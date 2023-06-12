Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Infrastructure Theme Is Manifested By ArcelorMittal

Jun. 12, 2023 8:21 PM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • ArcelorMittal, the second-largest steel manufacturing company globally, has achieved a Q1 EBITDA of $1.82bn and booked ~$1.1bn in net income, driven by its value creation strategy of decarbonization, strategic growth, and capital returns to shareholders.
  • Despite underperforming in the steel industry, MT's strong financials and undervaluation make it a 'buy' recommendation, with a fair value of $30.37, according to a discounted cash flow analysis.
  • Risks and challenges for MT include input cost volatility, rising interest rates diminishing demand, and logistical or geopolitical risks affecting its international presence.

Headquarters of ArcelorMittal, world"s largest steel producing corporation, based in Luxembourg City

StefanoZaccaria

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is a Luxembourg-based multinational steel manufacturing company - the second largest in the world - with annual crude steel production of 88mn tonnes in 2022 and annual revenues approaching $79.84bn.

Company Overview

ArcelorMittal Q1'23 Presentation

Highly vertically integrated, with

Corporate Objectives

ArcelorMittal Q1'23 Presentation

ArcelorMittal (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

ArcelorMittal (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

MT Revenue & COGS Growth, Largely In Line w/Crude Steel Prices

MT Revenue & COGS Growth, Largely In Line w/Crude Steel Prices (TradingView)

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Geographic Diversity

ArcelorMittal Q1'23 Presentation

ESG Inclusion

ArcelorMittal Q1'23 Presentation

Capital Deployment Strategy

ArcelorMittal Q1'23 Presentation

Stock Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

