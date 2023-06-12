Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 12, 2023 7:02 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.1K Followers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 12, 2023 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Anat Ashkenazi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Chris Shibutani

Okay. Let's kick off the afternoon session here. I hope everyone enjoyed the lunchtime discussion and has had a positive and productive morning so far. My name is Chris Shibutani. I'm a member of the research team. We are thrilled to be able to present Lilly at our conference here, Anat Ashkenazi, the CFO; and also really appreciative of the entire team that's out here, the stellar IR team: Joe Fletcher, Lauren Zierke and [James Gilroy] is also here, for those of you lucky enough to get into conversations talking about market access, which is obviously extremely topical.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Shibutani

So many inbound questions. Obviously, the center of gravity of our conversation is very clear. One of the things that I like to do personally, however, is that since this is a conversation as well between you and me, is to make sure that we understand who you are. We spent a little bit of time on the road last month. You have this unmistakable kind of quiet poise about you that seems kind of lethal. And I'm just kind of interested to sort of see. If you could share with us a little bit about your background, about how you got into this role, your journey through Lilly and kind of like maybe share anything that kind of gets you triggered?

Anat Ashkenazi

Yes. Sure. Well, thanks, everyone, for joining today and having an interest in Eli Lilly. Anat Ashkenazi, the CFO. For those of you who don't know me, I've been in the CFO role for a little over about 2.5 years or so, but with Lilly for

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.