Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NETL: The Net Lease REIT Bear Market Continues

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF is a concentrated fund of real estate investment trusts (REITs) owning net leased properties, which have underperformed in the current macroeconomic environment of rising interest rates and high inflation.
  • Despite the underperformance, I remain confident in net lease REITs' ability to grow their portfolios, cash flows, and dividends and survive recessions relatively unscathed.
  • NETL offers an attractive 30-day SEC yield of 5.7% and has historically generated dividend growth in the mid-single-digit range, making it a good investment for long-term dividend growth investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Woman Casually Looking Up At Shadow Of A Bear On A Wall

DNY59

The Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) is a very interesting, concentrated fund of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") that all own net leased properties.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term, "net lease" refers not to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

NETL holdings

Fundamental Income

NETL top ten holdings

Net Lease ETF

Opportunities are Abundant! Act Now!

Here at High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on deeply discounted real estate at the moment. Opportunities are abundant and now is time to act while the market is volatile!

We are sharing all our Top Ideas with our 2,000+ members. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial!

You will get instant access to our 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more.

We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.68K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NETL, ADC, ARE, CTRE, IIPR, WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.