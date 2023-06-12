Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Full Cycle Bearings

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is up 11% YTD; the Nasdaq nearly 33%; and the TSX is +2.5%.
  • The year-to-date market-weighted S&P 500 gain versus an equal-weighted basket is the most extreme since at least 1990.
  • At the March 2000 cycle peak, tech accounted for 34.8% of the index.
  • 16 years and two brutal bear markets later, the sector had shrunk to 20% of the S&P market cap.
  • Sentiment and stock allocations among participants are back near record highs.

Standard & Poors in NY

mixmotive

The S&P 500 is up 11% YTD (below in brown); the Nasdaq nearly 33%; and the TSX is +2.5%. Under the hood, a 53% year-to-date average gain for the seven most expensive US tech companies has done the lifting (in green below since December 2022), while the other

Big Tech's Performance vs. The Rest of the S&P 500

S&P 500's Performance vs. Equal-Weight Counterpart, Year-to-Date

S&P 500 Large Cap Index

