 12.81% in 2033, of 17.22% in 2043 and of 23.14% in 2053. These numbers reinforce my belief that the company could be an excellent choice for dividend income investors that seek to increase this Dividend at an attractive Growth Rate year over year.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group processes mineral resources worldwide. The company was founded in 1873 and has a Market Capitalization of $106.80B at this moment in time.

Among Rio Tinto’s competitive advantages is its broad and diversified product portfolio across different commodities such as Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals.

The company’s strong financial position can be named as an additional competitive advantage over competitors: at this moment in time, Rio Tinto’s Total Cash & ST Investments are at $8,907M.

Furthermore, I consider the company’s value chain to represent an additional competitive advantage: Rio Tinto operates across the whole value chain from exploring and evaluating minerals and metals, mining and processing, to the marketing of its products. This provides the company with more control and pricing power, signifying an additional competitive edge over its competitors.

At its current stock price of $63.77, Rio Tinto pays shareholders a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 7.07%. The company's current Dividend Yield [FWD] of 7.07% stands significantly above the one of competitors such as BHP Group (BHP) (Dividend Yield [FWD] of 6.13%), Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY; OTCQX:AAUKF) (4.83%), and Vale (VALE) (5.05%). However, it lies slightly below the one of Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) (8.24%).

In addition to that, I would like to highlight that Rio Tinto has a Free Cash Flow Yield [TTM] of 9.14%, which is 38.99% above the Sector Median of 6.57%. Below you can find the Seeking Alpha Dividend Yield Grade, which, once again, underlines the company’s attractive Dividend.

Furthermore, I believe that Rio Tinto’s Valuation is currently attractive: the company’s P/E [FWD] Ratio of 7.22 lies 46.20% below the Sector Median of 13.42 and 9.93% below its Average over the past 5 years (which is 8.02). This indicates that the company is currently undervalued.

From my point of view, Rio Tinto is also an excellent fit in regards to Profitability. Various metrics underline this theory: the company has an EBIT Margin [TTM] of 32.30%, which lies 180.06% above the Sector Median (11.53%). It is also worth mentioning that Rio Tinto’s Return on Common Equity is 24.45% and it stands 128.90% above the Sector Median (10.68%). Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the company’s Return on Total Assets [TTM] of 12.84% is also significantly above the Sector Median (4.80%).

Below you can find the Seeking Alpha Profitability Grade, which further confirms Rio Tinto’s strength when it comes to Profitability.

Projection of Rio Tinto’s Dividend and Yield on Cost

Below you can find a projection of Rio Tinto’s Dividend and Yield on Cost. I have assumed that the company would be able to raise its Dividend by 6% per year for the following 30 years (which is a conservative assumption, since its Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 10 years stands at 11.51% and the same lies at 8.80% over the last 3 years). You can see that you could potentially achieve a Yield on Cost of 13.82% in 2033, of 24.74% in 2043 and of 44.31% in 2053.

Risk Factors

I see several risk factors for both companies, which are reasons that have contributed to me suggesting that you underweight both companies in your investment portfolio if you decide to include them.

When taking a closer look at the risk factors that come attached to an investment in Energy Transfer, the company’s relatively high Payout Ratio of currently 82.65% can be named. This shows that the company’s Dividend is not absolutely safe. A Dividend cut could result in the stock price decreasing significantly, which represents a potential risk factor for your investment portfolio. By underweighting the company, you make sure that a possible decline in the stock price (as a result of a possible dividend cut) would have a lower negative impact on the Total Return of your investment portfolio.

Another risk factor that I would consider when thinking about investing in Energy Transfer are fluctuations in the price of natural gas. This has a strong impact on the financial results of the company, thus representing an additional risk factor for investors.

In addition to the above, it can be highlighted that Energy Transfer has a Baa3 credit rating from Moody’s, which implies a moderate credit risk.

One of the main risk factors that I see for Rio Tinto investors is the company’s weakness in terms of Growth: Rio Tinto has shown a Revenue Growth [FWD] of -7.84% and an EBIT Growth [FWD] of -19.62%. Both are significantly below the company’s Average from over the past 5 years. Rio Tinto's weakness in terms of Growth has also contributed to the fact that I suggest underweighting the company in your portfolio.

Another risk factor that I see for Rio Tinto investors is the commodity price volatility: the prices of the commodity have a strong impact on the company’s Revenue and its Financial Performance, thus implying another risk for investors.

In addition to that, the currency risk can be named as an additional risk factor to keep in mind when considering whether or not to invest in the company.

However, I see the credit risk for Rio Tinto investors to be slightly lower than the one for Energy Transfer investors, which can be underlined by Rio Tinto’s A2 credit rating from Moody’s compared to Energy Transfer’s Baa3.

Conclusion

I believe that both Rio Tinto and Energy Transfer are attractive choices in order to help you generate extra income in the form of Dividends. The companies have a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 7.07% and 9.53% respectively.

In addition to that, the two picks have shown a Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 11.51% and 5.76% respectively over the past 10 years. These metrics confirm that you should be able to increase your additional income in the form of Dividends from year to year.

In addition to the above, it can be highlighted that both companies currently have an attractive Valuation: while Rio Tinto’s current P/E [FWD] Ratio stands at 7.22, Energy Transfer’s is 9.14.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that by including them in your investment portfolio, you could reduce its volatility. This is underlined by the companies’ 24M Beta Factor of 0.67 (Rio Tinto) and 0.73 (Energy Transfer).

However, due to the risk factors that come attached to an investment in both companies, I suggest underweighting them in an investment portfolio.

