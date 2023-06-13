DNY59

The Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) is a very interesting, concentrated fund of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") that all own net leased properties.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term, "net lease" refers not to a property type but a set of lease terms obligating the tenant to handle and pay for all or most property maintenance, insurance, and taxes. It is common with single-tenant and especially freestanding properties like fast food restaurants, big box stores, and gas stations. Sometimes these leases have flat rent rates for 5-10 years, and sometimes they have contractual rent escalations every year, every 5 years, or some other option.

The prevailing macroeconomic environment characterized by rising interest rates and high inflation has been uniquely bad for net lease REITs. Organic rent growth cannot be pushed higher than those 1-3% annual rent escalations, and acquisitions are less profitable when interest rates and REITs' cost of equity are high.

In my January 2023 article on NETL, I wrote:

Those who have read my previous bullish articles on NETL know that I am a big fan of the net lease REIT business model and have recommended NETL as a buy too early multiple times. Mea culpa. The validity of an investment thesis is one thing. Timing is another.

Ditto that yet again.

The net lease REIT bear market continues, as the representative NETL remains ~17% below its February 2020 peak, compared to ~16% for the real estate sector more broadly (VNQ) and ~3% for REITs with short-term leases such as apartments, single-family rentals, self-storage, and hotels (NURE).

And, despite banging my spoon on the high chair many times in protest, net lease REITs continue to underperform. Year-to-date, NETL is down over 4%, while NURE is up almost 7%!

I suspect this is because residential and self-storage real estate has held up better than expected while hotels have outperformed amid the surge in travel and leisure spending.

Nevertheless, I remain confident in net lease REITs' ability to grow their portfolios, cash flows, and dividends as well as to survive recessions relatively unscathed, but whether this is "the" bottom or "a" bottom is not something I can tell you. I can only see through a glass, darkly. Fundamentals are one thing, investor sentiment and market movements are another.

Let's get a quick Q1 2023 update on NETL now that STORE Capital has been removed and finish with a few concluding thoughts.

Midyear Update On NETL

NETL continues to be very concentrated in only 22 REITs that the industry classifies as "net lease." There are many other REITs that primarily or exclusively use net leases but which are excluded from the underlying index because of their classification as another type of REIT.

Here are some prominent examples:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) - Class A life science owner/developer wherein over 90% of its NOI coming from net leases with attractive 3% annual rent escalations.

- Class A life science owner/developer wherein over 90% of its NOI coming from net leases with attractive 3% annual rent escalations. CareTrust REIT (CTRE) - Skilled nursing / nursing home and senior housing REIT with 100% of its revenue derived from net leases or loan assets that may eventually convert into net leases.

- Skilled nursing / nursing home and senior housing REIT with 100% of its revenue derived from net leases or loan assets that may eventually convert into net leases. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) - The sole publicly traded REIT on a major US exchange exclusively devoted to owning cannabis real estate, 100% of which is net leased with ~3% annual rent escalations.

I'm not sure exactly how an ETF could be crafted to include these REITs that primarily or exclusively use net leases but aren't classified as "net lease," but in my estimation it would help NETL gain more diversification and wider investor appeal.

But you go into battle with the ETF you have, not the one you want.

Here are some characteristics of the NETL that we have:

As of Q1 2023 Net Lease Real Estate ETF Holdings 22 Total Properties 29,667 Total Market Cap $153 Billion Avg. Debt / EV 33.6% Weighted Avg. Debt Term 6.0 Years Average Interest Rate 3.9% Occupancy 99.3% Weighted Avg. Lease Term 12 Years Avg. Price / FFO ~13x Avg. Ann. Return 2008-2023 YTD 11.2% Click to enlarge

Note a few things here.

The average interest rate of 3.9% is up slightly from the 3.7% reported at the end of 2022. That as the weighted average remaining debt term of 6.0 years drops slightly from Q4 2022's 6.3 years. That still puts the bulk of net lease REITs' maturing debt several years out into the future.

Second, notice that the average debt to enterprise value (somewhat akin to loan-to-value) sits at about 33%. In other words, 1/3rd of REITs' capitalization comes from debt, the rest from common and preferred equity. This makes them much more conservative than highly leveraged private investors who typically use 60-70% LTVs.

It is also interesting to note that NETL's property types are heavily weighted toward industrial. These properties tend to have higher rent escalations and longer lease terms.

Fundamental Income

Among the top ten holdings, several have heavy exposure to industrial real estate.

Stag Industrial (STAG) - 100% single-tenant industrial

W. P. Carey (WPC) - ~50% single-tenant industrial

LXP Industrial (LXP) - 100% single-tenant industrial

Spirit Realty (SRC) - ~20% single-tenant industrial

Here's a more recent look at the top ten constituents, in which experiential real estate owner EPR Properties (EPR) has replaced defensive retail REIT Agree Realty (ADC):

Net Lease ETF

NETL does not weight holdings simply by market cap but rather primarily by tenant diversification, a unique method of weighting holdings I have not found in any other REIT ETFs. REITs with greater tenant diversification are generally assigned a larger weighting, while REITs with more concentrated tenant bases receive less weight.

Bottom Line

NETL currently sports a very attractive 30-day SEC yield of 5.7%. And its holdings have historically generated dividend growth in the mid-single-digit range.

Meanwhile, given that NETL is quite a specialized and concentrated fund, its expense ratio is a bit on the high side at 0.6%.

While I could parse the details of NETL's fund and its holdings until the cows come home, the bottom line is that net lease REITs are one of the most (if not the most) interest rate sensitive classes of commercial real estate. If we are in the vicinity of the peak in interest rates, then now looks like a good time to buy NETL (or, if you prefer, your favorite individual net lease REITs in its portfolio).

But my crystal ball remains out of order. This may not be the ideal time to buy NETL. I would argue, though, that it is still a good price/valuation at which to buy NETL for long-term dividend growth investors.

The combination of dividend yield, safety, and steady growth to be found in NETL can scarcely be beat in the realm of ETFs.