Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 12, 2023 6:57 PM ETZedge, Inc. (ZDGE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.1K Followers

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Siegel - Hayden, IR

Jonathan Reich - CEO

Yi Tsai - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Allen Klee - Maxim Group

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Zedge's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Fiscal 2023 Quarterly Results. During management's prepared remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation by Zedge's management, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Brian Siegel.

Brian Siegel

Thank you, Operator. In today's presentation, Jonathan Reich, Zedge's Chief Executive Officer; and Yi Tsai, Zedge's Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Zedge's financial and operating results that were reported today.

Any forward-looking statements made during this conference call during the prepared remarks or in the question-and-answer session, whether general or specific in nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in the future to differ materially from those discussed on today's call.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, specific risks and uncertainties disclosed in the reports that Zedge periodically files with the SEC. Zedge assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to update the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that they forecast. Please note that our earnings release is available on the Investor Relations page of the Zedge website. The earnings release has also been filed on Form 8-K with the SEC.

I would like to turn the call over to Jonathan.

Jonathan Reich

Good afternoon. Thank you, Brian and thank you all for joining us today. I’m going to start by briefly reviewing our third quarter results, which were generally in line with our expectations. Q3 revenue increased 8% from last year. While there

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.