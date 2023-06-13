Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2 High Dividend Yield Companies To Help You Generate Extra Income

Jun. 13, 2023 6:00 PM ETET, RIO
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • Since they can help you cover your monthly expenses, companies with a high Dividend Yield can be of great value to your investment portfolio.
  • In today’s article, I will introduce you to two companies that pay an attractive Dividend Yield, have shown significant Dividend Growth in the past years, and have an attractive Valuation.
  • Furthermore, by including them in your investment portfolio, you can reduce the volatility and its risk level.

100 Dollar bill is planted in the ground. The concept of profitability from agriculture, crop production and environmental products. Profitable crop production

Diy13

Investment Thesis

In today’s article, I will show you two companies that could help you generate extra income for your investment portfolio and contribute to covering your monthly expenses. At the same time they can help you reduce the volatility

Seeking Alpha Dividend Yield Grade for Energy Transfer

Source: Seeking Alpha

Energy Transfer: Dividend Projection

Source: The Author

Rio Tinto: Dividend Yield Grade

Source: Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha Profitability Grade for Rio Tinto

Source: Seeking Alpha

Projection of Rio Tinto's Dividend

Source: The Author

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
2.97K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.