Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 12, 2023 7:28 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.1K Followers

Oracle Corporation. (NYSE:ORCL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 12, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ken Bond - SVP, Investor Relations

Safra Catz - Chief Executive Officer

Larry Ellison - Chairman and Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

John DiFucci - Guggenheim

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Mark Moerdler - Bernstein Research

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Oracle Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ken Bond. Please go ahead.

Ken Bond

Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Oracle's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. A copy of the press release and financial tables, which includes a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation and other supplemental financial information, can be viewed and downloaded from our Investor Relations website. Additionally, a list of many customers who purchased Oracle Cloud Services or went live on Oracle Cloud recently will be available from our Investor Relations website.

On the call today are Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Larry Ellison; and Chief Executive Officer, Safra Catz.

As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, including predictions, expectations, estimates or other information that might be cause actual results to differ from what we are talking about today. Throughout today’s discussion we will present some important factors relating to our business which may potentially affect these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements being made today. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review our most recent reports, including our 10-K and 10-Q and any applicable amendments for a complete discussion

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.